Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NCAA TOURNAMENT

Loyola Chicago ousts first No. 1 seed

UNDATED (AP) — Loyola Chicago made a surprising run through the NCAA Tournament as an 11th seed three years ago, and the Ramblers are at it again.

Loyola Chicago became the first team to knock out a No. 1 in this tourney as Cameron Krutwig had 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 71-58 victory over Illinois. Lucas Williamson chipped in 14 points and helped the Ramblers build a 14-point lead late in the first half.

Kofi (KOH’-fee) Cockburn had team highs of 21 points and nine rebounds for the Illini, but Ayo Dosunmu (EYE’-oh doh-SOO’-moo) was held to nine points and Trent Frazier added just two on 1 of 10 shooting.

Also in the NCAA Tournament:

— Buddy Boeheim (BAY’-hym) carried his father, Jim, to the Hall of Fame coach’s 20th Sweet 16 appearance, scoring 22 of his 25 points after halftime to lead 11th-seeded Syracuse past No. 3 West Virginia, 75-72. Boeheim finished 6 of 13 from deep and 8 of 17 overall, and he helped put the game away with three late free throws. Joe Girard III scored all 12 of his points before halftime, steadying the Orange while Boeheim struggled.

— Davion Mitchell scored 16 points, dished out eight assists and spearheaded a dominant defensive first half that propelled top seed Baylor to a 76-63 win over Wisconsin. Matthew Mayer was high man for the Bears with 17 points and Jared Butler added 16 while Baylor didn’t allow a single Badger to score more than 12. Wisconsin cut an 18-point deficit to seven in the second half before Baylor advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fifth time under Scott Drew.

— Justin Smith had 20 points and helped No. 3 Arkansas secure a final-play defensive stop to beat Texas Tech 68-66, securing the Razorbacks’ first trip to the Sweet 16 in a quarter-century. Star freshman Moses Moody added 11 of his 15 after halftime for Arkansas. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 20 points to pace the sixth-seeded Red Raiders, but Mac McClung was limited to nine points.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Pacers extend Heat’s losing streak

UNDATED (AP) — The Miami Heat continue to struggle after an 11-1 stretch pushed them a season-high four games over .500.

Justin Holiday scored 15 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime to lead the Pacers to a 109-106 win over the Heat. Myles Turner finished with 16 points and five blocks as Indiana completed a two-game sweep in Miami.

Doug McDermott scored 17 points and Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who swept their two-game set in Miami.

The Heat dropped their third in a row despite Bam Adebayo’s (ad-eh-BY’-ohz) game-high 29 points.

Checking out Sunday’s other NBA action:

— Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson each scored 30 points and the Pelicans overcame another triple-double by Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) to beat the Nuggets, 113-108. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 20 points as New Orleans won the finale of a road trip after dropping its first two games in Portland. Jokic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 52nd career triple-double, including 11 this season.

— Boston’s three-game skid is over after Jaylen Brown scored 34 points and Jayson Tatum added 23 in a 112-96 decision over the Magic. The Celtics made 23 3-pointers in the game, one short of the franchise record. Brown was 10 for 18 from the distance and one short of Marcus Smart’s team record.

— The Rockets’ team-record losing streak has reached 20 games with a 114-112 setback against the Thunder. Lu Dort had a team-high 23 points and Moses Brown added 13 with 14 rebounds for Oklahoma City. Houston fell despite 27 points from Christian Wood, 24 from John Wall and 23 from Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh).

NBA-NEWS

Raptors coach fined for outburst

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA has fined Toronto coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing his facemask behind the scorer’s table and toward the stands, plus for directing profanity toward game officials before leaving the floor at the end of a game Friday night.

Nurse was upset at the end of Toronto’s 115-112 loss to the Utah Jazz, a game in which the Jazz took 41 free throws, compared with the Raptors’ 14.

The 27-shot difference in free throw attempts between the teams was the second largest in the NBA this season.

In other NBA news:

— Blake Griffin is expected to make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets Sunday night against Washington. The Nets signed the six-time All-Star on March 8 but wanted to gradually prepare him to play after he had been inactive during his final weeks in Detroit. Griffin has been working out with the Nets but has sat out five games due to what the team called left knee injury management.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Bolts top Cats

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have widened the game in the NHL’s Central Division.

Tyler Johnson broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period to help the Lightning beat the Florida Panthers, 5-3.

Yanni Gourde (YAH’-nee gohrd) and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay opened a four-point lead over Florida in the division.

Alex Killorn (kih-LOHRN’) and Mathieu Joseph also scored, and Curtis McElhinney stopped 29 shots to improve to 3-3-1.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Jesper Bratt ran his point streak to four games by scoring on a wraparound at 2:50 of overtime, giving the Devils a 2-1 win over the Penguins. Sami Vatanen also scored and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 35 shots in his first game since aggravating an upper-body injury during warmups on Thursday. Sidney Crosby scored his 12th of the season for the Penguins, who have dropped three of four since a six-game winning streak.

MLB-NEWS

Perez becomes rich Royal

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have given six-time All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez the richest contract in club history.

The four-year, $82 million deal begins in 2022 and includes a club option worth an additional $13.5 million, with a $2 million buyout for 2026.

The deal surpasses the four-year, $72 million contract the Royals gave to outfielder Alex Gordon in 2016.

Perez is coming off a season in which he hit .333 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs to win his third Silver Slugger.

Also around the majors:

— Diamondbacks relief pitcher Tyler Clippard has a sprained right shoulder and won’t throw for at least the next six weeks. Clippard said the injury was diagnosed as a “capsule sprain” and his shoulder will be re-evaluated at the end of six weeks of rest.

— The Pirates have signed 26-year-old knuckleballer Steven Wright to a minor league deal that includes an invitation to big league camp. The right-hander last pitched in the majors in 2019, when he was limited to six appearances with Boston after serving an 80-game suspension following a positive test for human growth hormone. Wright is 24-16 with a 3.86 ERA in 81 career appearances, with 44 starts.

— Indians center fielder Óscar Mercado has been optioned to the minor leagues, continuing his slide after a promising rookie season. Mercado’s batting average plummeted to .128 in 36 games last season after he hit .269 with 15 homers and 54 RBIs in 115 games as a rookie in 2019.

NFL-BRONCOS-FULLER

CB Kyle Fuller signs with Broncos after being released by Bears

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller is reuniting with coach Vic Fangio in Denver.

Fuller quickly agreed to a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Broncos on Saturday following his release from the Chicago Bears.

Fuller was an All-Pro in 2018 when he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. That was Fangio’s last season as Chicago’s defensive coordinator before he became head coach in Denver.

Chicago replaced Fuller by signing cornerback Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract Saturday.

NASCAR-ATLANTA

Six races, six different winners

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Ryan Blaney became the sixth different winner in as many races to start NASCAR’s Cup season.

Blaney surged to the front with nine laps to go after Kyle Larson’s dominant performance at Atlanta Motor Speedway fell apart on a fading set of tires. Larson easily won the first two stages and led 269 of 325 laps on the 1.54-mile trioval. But his tires failed him following his final pit stop with 56 laps to go, leading to a runner-up finish.

Alex Bowman was third, followed by Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

PGA-HONDA CLASSIC

Jones wins in a rout

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Matt Jones won the Honda Classic by five shots, a final round of 2-under 68 good enough to finish the week at 12-under 268 at PGA National. The margin matched the largest in tournament history, tying the mark set by Jack Nicklaus in 1977 and matched by Camilo Villegas in 2010.

Jones started the week with a course record-tying round of 9-under 61.

Brandon Hagy closed with a 66 to finish 7 under and alone in second on his 30th birthday. Chase Seiffert, Brendan Steele, C.T. Pan, Denny McCarthy and Russell Henley tied for third at minus-6.

TENNIS-MIAMI OPEN-SERENA WITHDRAWS

Serena Williams latest star to withdraw from Miami Open

MIAMI (AP) — Serena Williams is the latest Grand Slam champion to withdraw from the Miami Open.

Williams pulled out Sunday, citing recent oral surgery. Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich), Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer announced earlier they would skip the tournament, which begins Tuesday.