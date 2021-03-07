Michigan State faces tough test vs No. 2 Michigan

Sports

No. 2 Michigan (19-2, 14-2) vs. Michigan State (14-11, 8-11)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Michigan presents a tough challenge for Michigan State. Michigan State has won four of its 10 games against ranked opponents this season. Michigan easily beat Michigan State by 19 at home in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Aaron Henry has averaged 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Spartans. Joey Hauser has complemented Henry and is accounting for 9.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Wolverines are led by Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Henry has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 18 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Spartans are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 9-11 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Wolverines are 17-0 when converting on at least 71.4 percent of its free throws and 2-2 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

BEHIND THE ARC: Michigan’s Isaiah Livers has attempted 108 3-pointers and connected on 45.4 percent of them, and is 12 for 23 over his past five games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Michigan has held opposing teams to 38.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the seventh-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

