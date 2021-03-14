Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Conference tournaments wrap up Sunday

UNDATED (AP) — The conference tournaments in men’s college basketball conclude Sunday.

No. 9 Ohio State takes on No. 3 Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament championship. The Buckeyes will play their fourth game in four days after holding off Michigan on Saturday, 68-67. Illinois, which beat No. 5 Iowa 82-71, is looking for its first tourney title since 2005. The Fighting Illini (ih-LY’-ny) have won six straight, with three coming against top-10 foes.

No. 6 Alabama heads into Sunday’s game against LSU looking for its first SEC Tournament title since 1991. The top-seeded Crimson Tide advanced by beating Tennessee, which awaits an NCAA Tournament seeding on Sunday. LSU beat Arkansas to reach the title game for the first time since 1993.

No. 7 Houston meets fifth-seeded Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference Tournament final. The Cougars head to their third consecutive AAC championship game after beating NCAA bubble team Memphis 76-74. Cincinnati reached its fourth straight championship game by edging Wichita State 60-59. Houston is already a lock for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

St. Bonaventure plays VCU for the Atlantic 10 Conference title and Loyola of Maryland faces Colgate for the Patriot League championship.