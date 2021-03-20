Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NCAA TOURNAMENT

Georgetown one and done, loses big to Colorado

UNDATED (AP) — Georgetown’s late-season surge is over. Fifth-seeded Colorado took command with 11 3-pointers in the first half and cruised to a 96-73 win over the Hoyas in the East Region.

Freshman Jabari Walker had a career-high 24 points to lead Colorado, which went 16 for 25 from long range — that’s 64% — was 34 of 56 from the floor. Colorado also had 27 assists. D’Shawn Schwartz had 18 points and made four of his five 3s in the first half to put Colorado into cruise control.

Coached by former star Patrick Ewing, Georgetown made it to March Madness with a four-wins-in-four-days streak through the Big East Tournament but was no match for the Buffaloes.

NHL-SABRES-AVALANCHE TRADE

Avalanche land goalie Jonas Johansson in trade with Sabres

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have acquired Jonas Johansson from the Buffalo Sabres in a bid to shore up their shaky backup goaltending.

Buffalo received Colorado’s sixth-round draft pick in a trade first agreed to Friday. The Sabres had to wait for COVID-19 testing results after the Boston Bruins, their most recent opponent, had four players enter the NHL protocol.

The Avalanche have relied heavily on starter Philipp Grubauer this season with backup Pavel Francouz sidelined by a lower-body injury.

The Sabres are in sell-off mode. They’re in the midst of an 0-11-2 skid and in jeopardy of extending their playoff drought to a 10th season.

NFL-NEWS

Miami releases Wilson less than 2 weeks after acquiring him

UNDATED (AP) — Tackle Isaiah Wilson, a first-round bust for the Tennessee Titans, lasted less than two weeks with the Miami Dolphins.

Miami released Wilson on Saturday. A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Wilson was late for his physical and team meetings and failed to show up for workouts he had scheduled. Wilson’s agent didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Miami acquired Wilson from Tennessee on March 8 in a trade that also involved a swap of seventh-round draft picks.

Wilson was the 29th overall draft pick in 2020, and his one season in Tennessee was filled with turmoil on and off the field. The Titans placed him on injured reserve/non-football illness list in December to deal with what general manager Jon Robinson called personal issues.

In other NFL news:

— New York Jets safety Marcus Maye has signed his franchise tag tender from the team and the sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal. Agent Erik Burkhardt confirmed that Maye had accepted the tag, which is worth $10.6 million. The 28-year-old Maye has been a steady playmaker and leader for the Jets. They drafted him in the second round out of Florida in 2017. NFL Network first reported that Maye had accepted his franchise tag tender. Maye would play this season under the tag amount and be scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason if the sides don’t strike a long-term deal.

— The Chicago Bears have signed veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract to replace former All-Pro Kyle Fuller. Trufant played his first seven seasons in Atlanta after being drafted out of Washington with the No. 22 overall pick in 2013. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and signed a two-year, $21 million deal with Detroit last year that included $14 million guaranteed. Trufant was released by the Lions on Wednesday. A person familiar with the situation said Thursday that the Bears are releasing Fuller, though the team has not announced that move.

— The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed on a one-year deal with Oday Aboushi. It is their third offensive line signing since free agency started. Aboushi has spent the past two seasons with Detroit. He appeared in every game last season. He offers versatility at tackle and guard, but made all of his eight starts at guard last season. He has also played for the New York Jets, Arizona, Seattle and Houston.

TOKYO OLYMPICS-FOREIGN FANS

Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Spectators from abroad will be barred from the Tokyo Olympics when they open in four months.

The decision was announced Saturday after an online meeting of the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo government, the International Paralympic Committee, and local organizers.

Officials said the risk was too great to admit ticket holders from overseas during a pandemic. The Japanese public has also opposed fans from abroad. Several surveys have shown that up to 80% oppose holding the Olympics, and a similar percentage opposed fans from overseas attending.

Japan has attributed about 8,800 deaths to COVID-19 and has controlled the virus better than most countries.

Organizers said 600,000 tickets were sold to fans from outside Japan and another 30,000 were sold for the Paralympics. They have promised refunds, but this will be determined by so-called Authorized Ticket Resellers that handle sales outside Japan.