Miami, Pitt meet in ACC tourney

No. 13 seed Miami (8-16, 4-15) vs. No. 12 seed Pittsburgh (10-11, 6-10)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney First Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Pittsburgh are prepared to square off in the first round of the ACC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Dec. 16, when the Panthers shot 48.1 percent from the field while holding Miami to just 32.7 percent on their way to the 70-55 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Pittsburgh’s Justin Champagnie has averaged 16.6 points and 10 rebounds while Xavier Johnson has put up 12.1 points and 4.9 assists. For the Hurricanes, Isaiah Wong has averaged 17.1 points and five rebounds while Anthony Walker has put up 9.1 points and 4.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kameron McGusty has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Miami field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Pittsburgh is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Panthers are 5-11 when opponents score more than 60 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hurricanes. Pittsburgh has an assist on 33 of 64 field goals (51.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while Miami has assists on 32 of 69 field goals (46.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh gets to the line more often than any other ACC team. The Panthers have averaged 21.9 free throws per game this season and 24.2 per game over their last five games.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com