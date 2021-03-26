Sports

NFL-NEWS

AP source: 49ers trade up for No. 3 pick from Dolphins

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami for the No. 3 pick in next month’s draft. A person familiar with the deal says the Niners are trading their No. 12 pick along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-rounder in 2022 to get the third pick.

The Dolphins then immediately traded the 12th pick, the 123rd pick and a 2022 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the No. 6 and No. 156 pick in the draft. The Eagles announced the trade.

The trade by the Niners puts them in position to draft a quarterback with Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance all possibilities. Jacksonville is expected to take Trevor Lawrence first and the New York Jets also could take a quarterback at No. 2. Drafting a quarterback would likely lead to the end of Jimmy Garoppolo’s (gah-RAH’-puh-lohz) tenure in San Francisco.

In other NFL news:

— The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent wide receiver Willie Snead to a one-year deal. The 28-year-old entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Cleveland in 2014 and has played 86 games with New Orleans and Baltimore. He has 275 catches for 3,393 yards and 16 TDs. Snead joins a group that includes 2020 draft picks Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards, and 2019 pick Hunter Renfrow.

— Police in Cleveland say New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been arrested there on suspicion of possessing a weapon. A Cleveland police spokesperson says Lattimore was arrested Thursday night in Cleveland after authorities stopped a car he was riding in for traffic violations. Police say Lattimore had a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in a Cleveland suburb. He is suspected of receiving stolen property and failing to inform an officer he was carrying a concealed weapon. Lattimore, who has no criminal record, was not formally charged. His lawyer says Lattimore is cooperating and calls it a misunderstanding.

— The NFL is planning to expand its international presence with more games abroad in 2022 if the 17-game regular-season schedule is approved. Team owners meet next week and are expected to rubber stamp the additional game, while reducing the number of preseason contests to three per club. The additional games will be interconference, all of them in current home stadiums. But next year, the league would take four games from the conference that otherwise would be hosting nine games and designate them to occur at neutral sites, almost certainly outside the United States.

NBA-NEWS

Ainge hopes Fournier addition can energize fading Celtics

UNDATED (AP) — Celtics president Danny Ainge acknowledges he didn’t get everything he wanted at the trade deadline. He’s hoping it was at least the start of changing the tone inside his team’s locker room.

What he did was send reserve point guard Jeff Teague and two future second-round draft picks to Orlando in exchange for 28-year-old Evan Fournier, a wing scorer and playmaker Ainge believes can take at least some of the pressure off Boston’s core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker and reenergize his team as it fights to stay in playoff contention.

Boston entered Friday at 21-23, having lost six of eight since returning from the All-Star break. The Celtics are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference and in danger of missing the playoffs for just the second time in Brad Stevens’ eight seasons as coach.

In other NBA news:

— The Memphis Grizzlies expect forward Jaren Jackson Jr. back in the lineup by the end of April, nearly nine months after he hurt his left knee. Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman updated Jackson’s status Friday after Memphis made no moves at the NBA trade deadline. It’s the first concrete return date for the third-year player. Jackson tore the meniscus in his left knee in his third game in the NBA bubble last summer.

— Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak says he’s not ruling out LaMelo Ball returning this season. Kupchak says the rookie point guard will be reevaluated in “four or five weeks” after fracturing his right wrist on March 20. If Ball is revaluated in five weeks on April 27 the Hornets would have about three weeks remaing before the end of the regular season on May 16. Charlotte is in the hunt for a playoff spot, so its season could stretch into late May and beyond.

MLB-NEWS

Correa turned down $120M, 6-year deal, says deadline stands

UNDATED (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says he turned down an offer for a $120 million, six-year contract covering 2022-27 and is not sure whether there will be a deal before his deadline of opening day next week.

Houston opens the season next Thursday at Oakland, and Correa ruled out talks after then.

Correa has an $11.3 million salary this year and can become a free agent after the World Series. He says he thought the long-term offer the Astros made several weeks ago was low and that as of now his plan is “to win another championship for the city of Houston and then explore free agency.”

In other MLB news:

— Tampa Bay reliever Nick Anderson will miss at least half the season with an elbow injury that’s not expected to require surgery. That’s a potentially big blow for the defending AL champions, however Anderson is confident the Rays bullpen will continue to perform well without him. The right-hander who’s been one of the most dominant relievers in baseball the past two seasons has a partially torn ligament in his pitching elbow. Plans currently call for him to rehab and not play catch for at least eight weeks before starting a throwing program.

— The Boston Red Sox have scratched Eduardo Rodriguez as their opening day starter because of a “dead arm” that pushed back his final spring tuneup. Nathan Eovaldi (ee-VAHL’-dee) will face the Baltimore Orioles in the April 1 opener instead. Manager Alex Cora says Rodriguez missed a bullpen session on Wednesday, two days after lasting just two innings in a spring training start against Tampa Bay. He played catch Thursday and felt fine. Rodriguez was also supposed to start the 2020 opener before coming down with COVID-19 and related heart problems. Eovaldi started the opener in Rodriguez’s place last year as well.

— Right-hander Casey Mize will be part of the Tigers’ starting rotation and Michael Fulmer will pitch out of the bullpen. Detroit manager AJ Hinch also said left-hander Derek Holland will make the team. Mize was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 amateur draft. He made his big league debut last year and went 0-3 with a 6.99 ERA. His ERA this spring training is 8.36, but he struck out nine in four innings against Toronto on Thursday.

— The Milwaukee Brewers have released pitchers Brad Boxberger and Jordan Zimmermann as the team works to narrow down its season-opening roster. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns says he hopes to keep both pitchers by signing them to minor league contracts and sending them to the organization’s alternate site in Appleton, Wisconsin. Both right-handers pitched in the majors with other organizations last season.

— The Cincinnati Reds have released former National League batting champ Dee Strange-Gordon. He was a non-roster invitee who was brought in to audition at shortstop. His chances were hurt by the Reds’ decision to move Eugenio Suarez from third base to shortstop, and also by good spring performances from versatile infielders Jonathan India and Alex Blandino.

— The Los Angeles Angels have released outfielder Jon Jay and right-hander Jesse Chavez. The Angels made the moves Friday as they trim their roster for opening day. Jay and Chavez both signed minor league deals with invitations to spring training last month. The 36-year-old Jay batted 2 for 29 in 15 spring training games, while the 37-year-old Chavez had a 14.54 ERA in five appearances.

— Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona says Jake Bauers will open the season at first base despite being outperformed at the plate this spring by Bobby Bradley. Bradley was optioned to Triple-A Columbus along outfielder Bradley Zimmer and reliever Kyle Nelson. Francona also said outfielder Ben Gamel had made the club’s opening-day roster along with veteran left-hander Oliver Pérez and utility infielder Yu Chang. Relievers Anthony Gose and Blake Parker were informed they would not be with the club when it breaks camp next week.

— Second baseman Joe Panik has been told by the Toronto Blue Jays that he will be added to the major league roster. Panik entered Friday hitting .296 during spring training with five RBIs. The 30-year-old batted .225 with one homer and seven RBIs in 120 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his first with Toronto. Panik will receive a one-year contract that pays $1.85 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors. He will have the chance to earn $400,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.

— Infielder Andrew Romine has been released from his minor league contract by the Minnesota Twins. The 35-year-old brother of Chicago Cubs catcher Austin Romine hit .185 with one RBI during spring training. Had he been added to the major league roster, he would have received a $750,000, one-year contract. Romine is a 10-year major league veteran who appeared in two games with Texas last year, going 1 for 4. He has a .235 career average with 10 homers and 81 RBIs for the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit, Seattle and the Rangers.

— Pitchers Iván Nova and Héctor Rondón have been released from minor league contracts by the Philadelphia Phillies along with catcher Jeff Mathis. Philadelphia still had to make decisions on whether to add right-hander Brandon Kintzler, left-hander Tony Watson and outfielder Matt Joyce to the major league roster. Nova, a 34-year-old right-hander, had a 7.30 ERA in five spring training appearances. Rondón, a 33-year-old righty, had a 7.71 ERA in eight spring training games. Mathis, who turns 38 on March 31, hit .207 with one homer and two RBIs in 29 exhibition at-bats.

NHL-SABRES-CANADIENS TRADE

Sabres begin overhaul by trading Eric Staal to Canadiens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres’ overhaul has begun, with the spiraling team trading veteran center Eric Staal to the Montreal Canadiens. Buffalo acquired the Canadiens’ third and fifth-round selections in the 2021 draft. The Sabres also agreed to retain $1.625 million of Staal’s salary.

Staal is a 17-year veteran who can provide the Canadiens a late-season boost to their playoff hopes. Staal won’t be able to join the team immediately because he will have to first go into self-quarantine under Canadian health regulations for those traveling from outside the country.

The move comes a day after the Sabres extended their franchise-worst winless skid to 16 games with a 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh. Buffalo, which plays at Boston on Saturday, is 0-14-2 in its past 16.

Montreal is 2-2-2 in its past six and 14-8-9 overall. With 37 points, the Canadiens sit fourth in the North Division, two ahead of Vancouver and four up on Calgary.

PGA-MATCH PLAY

Fleetwood advances thanks to 2 great escapes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood has made it to the weekend of the Dell Technologies Match Play thanks to two great escapes on the same hole to beat Bryson DeChambeau.

Fleetwood was 1 up going to the 18th when he mysteriously opted to hit driver and went left into a drainage ditch in a hazard. DeChambeau drove just short of the green. Instead of taking a penalty drop, Fleetwood hacked out of the ditch well right of the green, some 80 feet away. From there, he had no angle to the flag. But he hit a perfect flop shot to 5 feet.

DeChambeau missed his 10-foot birdie putt. Fleetwood made his par. “An unlikely par,” he said with a smile.

Fleetwood reaches the weekend knockout stage for the second time. He will face Dylan Frittelli, who became the first No. 64 seed to advance since the Match Play switched to group play in 2015.