N. Arizona meets Portland St. in Big Sky tourney

No. 10 seed Northern Arizona (5-15, 4-10) vs. No. 7 seed Portland State (9-12, 6-8)

Big Sky Conference Tourney First Round, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona is set to match up against Portland State in the first round of the Big Sky tournament. Portland State lost 73-54 to Southern Utah on Saturday, while Northern Arizona fell 92-62 against Southern Utah on Feb. 2.

SENIOR STUDS: Portland State’s James Scott, Khalid Thomas and Paris Dawson have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Vikings points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Scott has accounted for 45 percent of all Portland State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Portland State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Vikings are 4-12 when opponents score more than 60 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lumberjacks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Vikings. Portland State has 22 assists on 67 field goals (32.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Northern Arizona has assists on 36 of 72 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State is ranked first among Big Sky teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.8 percent. The Vikings have averaged 13.2 offensive boards per game.

