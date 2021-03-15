Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Double triple-double redo in Washington?

UNDATED (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) and Russell Westbrook were among an NBA-record five players who had triple-doubles Saturday. The two former MVPs did it in the same game, and they’ll try again tonight in Washington, when the Bucks visit the Wizards.

Elsewhere in the NBA, Sacramento visits Charlotte, the Knicks play the Nets in Brooklyn, Detroit hosts San Antonio, the Pacers play the Nuggets in Denver and L.A.’s Clippers are in Dallas to play the Mavericks. The Grizzlies play the Suns in Phoenix, and the late game has the L.A. Lakers visiting Golden State.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Heavy Monday schedule for the NHL starts with matinee

UNDATED (AP) — The defending Stanley Cup champions have a chance to climb back atop their division this afternoon, when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Nashville Predators.

Entering Monday’s games, the Lightning sat tied for second in the Central, one point behind the Hurricanes. But, having played one less game than Carolina, a victory would vault them back into first.

The Florida Panthers can make the same leap if they beat the visiting Blackhawks this evening. Chicago is fourth in the division, but trail the Panthers and Lightning by seven points in the standings.

The five teams at the top of the East Division are also tightly packed, with only four playoff spots available at the end. Two black and gold teams battle in Pittsburgh, where the Penguins host the Bruins. Division-leading Washington is in Buffalo, while the Flyers are in New York to play the Rangers.

In the North, the battle of Alberta resumes when Calgary hosts Edmonton. Montreal visits Winnipeg, while Ottawa hosts Vancouver.

The Kings have a chance to close the gap on St. Louis for the fourth spot in the West when the two teams meet in Los Angeles tonight. The division-leading Vegas Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NCAA TOURNAMENT

March Madness: 68 teams punch ticket; the hard part awaits

NEW YORK (AP) — The 68-team NCAA Tournament field is set, but it’s the next few days that could be the most nerve-wracking.

Gonzaga has the top overall seed, trying to become the first team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers to finish a season undefeated. The other top seeds are Baylor, Illinois and Michigan.

The tournament will be held entirely in the Indianapolis area. And here’s the nerve-wracking part: No player can show up for a game without seven negative test for COVID-19. There are deadlines for teams to be replaced, too.

The first games are set for Thursday.

IDITAROD

Dallas Seavey wins Iditarod, matches most wins by a musher

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Dallas Seavey has won the Iditarod and matched a milestone in the world’s most famous sled dog race.

It’s the fifth title for the 34-year-old Seavey, matching the record of most wins by any musher. The other with five wins is Rick Swenson, who won titles between 1977 and 1991.

Seavey crossed the finish line near Willow, Alaska, early this morning. The normal 1,000-mile race was shortened this year to 850 miles because of the pandemic and didn’t end in Nome. Instead, mushers started the race near Willow, Alaska. From there, they went to the mining ghost town of Iditarod, and then back to Willow for the finish.

WNBA 25TH SEASON

WNBA rolls out plans for 25th season celebration

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA hopes to be back in home arenas for its 25th season this summer.

The league announced a series of plans for the anniversary season, including a new marketing campaign “Count It,” as well as celebrations of the league’s milestones throughout its history.

When the new season will start is still being finalized. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says she expects it to begin in May.

Last season, the league played a 22-game schedule at IMG Academy in Florida, scrapping plans for a 34-game schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic. There will be a break this season for the Tokyo Olympics in July.

OLYMPICS

Comcast signs deal with LA 2028 Olympic organizers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The company that owns NBC is pumping more money into the Olympic business, signing a deal with the 2028 Los Angeles organization as a “founding partner.”

Comcast, which bought NBC in 2011, joins Delta Airlines as the second major sponsor for the LA organizing committee.

NBC is closing out a contract for the 2012-2020 Olympics, and next year will start on a $7.75 billion deal that extends its rights through 2032.

When LA secured the 2028 Olympics, it essentially took over the marketing responsibilities for the U.S. team — a role normally held by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.