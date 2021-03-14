Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 11:19 am

Update on the latest sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Conference tournaments wrap up Sunday

UNDATED (AP) — The conference tournaments in men’s college basketball conclude Sunday.

No. 9 Ohio State takes on No. 3 Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament championship. The Buckeyes will play their fourth game in four days after holding off Michigan on Saturday, 68-67. Illinois, which beat No. 5 Iowa 82-71, is looking for its first tourney title since 2005. The Fighting Illini (ih-LY’-ny) have won six straight, with three coming against top-10 foes.

No. 6 Alabama heads into Sunday’s game against LSU looking for its first SEC Tournament title since 1991. The top-seeded Crimson Tide advanced by beating Tennessee, which awaits an NCAA Tournament seeding on Sunday. LSU beat Arkansas to reach the title game for the first time since 1993.

No. 7 Houston meets fifth-seeded Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference Tournament final. The Cougars head to their third consecutive AAC championship game after beating NCAA bubble team Memphis 76-74. Cincinnati reached its fourth straight championship game by edging Wichita State 60-59. Houston is already a lock for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

St. Bonaventure plays VCU for the Atlantic 10 Conference title and Loyola of Maryland faces Colgate for the Patriot League championship.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content