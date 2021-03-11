Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-TOURNAMENTS

No. 12 Okla St beats No. 10 West Virginia

UNDATED (AP) — No. 12 Oklahoma State escaped with a 72-69 win over No. 10 West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. Avery Anderson III hit the go-ahead bucket for the Cowboys with less than a minute to go, and Sean McNeil’s tying 3-pointer came a split-second after the final buzzer. Anderson and Big 12 player of the year Cade Cunningham had 17 points apiece for the fifth-seeded Cowboys, who have won seven of their last eight games.

In other tournament games Thursday:

— Dante Harris made two free throws with 4.7 second left to cap a perfect game from the line for eighth-seeded Georgetown and the Hoyas upset No. 14 Villanova 72-71 to reach the semifinals of the Big East Tournament for the first time since 2015.

— Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer as time expired to help No. 16 Virginia edge eighth-seeded Syracuse 72-69 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

— Iverson Molinar scored eight of his 21 points in the final 3:07 to erase a five-point deficit and Mississippi State held off Kentucky 74-73 in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Mississippi State advances to face top-seeded and No. 6 ranked Alabama Friday.

— Eric Ayala scored 21 points, Aaron Wiggins added 19 and Maryland dominated Michigan State in the second half to take a 68-57 win in a first-round Big Ten tournament game. The eighth-seeded Terrapins gave their NCAA Tournament hopes a big boost but now face top-seeded and No. 4 ranked Michigan in the quarterfinals.

— David Collins had a season-high 23 points to lead South Florida to a 73-71 win over Temple in the first game of the American Athletic conference tournament.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-ACC-DUKE WITHDRAWS

Duke pulls out of ACC Tournament, NCAA streak in jeopardy

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Duke has pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament because of a positive coronavirus test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.

The ACC announced that the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal game with Florida State scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled. That puts the Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournaments is in jeopardy. Duke had won its first two tournament games but is just 13-11 overall and 9-9 in ACC games.

The Seminoles advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals to play the winner of the North Carolina-Virginia Tech game.

NFL-NEWS

Chiefs cut starting OTs Fisher, Schwartz to save cap space

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have released starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz as they try to squeeze under the salary cap.

The moves Thursday will provide another obstacle in their quest to upgrade an offensive line ransacked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs were more than $22 million over the cap of $182.5 million that was set Wednesday.

The release of Fisher and Schwartz saves about $18.3 million, leaving them able to restructure other contracts — and potentially extend players — and create enough financial wiggle room to maneuver in free agency.

In other NFL news:

— New Houston Texans coach David Culley reiterated Thursday that the team has no intention of trading Deshaun Watson despite the star quarterback’s request to be dealt. Culley, who was hired in January to replace Bill O’Brien, was asked more than a half-dozen times about Watson’s future with the team and every time he made it clear that he expects Watson to be Houston’s quarterback this season. Culley says: “He is our quarterback.”

— Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen, two beloved NFL players who developed into iconic figures in the Charlotte community, officially retired together on Thursday as members of the Carolina Panthers. Davis and Olsen signed one-day contracts with the Panthers and were honored jointly during a 90-minute virtual ceremony at Bank of America Stadium that was broadcast live on the team’s website. Panthers owner David Tepper said they are “family” to the people in Charlotte and welcomed them back home.

MLB-NEWS

Indians seek trade for Hamilton

UNDATED (AP) — Outfielder Billy Hamilton won’t make Cleveland’s roster and the Indians are trying to find him another team this spring. Manager Terry Francona said the club told Hamilton that he wasn’t part of their plans. The Indians will try to trade the 30-year-old, who signed a minor league contract with a non-roster invitation to training camp last month. Hamilton had his best seasons with Cincinnati from 2013-18. He stole at least 56 bases four straight seasons. He spent last season with the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs.

In other MLB news:

— Ender Inciarte’s (EHN’-dur ihn-see-AHR’-tayz) attempt to win a starting job in the Atlanta Braves’ outfield is temporarily on hold as he recovers from a thumb injury. Inciarte is competing with rookie Cristian Pache for the starting job in center field. Braves manager Brian Snitker says Inciarte hurt his thumb when he “got fisted” by an inside pitch in a recent at-bat. Snitker says he does not know when Inciarte will be able to play. This is a crucial season for the 30-year-old Inciarte. He is entering the final year of a five-year, $30.5 million contract. Inciarte is a three-time Gold Glove winner.

US BASKETBALL-OLYMPIC POOL

USA Basketball picks 57 players for men’s Tokyo Games pool

UNDATED (AP) — USA Basketball is a step closer to choosing the team that will play in this summer’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, releasing the names Thursday of 57 players who are part of the pool to fill the squad.

Among the group: 15 players who have already won Olympic gold medals for the U.S., including three-time gold winner LeBron James and two-time gold medalists Kevin Durant and Chris Paul. The other past gold medalists under consideration for spots this summer are Harrison Barnes, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Paul George, Draymond Green, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook.

It’s also already drawing major interest from some NBA stars who have yet to taste Olympic gold. Kawhi Leonard said this week he intends to play if healthy this summer, and Stephen Curry has long said he would like the chance to compete in the Olympics. Curry has won a gold medal in a Basketball World Cup, but has never been on the Olympic stage.

TRANSGENDER SPORTS-MISSISSIPPI

Mississippi gov signs bill limiting transgender athletes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill barring transgender athletes from competing on girls or women’s sports teams. He signed the bill Thursday. Mississippi becomes the first state this year to enact such a ban, with more than 20 states considering similar bills. A federal court blocked an Idaho law last year.

Reeves says President Joe Biden “forced the issue” by signing an order banning discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere.

Alphonso David, president of the LGBTQ civil rights organization Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement Thursday that the Mississippi law could lead to more bullying of transgender people.