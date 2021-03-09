Alcorn State meets Texas Southern in SWAC quarters

Sports

No. 6 seed Alcorn State (6-12, 6-7) vs. No. 3 seed Texas Southern (13-8, 10-3)

Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State is set to take on Texas Southern in the quarterfinals of the SWAC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on March 4, when Alcorn State made just 15 foul shots on 18 attempts while the Tigers hit 32 of 39 en route to an 80-78 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Michael Weathers, Galen Alexander, John Walker III and Justin Hopkins have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 49 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Weathers has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Texas Southern field goals over the last three games. Weathers has accounted for 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 67: Alcorn State is 0-12 when it allows at least 67 points and 6-0 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Braves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Texas Southern has an assist on 28 of 76 field goals (36.8 percent) across its past three contests while Alcorn State has assists on 29 of 78 field goals (37.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern is ranked first among SWAC teams with an average of 74 points per game. The Tigers have averaged 79.2 per game over their six-game winning streak.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com