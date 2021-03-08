Duke meets BC in ACC tourney

Sports

No. 15 seed Boston College (4-15, 2-11) vs. No. 10 seed Duke (11-11, 9-9)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney First Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College and Duke are set to do battle in the first round of the ACC tourney. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 6, when the Blue Devils forced 21 Boston College turnovers and turned the ball over just 13 times en route to a one-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Duke’s Matthew Hurt has averaged 18.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while DJ Steward has put up 13 points. For the Eagles, Jay Heath has averaged 14.3 points while CJ Felder has put up 9.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Makai Ashton-Langford has directly created 42 percent of all Boston College field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Blue Devils have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Duke has 52 assists on 84 field goals (61.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Boston College has assists on 36 of 79 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke is ranked second among ACC teams with an average of 75.8 points per game.

