VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA-ALL-STAR

Embiid, Simmons to miss All-Star Game over contact tracing

ATLANTA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers standouts Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) and Ben Simmons have been ruled out of Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta because of a coronavirus contact tracing issue.

The NBA made the announcement about eight hours before tipoff. The league said the two had contact with an individual who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the contact was with a barber who is regularly tested for COVID-19 and often works with Embiid and Simmons. The person said both Embiid and Simmons saw the barber in recent days before traveling to Atlanta and have continued to test negative.

The league said participation for other All-Stars and members of the 76ers coaching staff in Atlanta is not affected because they were not exposed to the individual.

Embiid would have been a starter for Team Durant, which will be coached by Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers. New Orleans’ Zion Williamson will start in Embiid’s place. Simmons would have been a reserve for Team LeBron.

MLB-NEWS

Indians’ Ramirez, Reyes isolated after COVID-19 violations

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Indians third baseman José Ramírez and slugger Franmil Reyes have been isolated from their teammates at spring training after breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Manager Terry Francona said Sunday that the two players have been sent to their temporary homes in Arizona as the Indians await word from the league as to when they can rejoin the team.

Francona said Reyes drove to the Indians’ exhibition game on Friday in Mesa and went to get a haircut following the 10-4 win. Reyes told the Indians that he and Ramirez then went out to dinner and were indoors, which violates COVID-19 guidelines established by Major League Baseball and the players’ union.

Francona said Reyes and Ramirez did not have contact with any other players or team personnel.

In other MLB news:

— Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop is away from the team after he violated baseball’s COVID-19 protocols. The 35-year-old is in camp on a minor league deal. The Cubs said Major League Baseball will decide when Strop is allowed to rejoin the team. Strop had 2.90 ERA in 411 appearances with the Cubs over seven years, mostly in a setup role. He was a key member of the 2016 team that won the franchise’s first World Series title since 1908.

— The Washington Nationals have released reliever Jeremy Jeffress for what general manager Mike Rizzo called unspecified “personnel reasons.” The move comes less than two weeks after Jeffress agreed to terms on a minor league deal. The team sent out a six-word tweet announcing the move. Jeffress was expected to add to a a Nationals bullpen that already included Brad Hand, Daniel Hudson, Will Harris and Tanner Rainey. The 33-year-old Jeffress pitched for the Cubs last season.

NHL-BRUINS-CARLO

Bruins coach: Carlo ‘feeling better,’ week-to-week after hit

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy says defenseman Brandon Carlo “is feeling better” but remains week-to-week from the hit that earned Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson a seven-game suspension.

Although no diagnosis has been released, Carlo was woozy leaving the ice after Wilson smashed his head into the glass.

The NHL suspended Wilson for the fifth time in his career on Saturday, the day after his hit in the first period of Friday night’s game sent Carlo to the hospital in an ambulance. The Capitals wing will also lose $311,781.61 in pay.

The Bruins return to the ice Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Mark’s long 3-pointer at buzzer lifts Houston to 67-64 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Tramon Mark hit a long 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 9 Houston a 67-64 win over Memphis on Sunday.

After Memphis had tied it with 1.7 seconds left, Marcus Sasser threw the ball to midcourt where Mark picked it up. He dribbled through two Memphis defenders and launched a 35-footer off the backboard and in. Houston mobbed Mark in a hectic scene under the basket following the win.

DeJon Jarreau had 19 points and eight rebounds, Quentin Grimes added 17 points and eight rebounds and Justin Gorham had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars, who won their fourth straight game. Mark finished with eight points and shot 3 for 12 from the field.

Landers Nolley II scored 14 points for Memphis, which had its six-game winning streak snapped.