LSU, Bama meet in SEC finals

LSU (18-8, 13-6) vs. Alabama (23-6, 18-2)

Southeastern Conference Tourney Championship, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: LSU and Alabama are prepared to match up in the Championship of the SEC tournament. Alabama swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played each other on Feb. 3, when the Crimson Tide shot 47.8 percent from the field while limiting LSU to just 30.8 percent en route to the 18-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The prolific Cameron Thomas is averaging 22.8 points to lead the charge for the Tigers. Trendon Watford is also a big contributor, accounting for 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Crimson Tide have been led by Herbert Jones, who is averaging 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Thomas has connected on 31.6 percent of the 187 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Crimson Tide are 19-0 when they score at least 73 points and 4-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Tigers are 13-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.5 percent or worse, and 5-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tide have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Alabama has 43 assists on 90 field goals (47.8 percent) over its past three matchups while LSU has assists on 27 of 88 field goals (30.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alabama offense has scored 79.6 points per game this season, ranking the Crimson Tide 29th nationally. The LSU defense has allowed 75.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 255th).

