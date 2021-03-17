Sports

NFL-NEWS

49ers hand Trent Williams richest contract ever at OL

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have locked up their biggest potential free agent for the long term by agreeing to give star left tackle Trent Williams the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman.

Williams’ agents at Elite Loyalty Sports say the deal will pay Williams $138.1 million over the next six years, surpassing the $138 million deal David Bakhtiari got from Green Bay during last season. Williams also will get the biggest signing bonus ever for an offensive lineman at $30.1 million, as well as $55.1 million guaranteed.

Williams sat out the entire 2019 season in Washington over a dispute with the front office before reviving his career in San Francisco, earning his eighth Pro Bowl selection.

In other NFL news:

— Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski are all staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barrett finalized a four-year, $72 million deal that includes $36 million guaranteed. Barrett has been one of the league’s top pass rushers the past two seasons.

— The Washington Football Team has dipped into the free agent pool and spent significant money to fill a void at cornerback. The team agreed to sign William Jackson to a contract worth $42 million over three years with $26 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Jackson replaces Ronald Darby, who left to sign with the Denver Broncos. Washington also re-signed reserve running back Lamar Miller to a one-year contract.

— The Kansas City Chiefs are planning to sign defensive lineman Taco Charlton and running back Darrel Williams to one-year deals, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Chiefs also have tendered wide receiver Byron Pringle and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie.

— A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Los Angeles Rams were finalizing a trade sending veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers to the Detroit Lions.

— A person familiar with the deal says the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent receiver John Brown to replace the departing Nelson Agholor.

— A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Patriots have agreed to sign free agent center Ted Karras to a one-year, $4 million contract, reuniting him with the franchise where he began his NFL career.

— Free agent cornerback Justin Coleman has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.

— Offensive tackle Nate Solder has renegotiated his contract with the New York Giants and will return to the NFL after opting out of last season because of family concerns about COVID-19. Solder was supposed to earn $9.9 million this season under his old contract and will earn roughly $4 million this season. The team also said it re-signed receiver C.J. Board, defensive tackle Austin Johnson and long snapper Casey Kreiter.

— The Atlanta Falcons have added a blocking tight end for new coach Arthur Smith’s offense. The Falcons have acquired veteran Lee Smith from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The 33-year-old Smith returns to the Bills for the last two seasons.

— A person with direct knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders, pending a physical. Sanders turned 34 on Wednesday. The 11-year veteran is preparing to join his fourth team in three years.

— The Seattle Seahawks have signed defensive tackle Poona Ford to a two-year contract, locking up one of the key pieces of their defense. The 25-year-old signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Ford has started 30 of 31 games played over the past two seasons.

— A Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman has been arrested in Northern Virginia after police say he tried to break into parked cars. Arlington County Police say Broderick Washington of Baltimore was charged with destruction of property, both as a felony and a misdemeanor, and tampering with a vehicle. Online court records show he is free on bail and will be arraigned March 31.

NHL-NEWS

Sabres fire coach Krueger while in midst of 12-game skid

UNDATED (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have fired coach Ralph Krueger less than two years into his tenure and with the free-falling team in the midst of a 0-10-2 skid. The Sabres made the move the morning after a 3-2 loss at New Jersey against a Devils team that snapped an 11-game home skid. Assistant coach Don Granato takes over on an interim basis. General manager Kevyn Adams hasn’t ruled out more changes by noting he’s open to “anything and everything,” in advance of the NHL trade deadline on April 12.

In other NHL news:

— New York Islanders captain Anders Lee is out for the rest of the season with a right knee injury that requires surgery to repair a torn ACL later this week. Lee tore the ligament when he got tangled up with New Jersey’s Pavel Zacha (ZAH’-kah) on March 11. The Islanders put him on long-term injured reserve and now can use his $7 million in salary-cap space to add players before the trade deadline. Lee led New York with 12 goals when he was injured.

— The NHL has suspended Minnesota Wild defenseman Carson Soucy for one game for charging Arizona Coyotes forward Conor Garland. Soucy was given a five-minute major for charging Garland in the first period of Tuesday night’s 3-0 win by Minnesota. Soucy left his feet and made contact with Garland’s head. The league’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension today. Soucy will forfeit almost $24,000 and will miss Thursday’s opener of a two-game series at Colorado.

NBA-NEWS

AP sources: Heat sending Leonard to Thunder for Ariza

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat have agreed to trade Meyers Leonard and a future second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Trevor Ariza, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. They told The Associated Press that the teams were working to schedule a trade call with the league, which signs off on all deals but say that Leonard, who needed to sign off on the trade because of his contract status, has done so.

The Thunder are not expected to keep Leonard, who is unable to play the rest of this season because of a shoulder injury and has a team option for about $10.2 million next season.

Leonard has been away from the Heat for more than a week after a video surfaced of him using an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming a video game. He apologized for the incident, which was roundly criticized by the Heat, Jewish groups and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who fined Leonard $50,000 and barred him from being around the Heat for one week.

In other NBA news:

— Former NBA player Shawn Bradley has revealed he was paralyzed when struck from behind by a vehicle while riding a bike near his Utah home. Bradley says in a statement nearly two months after the accident he intends to bring awareness to bicycle safety. The incident involving the 48-year-old occurred in January in St. George, Utah. The 7-foot-6 Bradley was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1993 draft by Philadelphia. The former BYU standout spent most of his 12-year career with Dallas.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Outlier Cavs hoping to get to join NCAA party in Indiana

UNDATED (AP) — The last team to cut the nets down as Division I basketball national champions is preparing for this year’s NCAA Tournament unlike anyone else. Virginia is the only team not yet in Indianapolis, the site of this year’s tournament, because of a positive COVID test that caused them to pull out of last week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Guard Sam Hauser says that the team’s preparation has involved individual workouts and conditioning sessions and Zoom strategy calls. As long as their testing continues in a positive way, the Cavaliers will practice at home Friday before departing for Indianapolis to play Ohio on Saturday night.

OBIT-HOYT-BOSTON MARATHON ICON

Dick Hoyt, who pushed son in multiple Boston Marathons, dies

BOSTON (AP) — Dick Hoyt, who inspired thousands of runners, fathers and disabled athletes by pushing his son, Rick, in a wheelchair in dozens of Boston Marathons and hundreds of other races, has died. He was 80.

The Boston Athletic Association, which runs the marathon, announced Hoyt’s death, calling him a legend.

Hoyt first pushed his son, who is quadriplegic has cerebral palsy, in the Boston Marathon in 1980. Dick and Rick completed 32 Boston Marathons together, until Dick retired in 2014, citing health issues.