Sports

NCAA-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Michigan women reach Sweet 16 for first time, beat Tennessee

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 23 points and Naz Hillmon added 19 to lead No. 6 seed Michigan to its first Sweet 16 appearance with a 70-55 win over third-seeded Tennessee in the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines had been 0-5 in the second round before pulling off the victory over the Lady Vols.

In other Tuesday action:

—Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 22 points, Lorela Cubaj had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 5 seed Georgia Tech used a big third quarter to beat No. 4 West Virginia 73-56 in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second time in program history and first since 2012. Esmery Martinez scored 13 points to lead West Virginia.

NCAA-PLAYER PROTEST

Emmert to meet with protesters

UNDATED (AP) — The National College Players Association says NCAA President Mark Emmert has informed a group of basketball players that he will meet with them after March Madness.

The players started a social media campaign to protest inequities in college sports. Michigan’s Isaiah Livers, Rutgers’ Geo Baker and Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon are pushing for the NCAA to change its rules restricting athletes from earning money for personal sponsorship deals, online endorsements and appearances.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia Tech practice is on hold

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech has delayed the start of spring football practice because of positive COVID-19 tests. The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to hold their first practice on Tuesday.

Coach Geoff Collins says Georgia Tech had prepared for the possibility by building extra days into its practice schedule. He said the Yellow Jackets “fully intend to still hold our 15 practices allowed by the NCAA this spring.” The school will hold off practicing until getting clearance from its medical experts. Georgia Tech is coming off a 3-7 season and is 6-16 in two years under Collins.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HORNETS

Hornets to allow 5,000 fans starting this week

CHARLOTTE (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets will allow approximately 5,000 fans to attend NBA home games beginning March 26 against Miami, or about 25% percent of the Spectrum Center’s seating capacity.

That’s a 10% increase from the 3,000 fans that were allowed to attend home games beginning March 13. Under the changes announced Tuesday by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, sports venues were allowed to increase fan attendance to 50% of capacity. But to comply with social distancing guidelines the Hornets were only able to expand to 25% capacity.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADIENS-POSTPONEMENTS

Canadiens games postponed through Sunday due to COVID-19

MONTREAL (AP) — The NHL announced the Montreal Canadiens have had their games through Sunday postponed.

The league made the announcement Tuesday, a day after the Canadiens’ game against the visiting Edmonton Oilers was postponed following the addition of Montreal forwards Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi to the NHL’s COVID protocol list. The NHL said the decision was made by the medical groups from the league, the NHL Players’ Association and the Canadiens. The league said it’s expected that the Canadiens will be able to re-open their facilities for practice on Monday pending COVID-19 test results over the next few days.

NBA-HORNETS-BALL

LaMelo Ball undergoes surgery to repair broken wrist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) —The Hornets say rookie point guard LaMelo Ball underwent successful surgery on his fractured right wrist.

Ball’s wrist will be immobilized and he will be reevaluated in four weeks. The team said additional updates will be provided at that time. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press earlier this week that Ball is expected to miss the remainder of the NBA season. Ball sustained the injury during Charlotte’s loss to the Clippers on March 20.

MLB-CUBS-HENDRICKS

Hendricks to start on Opening Day for Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago manager David Ross says Kyle Hendricks will get the ball when the Cubs begin the season against Pittsburgh on April 1 at Wrigley Field. The right-hander tossed a three-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Milwaukee on opening day last summer. The 31-year-old Hendricks went 6-5 with a 2.88 ERA in 12 starts during the pandemic-shortened season, helping Chicago win the NL Central.

Elsewhere in the majors:

—The Minnesota Twins have optioned prized prospect Alex Kirilloff to their alternate training site. The move leaves a wide-open competition for playing time in left field. It also gives the 2016 first-round draft pick more time to develop.

NFL-TEXANS-WATSON

Watson faces new allegation

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who’s accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 16 women, is questioning the allegations against the NFL player, claiming they were made following a failed attempt to blackmail his client for $30,000.

In lawsuits, Watson is accused of exposing himself and inappropriately touching the women while getting massages. Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, alleges his legal team has “strong evidence” an accusation made by a woman they believe filed one of the lawsuits is false. Hardin accuses the woman of trying to blackmail Watson over a consensual encounter. The attorney for the women says the lawsuits are not about money.

NFL-PACKERS-KING

King staying with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Kevin King is staying with the Green Bay Packers after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $6 million. King’s agent, Chad Speck, confirmed the agreement on Tuesday. The move enables the Packers to keep both their starting cornerbacks from last season with Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander entrenched at the other spot.

In other NFL developments:

— Safety Kareem Jackson has agreed to return to the Denver Broncos. The deal is for one year and could be worth up to $5 million. Jackson had become a free agent when the Broncos declined to exercise his $10 million option for 2021.

— The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran cornerback Steven Nelson. Nelson had claimed on Twitter the team was holding him “hostage.” The 28-year-old Nelson was about to enter the final season of a three-year, $25.5 million deal he signed in 2019. Nelson became expendable when the team re-signed Cam Sutton to a two-year contract last week.

—The Chicago Bears have signed offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson to a one-year contract. The 6-foot-6, 329-pound Wilkinson played in 45 games and made 26 starts with Denver from 2017 to 2020.

— The New York Giants have signed cornerback Adoree Jackson to a three-year, $39 million contract. He started 41 of 46 games with the Titans over the past four seasons.

—Jonnu Smith’s choice to leave behind the Tennessee Titans franchise that drafted him in 2017 and sign a four-year, $50 million deal with the Patriots has placed him near the top of New England’s growing free agent class. Smith says he’s looking forward to playing in a system that has had success utilizing a two-tight end attack.

— The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Tennessee lost starting wide receiver Corey Davis in free agency to the New York Jets last week.

— The Panthers agreed to terms on a one-year deal with starting right guard John Miller and added free agent linebacker and special teams player Frankie Luvu from the New York Jets.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HORSE RACING-PREAKNESS

Preakness to be run before limited crowd

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Preakness will be run in front of a limited capacity of 10,000 fans at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 15.

Organizers of the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown announced the decision Tuesday. Churchill Downs has said it expects the Kentucky Derby to be run in front of roughly 40-50% of capacity May 1 in Louisville. Typically, the Preakness draws over 100,000 spectators.

The Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont were run out of order last year with no fans in attendance. It’s not immediately clear what the capacity will be at Belmont Park on June 5, though New York State has set 10% capacity limits for other sports.