Sports

NBA-TRADES

Trade deadline passes, Lowry stays with Raptors

UNDATED (AP) — The immovable objects at the NBA trade deadline proved to be Kyle Lowry, Andre Drummond and LaMarcus Aldridge. The irresistible force was the Orlando Magic roster as several key swaps were completed.

Lowry was expected to be dealt by Toronto. Instead, Lowry stayed put as the Raptors sent Norman Powell to the Trail Blazers for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood. Miami was one of the biggest pursuers for Lowry and may still target him as a free agent later this year.

A person familiar with the situation tells the AP the Cavaliers are working on a contract buyout of center Andre Drummond after failing to move the two-time All-Star before the deadline. Drummond hasn’t played since Feb. 12 while the team sought to deal him.

The Spurs did likewise with Aldridge, working out a buyout after finding no suitable trade partner.

Failing to land Lowry, Miami picked up guard Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh) from Houston for Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley and a pick swap in 2022.

The team making the most noise was the non-contending Magic. Nikola Vucevic (VOO’-cheh-vihch) and Al-Farouq Aminu were shipped off by Orlando to the Bulls for Wendell Carter Jr. and two future first-round selections. Evan Fournier was jettisoned by Orlando to the Celtics for a pair of second-round draft picks. And Aaron Gordon went from the Magic to the Denver Nuggets for Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a first-round draft pick.

Among other trades:

—The Clippers have addressed a need at point guard by landing Rajon Rondo from Atlanta. The Clippers gave up Lou Williams in the swap, sending him back to his home state.

— The Nuggets added JaVale McGee in a deal with Cleveland for Isaiah Hartenstein and two draft picks.

— A person familiar with the situation says the Mavericks have acquired veteran shooting guard JJ Redick and Italian forward Nicolo Melli from New Orleans. Dallas gives up power forward James Johnson, small forward Wesley Iwundu and a second-round draft choice to the Pelicans.

— The Pistons have agreed to trade guard Delon Wright to the Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round draft picks. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

MLB-NEWS

White Sox slugger Jiménez out 5-6 months for ruptured tendon

UNDATED (AP) — Chicago White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez (EE’-loy HIHM’-eh-nehz) is expected to be sidelined for five to six months because of a ruptured left pectoral tendon that requires surgery.

Jiménez was hurt trying to make a play in the outfield during an exhibition game Tuesday and the injury has put his season in jeopardy. The 24-year-old Jiménez batted .296 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 55 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

In other MLB news:

— Padres manager Jayce Tingler says right-hander Yu Darvish will be his opening day starter against the Diamondbacks. Darvish finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting for 2020 after going 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA. Left-hander Blake Snell is scheduled to follow Darvish in the rotation.

— Pitcher Gio Gonzalez says he has retired after 13 major league seasons. The 35-year-old left-hander had signed a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and made one exhibition appearance. He has a career record of 131-101 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 seasons for four teams. He was a two-time All-Star, with Oakland in 2011 and Washington in 2012.

—Max Fried (freed) will make his first opening day start for the Atlanta Braves, getting the nod in the wake of two stellar seasons. Fried went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA last season, finishing fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting.

— Right-hander Tommy Hunter was released from a minor league contract by the Mets after going 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in five spring training appearances. Hunter agreed last month to a contract that would have called for a $2.25 million salary in the major leagues had he been added to the 40-man roster.

— Bobby Brown, who won five World Series as an infielder with the New York Yankees and later became a cardiologist and president of the American League, has died at 96. Brown played with the Yankees from 1947-54 and won five championships in his eight-season career. Overall, he batted .279 with 22 home runs and 237 RBIs. Brown was president of the American League from 1984-94.

NFL-NEWS

Cards get CB Butler

UNDATED (AP) —The Arizona Cardinals have added cornerback Malcolm Butler on a one-year deal.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection comes to the Cardinals about a week after the team lost cornerback Patrick Peterson, who signed with the Vikings.

Butler started all 16 games for the Tennessee Titans last season and had four interceptions and a career-high 100 tackles.

In other NFL moves:

— The Patriots have re-signed running back James White. The deal is for one year and according to reports will pay him a guaranteed $2.5 million, returning White to New England for his eighth season.

— The Seahawks have bolstered their pass rush by signing former San Francisco defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. Hyder is coming off his best season after setting career highs in starts, sacks and tackles with the 49ers last year.

— The Bills have agreed to sign running back Matt Breida to a one-year contract. Breida was limited to 254 yards rushing and 96 receiving in 12 games for Miami last year.

PGA-MATCH PLAY

Kisner eliminates Thomas, DeChambeau comes back

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Make it eight in a row for Kevin Kisner. The defending champion in the Dell Technologies Match Play built a big lead over Justin Thomas and then hung on to beat the No. 2 seed in 17 holes. Kisner’s streak is the fifth-longest streak since this tournament began in 1999. Tiger Woods holds the record at 13 in a row from 2003 to 2005.

Bob MacIntyre of Scotland gave the world’s No. 1 player all he could handle before Dustin Johnson rallied just to escape with a tie.

MacIntyre build a 2-up lead with three holes to play when Johnson birdied the 16th, and then tied the match with a tough 18-footer. That sent the match down the 18th, and both players had birdie chances that missed.

U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau won his second match as a pro with a 2-and-1 victory over Si Woo Kim. DeChambeau was trailing with five holes to play when he rallied to win.