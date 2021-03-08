Wake Forest, ND meet in ACC tourney

Sports

No. 14 seed Wake Forest (6-15, 3-15) vs. No. 11 seed Notre Dame (10-14, 7-11)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney First Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest is set to match up against Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 2, when the Fighting Irish shot 50.8 percent from the field while limiting Wake Forest to just 34.4 percent en route to a 79-58 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Notre Dame’s Prentiss Hubb has averaged 14.7 points and six assists while Nate Laszewski has put up 13.8 points and 7.6 rebounds. For the Demon Deacons, Daivien Williamson has averaged 12.5 points while Isaiah Mucius has put up 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hubb has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last five games. Hubb has accounted for 31 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Wake Forest is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 6-4 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Demon Deacons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Irish. Notre Dame has 43 assists on 88 field goals (48.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Wake Forest has assists on 32 of 58 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL FIGHTING IRISH: The diligent Notre Dame offense has turned the ball over on just 15.7 percent of its possessions, the 23rd-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.7 percent of all Wake Forest possessions have resulted in a turnover.





