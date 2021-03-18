Georgetown faces Colorado in First Round

Sports

No. 12 seed Georgetown (13-12) vs. No. 5 seed Colorado (22-8)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 11:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown is set to face Colorado in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Georgetown blew out Creighton by 25 in its last outing, while Colorado is coming off of a 70-68 loss to Oregon State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV, Jeriah Horne and D’Shawn Schwartz have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Buffaloes points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wright has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 39 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 13-7 when scoring at least 63.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hoyas have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Buffaloes. Colorado has 28 assists on 71 field goals (39.4 percent) across its past three contests while Georgetown has assists on 28 of 68 field goals (41.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Pac-12 teams. The Buffaloes have turned the ball over only 11 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

