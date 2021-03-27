Sports

MLB-NEWS

Yanks’ Voit needs knee surgery, giving chance for Jay Bruce

UNDATED (AP) — Major league home run champion Luke Voit needs knee surgery to repair a partial meniscus tear, an injury that opened a New York Yankees roster spot today for Jay Bruce on as a converted first baseman.

Manager Aaron Boone says Voit will not have any baseball activities for three weeks after the operation. He is expected back in May.

The injury to Voit, who hit 22 homers in the pandemic-shortened season, played a role in the decision to add Bruce, who attended spring training with a minor league contract. Bruce played just 54 career games at first base.

In other MLB news:

— The Boston Red Sox say closer Matt Barnes has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be ready for opening day. Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Barnes is asymptomatic. Also, Matt Andriese was scheduled to start a spring training game against Pittsburgh. But he was scratched because of contract tracing. Barnes had emerged as the top candidate for the closer’s job this spring. He will need to remain out for at least 10 days.

— The Milwaukee Brewers have re-signed pitcher Jordan Zimmermann to a minor-league contract one day after releasing him. The move enables the Brewers to send the 34-year-old right-hander to their alternate site in Appleton, Wisconsin. Zimmermann made All-Star teams with the Washington Nationals in 2013 and 2014 but has struggled with injuries the last two seasons. He went 0-0 with a 7.94 ERA in three appearances for Detroit last year.

— Pablo Sandoval has apparently made the opening day roster for the Atlanta Braves. The team made a flurry of moves to complete its 26-man roster, which included selecting the contract of Sandoval, a nonroster infielder. The 34-year-old Sandoval is a two-time All-Star and 2012 World Series MVP looking to revive his career in a bench role with the Braves. The portly switch-hitter earned his spot by hitting .429 with four RBIs this spring. The Braves also selected the contracts of two other nonroster players: infielder Ehire Adrianza and reliever Nate Jones. Two-time All-Star Jason Kipnis was released.

— The Chicago Cubs have optioned infielder Nico Hoerner and reliever Brad Wieck to Triple-A Iowa. Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin has been released, and right-handers Shelby Miller, Pedro Strop and Trevor Megill have been assigned to minor league camp, along with outfielder Rafael Ortega. Miller, Strop, Megill and Ortega were nonroster invitees to big league spring training. Hoerner, a first-round pick in the 2018 amateur draft out of Stanford, was in the mix for the starting job at second base. He had a strong spring, batting .361 with a homer and six RBIs.

NFL-RAVENS-WATKINS

Ravens adding wide receiver Sammy Watkins in 1-year deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who won a Super Bowl with Kansas City, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Watkins must pass a physical exam before signing.

Entering his eighth NFL season, Watkins has been a solid target for Buffalo, the Los Angeles Rams and the Chiefs. He was the fourth overall selection in the 2014 draft by the Bills, who traded him to the Rams in 2017. Watkins joined the Chiefs in 2018 as a free agent.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-OBIT-SCHNELLENBERGER

Former Miami, Louisville coach Schenellenberger dies

MIAMI (AP) — Former football college Howard Schnellenberger has died.

Schnellenberger revived football at the University of Miami and Louisville and started the program at Florida Atlantic during a coaching career that spanned half a century. He had a career record below .500, but when it came to building, he was a winner. His legacy includes on-campus stadiums at Louisville and Florida Atlantic.

Schnellenberger led the Miami Hurricanes to the first of their five national championships in 1983, and coached Louisville to a Fiesta Bowl win over Alabama to cap the 1990 season. He then founded the program at Florida Atlantic.

Schnellenberger died Saturday at age 87. FAU announced his death and said he recently had been in a care center in South Florida.

PGA-MATCH PLAY

Harman turns tables on Watson, Kuchar ousts Spieth

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brian Harman appeared headed for an early loss when he fell 4 down to Bubba Watson through five holes. Eight straight birdies later, Harman turned out a 2-and-1 victory to reach the quarterfinals of the Dell Technologies Match Play.

Jordan Spieth won’t be joining him. Spieth never trailed until Matt Kuchar beat him on the 18th hole with what amounted to a short-game contest.

Scottie Scheffler blasted Ian Poulter with seven birdies in 14 holes. Others to advance to the quarterfinals were Jon Rahm, Victor Perez, Sergio Garcia, Billy Horschel and Tommy Fleetwood.

TENNIS-MIAMI OPEN

Barty, Tsitsipas advance to 4th round

MIAMI (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty has advanced to the fourth round at the Miami Open by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 Saturday.

Barty had a much easier time than in the previous round, when she saved a match point to beat qualifier Kristina Kucova. That was Barty’s first match away from her native Australian since February 2020.

Barty is the defending champion as the 2019 winner. The tournament was canceled last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

No. 2-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the fourth round by beating Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-4.

Tsitsipas, ranked a career-high No. 5, improved to 15-4 this year. He hopes to take advantage of a draw without Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

FIGURE SKATING-WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Chen wins 3rd straight worlds, beating Olympic champ

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Nathan Chen has put himself in the company of history’s best figure skaters, becoming the first American since Scott Hamilton to win a third consecutive World Figure Skating Championships men’s title.

Chen was dynamic in easily surpassing two-time Olympic champ Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan in the free skate in Stockholm and stamp himself as the man to beat at next year’s Beijing Olympics. Hanyu struggled enough Saturday to fall to third place behind 17-year-old countryman Yuma Kagiyama, who took silver in his first senior worlds.