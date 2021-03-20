Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NCAA TOURNAMENT

VCU pulls out of tourney due top COVID

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA men’s basketball tournament has had its first COVID-related postponement.

VCU was pulled from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. The NCAA says the 10th-seeded Rams’ first-round game Saturday against Oregon has been declared a no-contest.

The seventh-seeded Ducks will advance to the second round without playing.

The announcement came a little more than three hours before the teams were set to play in the West Region. The NCAA did not offer specific details, citing privacy concerns.

McCormack rescues Jayhawks

UNDATED (AP) — David McCormack returned to the Kansas lineup in the nick of time following a bout with COVID-19.

McCormack delivered 22 points and the third-seeded Jayhawks advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament by escaping with a 93-84 victory against Eastern Washington. He also had nine rebounds for Kansas, which had to rally from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat the No. 14 seed.

Tanner Groves scored a career-high 35 points and younger brother Jacob Groves had 23 for the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the defending champs were taken out in the first round.

Ben Vander Plas scored eight of his game-high 17 points during an 18-4 second-half run that erased a 38-31 deficit and gave Ohio a 62-58 triumph over fourth seed Virginia. Jason Preston finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the Bobcats, who held the Cavaliers to 35% shooting.

In other NCAA first-round action:

— Mike Smith scored 18 points and Hunter Dickinson added 16 as top seed Michigan rolled to an 82-66 rout of Texas Southern. The Wolverines never trailed in building a lead that reached 24 early in the second half. Eli Brooks and Brandon Johns Jr. had 11 points apiece for the Wolverines, who won with ease as they continue to playing without injured forward Isaiah Livers.

— Rick Pitino’s latest trip to the tournament was short as Iona was beaten by second seed Alabama, 68-55. Herb Jones led Alabama with 20 points, including a steal and layup that highlighted an 11-0 run and gave the Crimson Tide breathing room at 54-46. Jahvon Qujinerly (KWIHN’-ur-lee) furnished 11 points off the bench for the Tide, while Jaden Shackelford and John Petty added 10 apiece.

— No. 2 Iowa got 24 points from Luka Garza and avoided the early exit with an 86-74 victory over Grand Canyon. Joe Wieskamp (WEES’-kamp) added 16 points and helped the Hawkeyes shoot 54%, including 10 of 22 from 3-point range. Iowa made six 3s and hit 16 of 29 shots to stretch the lead to 42-31 at halftime.

— Christian Bishop made both ends of a one-and-one with 16 seconds left to give fifth-seeded Creighton the lead in a 63-62 downing of UC Santa Barbara. Marcus Zegarowski scored 17 to lead the Bluejays and Bishop had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Amadou Sow committed the foul that sent Bishop to the line, and he missed an attempt at the rim before time expired.

— Fifth seed Colorado nailed 11 3-pointers in the first half of a 96-73 rout of Georgetown, ending the Hoyas’ surprising postseason run. Freshman Jabari Walker had a career-high 24 points to lead the Buffaloes, which went 16 for 25 from long range and had 27 assists. D’Shawn Schwartz had 18 points and made four of his five 3s in the first half to put Colorado into cruise control.

— Raiquan Gray provided 17 points as No. 4 Florida State held off UNC Greensboro, 64-54. The Seminoles went 0 for 9 from 3-point range, winning a game without a made 3 for the first time since February 2018. Balsa Koprivica (koh-prah-VEET’-sah) had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Noles, who led just 51-50 with 4:52 to play.

— Freshman Cameron Thomas contributed 27 points and his LSU teammates provided the rebounding muscle in defeating St. Bonaventure, 76-61. Darius Days and Aundre Hyatt each had 13 points and Trendon Watford had 11. Days and Watford also had 11 rebounds each while Hyatt grabbed 10 in the Tigers’ fifth win in six games.

— Austin Reaves furnished 23 points and Brady Manek added 19 for eighth-seeded Oklahoma in a 72-68 decision over Missouri. The Sooners pulled out to an eight-point lead with 1:08 left behind Reaves’ free-throw shooting, but Dru Smith made two 3-pointers in the final minute to keep the pressure on and pull the Tigers within 70-67 with 46.7 left. Smith led the Tigers with 20 points.

— Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds for No. 6 Southern Cal in a 72-56 victory over Drake. Isaiah Mobley scored 15 points and Drew Peterson added 14 for the Trojans. Joseph Yesufu scored 26 points for the 11th-seeded Bulldogs, but none of his teammates scored more than six as Drake shot 29% overall.

— Eric Ayala scored 23 points and Maryland clamped down on defense down the stretch to snag a 63-54 victory over No. 7 UConn. The 10th-seeded Terrapins held UConn to 32% shooting to overcome the Huskies’ 40-29 rebounding edge. The Terps shot 51% for the game and converted 9 of 18 from behind the arc.

NBA-SCHEDULE

James injured in Lakers’ loss

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers already are without Anthony Davis, and they could have to get used to playing without LeBron James.

The 36-year-old James rolled his right ankle in the second quarter of the Lakers’ 99-94 loss to the visiting Atlanta Hawks. James briefly returned to the game and even hit a corner 3-pointer to extend his NBA-record streak of games with at least 10 points to 1,036. But he called a timeout and left the court shortly afterward, knocking over a chair in frustration as he went to the locker room.

John Collins had 27 points and a season-high 16 rebounds to lead the Hawks who earned their eighth straight win. Trae Young had 14 points and 11 assists for the Hawks, whose winning streak began after they hired Nate McMillan as head coach.

Montrezl (mahn-TREHZ’) Harrell had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, while Dennis Schröder (SHROO’-dur) had 16 points and seven assists against his former team.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Lightning stay ahead of Panthers

UNDATED (AP) — The Lightning and Panthers won on Saturday, keeping Tampa Bay two points ahead of second-place Florida in the NHL’s Central Division.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) stopped 30 shots for his franchise-record tying 11th consecutive victory, leading the Bolts to a 4-1 win against the Blackhawks. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist to help the Lightning improve to 12-2 at home. Victor Hedman set up three goals.

Chris Driedger (DREE’-gur) turned back 21 shots and Aleksander Barkov provided the opening goal in the Panthers’ 2-0 win over the Predators. Barkov tallied midway through the second period to support Driedger’s first shutout of the season and second in 28 NHL games.

Anthony Duclair added an empty-netter after Juuse Saros (YOO’-see SAH’-rohs) made 47 saves for Nashville.

The Hurricanes dropped their third in a row since an eight-game winning streak to fall one point behind the Panthers.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Bjorkstrand and Seth Jones scored third-period goals for the Blue Jackets, whose only lead in the game came on the last attempt in the shootout.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Washington’s seven-game winning streak has ended as Keith Kincaid handled 28 shots in the Rangers’ 3-1 verdict over the Capitals. Mika Zibanejad (MEE’-kah zih-BAN’-eh-jad) scored the go-ahead goal with 2:32 left, two games after collecting three goals and three assists in the second period of New York’s 9-0 rout of the Flyers. Pavel Buchnevich (booch-NEH’-vihch) opened the scoring in the Rangers’ third win in four games.

— The Islanders erupted for four goals in the first period and moved back into a virtual tie with the Caps for the East Division lead by whipping the Flyers, 5-1. Casey Cizikas (sih-ZEE’-kuhs) scored twice in the opening frame for the Isles, who also got goals from J.G. Pageau (PA’-zhoh), Jordan Eberle, Anthony Beauvillier (boh-VIH’-lee-ay) and Josh Bailey. Rookie Ilya Sorokin (sah-ROH’-kihn) stopped 23 shots for his seventh straight win.

— Philipp Grubauer completed his fifth shutout of the season and the 16th of his career by handling 31 shots in Colorado’s 6-0 laugher against the Wild. Gabriel Landeskog (LAN’-dehs-kahg) had a goal and two assists as the Avalanche ended Kappo Kahkonen’s (KAH’-koh-nehnz) nine-game winning streak. Cale Makar (mah-KAHR’) had a goal and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon had three assists and Mikko Rantanen (MEE’-koh RAN’-tah-nehn) scored his third goal in two games.

— The Penguins made it seven wins in their last nine games as Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel (GEHNT’-sul) each had a goal and an assist in their 3-1 win at New Jersey. Pittsburgh erased a one-goal deficit on goals by Zach Aston-Reese and Rust 96 seconds apart early in the second period. Sidney Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith stopped 24 shots for the Pens.

— Tanner Kero broke a scoreless tie late in the second period, Anton Khudobin (koo-DOH’-bihn) stopped all 21 shots he faced in the Stars’ 3-0 shutout of the Red Wings. Andrej Sekera (AHN’-dray seh-KEHR’-uh) gave the Stars a two-goal cushion midway through the third period. The Stars sealed the win with 6:17 left, when Ty Dellandrea scored to make it 3-0.

— The Maple Leafs blanked the Flames, 2-0 as Jack Campbell made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season. Jason Spezza (SPEHT’-suh) and Zach Hyman scored to help Toronto snap a three-game losing streak and win for just the second time in eight games. David Rittich stopped 30 shots for Calgary, which beat the Leafs 4-3 the previous night.

— Tomas Tatar (tah-TAHR’) scored the shootout winner in the Canadiens’ 5-4 victory over the Canucks. Tatar also had a goal and an assist in regulation. Nick Suzuki, Joel Edmundson and Brendan Gallagher also scored, and Shea Weber and Phillip Danault (dah-NOH’) each had two assists.

NHL-SABRES-AVALANCHE TRADE

Avalanche land Johansson in trade with Sabres

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have acquired Jonas Johansson from the Buffalo Sabres in a bid to shore up their shaky backup goaltending.

Buffalo received Colorado’s sixth-round draft pick in a trade first agreed to Friday.

The Sabres are in sell-off mode. They’re in the midst of an 0-11-2 skid and on target to extend their playoff drought to a 10th season.

NFL-NEWS

Miami releases Wilson less than 2 weeks after acquiring him

UNDATED (AP) — Tackle Isaiah Wilson, a first-round bust for the Tennessee Titans, lasted less than two weeks with the Miami Dolphins.

Miami released Wilson on Saturday. A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Wilson was late for his physical and team meetings and failed to show up for workouts he had scheduled.

Wilson was the 29th overall draft pick last year. His one season in Tennessee was filled with turmoil on and off the field.

In other NFL news:

— New York Jets safety Marcus Maye has signed his franchise tag tender from the team and the sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal. The 28-year-old Maye has been a steady playmaker and leader for the Jets since being drafted in the second round out of Florida in 2017.

— The Chicago Bears have signed veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract to replace former All-Pro Kyle Fuller. Trufant played his first seven seasons in Atlanta after being drafted out of Washington with the No. 22 overall pick in 2013.

— The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed on a one-year deal with Oday Aboushi, who spent the last two seasons with Detroit. It is their third offensive line signing since free agency started.

PGA-HONDA CLASSIC

Jones takes lead after Wise yips

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Wise’s implosion allowed Matt Jones to take the lead through three rounds of the PGA’s Honda Classic.

Wise had a six-shot lead on Saturday before playing his final 13 holes in 7 over, capped by hitting his tee shot into a quagmire of weeds and muck on the 18th for what became another bogey in a 3-over 75.

Jones shot a 69, two days after opening the tournament with a course record-tying 61. His 10-under total is three strokes ahead of Wise and J.B. Holmes.

BASEBALL-DRUG ARREST

Cubs prospect busted for drugs

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — A minor league baseball player is facing drug charges after police in Colorado found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag.

The Vail Daily reports Jesus Camargo-Corrales appeared in Eagle County Court on Thursday on charges including unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and oxycodone, both class 1 drug felonies, as well as charges of unlawful possession of each drug, both class 4 drug felonies.

The Major League Baseball website says the 25-year-old Camargo-Corrales was first signed to a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2014.

TOKYO OLYMPICS-FOREIGN FANS

Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Spectators from abroad will be barred from the Tokyo Olympics when they open in four months.

The decision was announced Saturday after an online meeting of the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo government, the International Paralympic Committee, and local organizers.

Officials said the risk was too great to admit ticket holders from overseas during a pandemic.

Organizers said 600,000 tickets were sold to fans from outside Japan and another 30,000 were sold for the Paralympics.