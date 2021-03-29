Sports

NCAA TOURNAMENT

NCAA tourney hits halfway point, still the field vs. Gonzaga

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA Tournament still looks like the field versus Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs crushed Creighton, and Michigan manhandled Florida State, putting three No. 1 seeds into the Elite Eight. But joining them were two teams — No. 6 USC and No. 11 UCLA — from the underappreciated Pac-12 Conference, suggesting few selection committee members stayed up late enough to judge the caliber of basketball being played on the West Coast.

In tonight’s games, No. 1 Baylor — the last of seven entries from the Big 12 Conference — plays No. 3 Arkansas, and No. 2 Houston meets 12th seed Oregon State.

MLB-VIRUS PROTOCOLS

MLB to relax virus protocols when 85% on field vaccinated

NEW YORK (AP) — Card games, car pools and eating at restaurants may be back in the major leagues later this season. Trips to church and sponsor events may return, too.

Mask use would be dropped from dugouts and bullpens, and electronic tracing devices would be eliminated when 85% of major league players and primary field staff are vaccinated.

Communal clubhouse video would return before and after games. Pool tables would be restored, along with team saunas.

A memorandum from MLB and the union obtained by The Associated Press states that all players and staff are “strongly encouraged” to receive vaccines when they are eligible.

MLB-TWINS-DOBNAK

Dobnak gets five-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Randy Dobnak to a $9.25 million, five-year contract that includes three club options to extend and increase the deal with the overachieving former ride-share driver.

Dobnak went 6-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 10 starts last season, before hitting a slump and being sent to the team’s alternate training site.

The bespectacled, mustachioed 26-year-old became a cult hero after his major league debut in 2019. He went undrafted out of Division II Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia. He was pitching in an obscure independent league in Michigan when the Twins discovered him.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The St. Louis Cardinals plan to start the season Thursday in Cincinnati with pitchers Kwang Hyun Kim, Dakota Hudson and Miles Mikolas on the injured list along with outfielder Harrison Bader. Hudson always planned to begin on the season on the injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Kim is dealing with a back injury, Mikolas with a sore shoulder and Bader has a strained right foreman that could keep him out a month.

NFL-MOVES

Chiefs sign Reed to one-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Jarran Reed have agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract that could be worth up to $7 million. That gives the AFC champions another interior pass rusher to play alongside Chris Jones.

The deal was reached late Sunday and represents another big step toward improving the Chiefs’ meager pass rush.

The 28-year-old Reed was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2016 draft. He’s spent his entire career in Seattle, where he had a reputation as a run-stuffer but showed he could get to the quarterback.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Veteran safety Josh Jones has re-signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year contract. His return gives the team another experienced starter at the position. Jones started 13 games in 2020 and finished with a career-high 83 tackles and one interception. It was his first season in Jacksonville.

— The Minnesota Vikings have added more seasoning to their secondary by agreeing to contract terms with cornerback Mackensie Alexander and safety Xavier Woods. Alexander made a quick return to the team that drafted him in the second round in 2016 from Clemson. He left the Vikings a free agent last year for Cincinnati. Woods played his first four seasons for Dallas.

— The Arizona Cardinals have signed veteran safety Shawn Williams to a one-year deal. The Cardinals confirmed the Williams deal on Monday and also announced they’re bringing back safety Chris Banjo on a one-year deal. The 29-year-old Williams played his first eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and was a starter from 2016 to 2019.

— The Indianapolis Colts have added depth to their offensive line by re-signing backup center Joey Hunt and adding free-agent tackle Julien Davenport. Hunt has made 11 starts over the past five seasons, the first four with Seattle. He joined the Colts last season and played in one regular-season game. Davenport spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins.

—Former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson says owner Jimmy Haslam and the team’s front office lied to him about their rebuilding plans. During a wide-ranging radio interview with ESPN 850, Jackson said the Browns’ efforts to improve while he was with them were flawed by philosophical differences. He said he never would have accepted the job if he knew the team was going to tear down its roster. T

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Chattanooga ends spring season

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chattanooga’s football team is calling off the rest of its spring season.

Coach Rusty Wright announced the decision Monday. School officials said COVID-19 opt-outs made it impossible to field the required number of players in key position groups to meet Southern Conference playing guidelines.

A statement from the Southern Conference said the league supports the school’s decisions and its remaining scheduled games would be recorded as no contests.

The Mocs were 3-2 this spring and were set to head to Western Carolina for a game on Saturday.