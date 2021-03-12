Houston meets Tulane in AAC quarters

Sports

Tulane (10-12, 5-12) vs. No. 2 seed Houston (21-3, 14-3)

American Athletic Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane and Houston are prepared to match up in the quarterfinals of the AAC tournament. Houston swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played on Jan. 28, when the Cougars outshot Tulane 47.7 percent to 31.7 percent and hit nine more 3-pointers en route to an 83-60 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Houston’s Quentin Grimes has averaged 16.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while DeJon Jarreau has put up 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Green Wave, Jaylen Forbes has averaged 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jordan Walker has put up 13.2 points and 4.4 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Walker has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 29 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Tulane is 0-7 when it allows at least 71 points and 10-5 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cougars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Green Wave. Houston has 51 assists on 90 field goals (56.7 percent) over its previous three games while Tulane has assists on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has allowed only 57.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cougars second among Division I teams. The Tulane offense has averaged 64.5 points through 22 games (ranked 299th, nationally).

