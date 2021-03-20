Update on the latest sports- UPDATED

Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NCAA TOURNAMENT

McCormack rescues Jayhawks

UNDATED (AP) — David McCormack returned to the Kansas lineup in the nick of time following a bout with COVID-19.

McCormack delivered 22 points and the third-seeded Jayhawks advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament by escaping with a 93-84 victory against Eastern Washington. He also had nine rebounds for Kansas, which had to rally from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat the No. 14 seed.

Tanner Groves scored a career-high 35 points and younger brother Jacob Groves had 23 for the Eagles.

In other NCAA first-round action:

— Fifth seed Colorado nailed 11 3-pointers in the first half of a 96-73 rout of Georgetown, ending the Hoyas’ surprising postseason run. Freshman Jabari Walker had a career-high 24 points to lead the Buffaloes, which went 16 for 25 from long range and had 27 assists. D’Shawn Schwartz had 18 points and made four of his five 3s in the first half to put Colorado into cruise control.

— Raiquan Gray provided 17 points as No. 4 Florida State held off UNC Greensboro, 64-54. The Seminoles went 0 for 9 from 3-point range, winning a game without a made 3 for the first time since February 2018. Balsa Koprivica (koh-prah-VEET’-sah) had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Noles, who led just 51-50 with 4:52 to play.

— Freshman Cameron Thomas contributed 27 points and his LSU teammates provided the rebounding muscle in defeating St. Bonaventure, 76-61. Darius Days and Aundre Hyatt each had 13 points and Trendon Watford had 11. Days and Watford also had 11 rebounds each while Hyatt grabbed 10 in the Tigers’ fifth win in six games.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Pens top Devils to end skid

UNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are back on a winning track following two straight losses.

The Pens made it seven wins in their last nine games as Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel (GEHNT’-sul) each had a goal and an assist in their 3-1 win at New Jersey. Pittsburgh erased a one-goal deficit on goals by Zach Aston-Reese and Rust 96 seconds apart early in the second period.

Sidney Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith stopped 24 shots for the Penguins.

NHL-SABRES-AVALANCHE TRADE

Avalanche land Johansson in trade with Sabres

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have acquired Jonas Johansson from the Buffalo Sabres in a bid to shore up their shaky backup goaltending.

Buffalo received Colorado’s sixth-round draft pick in a trade first agreed to Friday.

The Sabres are in sell-off mode. They’re in the midst of an 0-11-2 skid and on target to extend their playoff drought to a 10th season.

NFL-NEWS

Miami releases Wilson less than 2 weeks after acquiring him

UNDATED (AP) — Tackle Isaiah Wilson, a first-round bust for the Tennessee Titans, lasted less than two weeks with the Miami Dolphins.

Miami released Wilson on Saturday. A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Wilson was late for his physical and team meetings and failed to show up for workouts he had scheduled.

Wilson was the 29th overall draft pick in 2020, and his one season in Tennessee was filled with turmoil on and off the field.

In other NFL news:

— New York Jets safety Marcus Maye has signed his franchise tag tender from the team and the sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal. The 28-year-old Maye has been a steady playmaker and leader for the Jets since being drafted in the second round out of Florida in 2017.

— The Chicago Bears have signed veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract to replace former All-Pro Kyle Fuller. Trufant played his first seven seasons in Atlanta after being drafted out of Washington with the No. 22 overall pick in 2013.

— The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed on a one-year deal with Oday Aboushi, who spent the last two seasons with Detroit. It is their third offensive line signing since free agency started.

BASEBALL-DRUG ARREST

Cubs prospect busted for drugs

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — A minor league baseball player is facing drug charges after police in Colorado found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag.

The Vail Daily reports Jesus Camargo-Corrales appeared in Eagle County Court on Thursday on charges including unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and oxycodone, both class 1 drug felonies, as well as charges of unlawful possession of each drug, both class 4 drug felonies.

The Major League Baseball website says the 25-year-old Camargo-Corrales was first signed to a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2014.

TOKYO OLYMPICS-FOREIGN FANS

Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Spectators from abroad will be barred from the Tokyo Olympics when they open in four months.

The decision was announced Saturday after an online meeting of the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo government, the International Paralympic Committee, and local organizers.

Officials said the risk was too great to admit ticket holders from overseas during a pandemic.

Organizers said 600,000 tickets were sold to fans from outside Japan and another 30,000 were sold for the Paralympics.