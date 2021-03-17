Texas Tech, Utah State meet in First Round

Sports

No. 11 seed Utah State (20-8) vs. No. 6 seed Texas Tech (17-10)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 12:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State and Texas Tech are set to square off in a NCAA first round matchup. Texas Tech lost 67-66 to Texas last week, while Utah State fell 68-57 against San Diego State on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Texas Tech’s Mac McClung has averaged 15.7 points while Terrence Shannon Jr. has put up 12.2 points and four rebounds. For the Aggies, Neemias Queta has averaged 15.1 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 blocks while Justin Bean has put up 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds.MIGHTY MAC: McClung has connected on 33.3 percent of the 129 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.3 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Utah State’s Brock Miller has attempted 149 3-pointers and connected on 36.9 percent of them, and is 6 for 24 over his last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aggies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has an assist on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) across its past three games while Utah State has assists on 44 of 69 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Utah State has held opposing teams to 38.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Aggies have held opposing shooters to 34.6 percent.

___

___

