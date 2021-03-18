Dayton faces Memphis in NIT first round

Sports

No. 4 seed Dayton (14-9) vs. No. 1 seed Memphis (16-8)

NIT First Round, The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton and Memphis will meet in the first round of the NIT. Memphis lost 76-74 to Houston on Saturday, while Dayton came up short in a 73-68 game against VCU on March 3.

SUPER SENIORS: Dayton has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jalen Crutcher, Ibi Watson, Jordy Tshimanga and Rodney Chatman have combined to account for 63 percent of all Flyers points this season, though that number’s dropped to 50 percent over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Crutcher has connected on 38.1 percent of the 126 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Flyers. Memphis has an assist on 43 of 73 field goals (58.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Dayton has assists on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Memphis defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 22.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 29th-highest rate in the country. The Dayton offense has turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 303rd among Division I teams).

