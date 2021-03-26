Fla St. faces Michigan in Sweet 16

Sports

No. 4 seed Florida State (18-6) vs. No. 1 seed Michigan (22-4)

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A trip to the Elite Eight is on the line as Florida State and Michigan are set to go at it. Michigan earned an 86-78 win over LSU in its most recent game, while Florida State got a 71-53 win against Colorado in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson has averaged 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while Franz Wagner has put up 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Seminoles, Raiquan Gray has averaged 12 points and 6.5 rebounds while Scottie Barnes has put up 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.TOUGH TO DEFEND DICKINSON: In 26 appearances this year, Michigan’s Dickinson has shot 60.6 percent.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wolverines have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Seminoles. Michigan has an assist on 55 of 74 field goals (74.3 percent) over its past three outings while Florida State has assists on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State is ranked first among ACC teams with an average of 78 points per game.

