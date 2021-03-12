Ohio State, Purdue meet in Big Ten quarters

Sports

Ohio State (19-8, 13-8) vs. No. 4 seed Purdue (18-8, 13-6)

Big Ten Tourney Quarterfinals, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State is set to face off against Purdue in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tourney. In the regular season, Purdue won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played on Jan. 19, when the Boilermakers shot 48.1 percent from the field while limiting Ohio State to just 37.7 percent en route to the 67-65 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Ohio State’s Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have collectively scored 34 percent of the team’s points this season, including 46 percent of all Buckeyes scoring over the last five games.EFFICIENT E.J.: E.J. Liddell has connected on 36.1 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 73.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Purdue is 13-0 when limiting opponents to 41.3 percent or worse from the field, and 5-8 when opponents shoot better than that. Ohio State is 13-0 when allowing 42.9 percent or less and 6-8 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Boilermakers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Buckeyes. Purdue has an assist on 44 of 74 field goals (59.5 percent) across its past three games while Ohio State has assists on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 23rd-best rate in the nation. The Purdue defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 285th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com