Seton Hall, St. John’s meet in Big East quarters

No. 5 seed Seton Hall (13-12, 10-9) vs. No. 4 seed St. John’s (16-10, 10-9)

Big East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Madison Square Garden, New York; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall is set to take on St. John’s in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on March 6, when the Red Storm shot 51.8 percent from the field while limiting Seton Hall to just 40.7 percent on their way to an 81-71 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili, Myles Cale and Shavar Reynolds, Jr. have combined to score 52 percent of the team’s points this season, including 71 percent of all Pirates scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MAMUKELASHVILI: Mamukelashvili has connected on 34.5 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Red Storm have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Pirates. St. John’s has 40 assists on 78 field goals (51.3 percent) across its past three outings while Seton Hall has assists on 34 of 68 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s is ranked first among Big East teams with an average of 79.3 points per game.

