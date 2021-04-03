Sports

MLB-NEWS

Mets-Nats series postponed as MLB strips Atlanta of ASG

UNDATED (AP) — There will be no baseball played in Washington this weekend, and no All-Star Game in Atlanta this summer.

A COVID-19 outbreak affecting more than a third of the Nationals’ roster has caused the postponement of their season-opening, three-game series against the visiting New York Mets.

General manager Mike Rizzo says four of Washington’s players have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and another five were quarantining after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed. The Mets plan to spend the weekend practicing at Nats Park before heading to Philadelphia to play their new season opener on Monday. The Nationals still hope to open their scheduled series with the Braves on Monday.

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball is pulling this year’s All-Star Game from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws that critics have condemned as being too restrictive.

The decision to move the July 13 game from Truist Park amounts to the first economic backlash against Georgia for the voting law that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp quickly signed into law last week.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft from Atlanta after discussions with the Major League Baseball Players Association, individual players and the Players Alliance.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Bauer sparkles over first 6 innings of LA debut

UNDATED (AP) — Trevor Bauer gave a glimpse of why he was the most coveted free agent pitcher on the market last winter.

Bauer took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning in his Los Angeles Dodgers debut, an 11-6 win at Colorado. Trevor Story broke up Bauer’s no-hit bid with a single before Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon nicked him for two run homers. David Price eventually replaced Bauer and proceeded to give up back-to-back homers to Dom Nuñez and Sam Hilliard, suddenly turning a 10-0 rout into a 10-6 game.

It was the second time in Rockies history they have homered four times in an inning.

Seven of the Dodgers’ 16 hits went for extra bases, but they failed to homer. Justin Turner had three hits and three RBIs, while Corey Seager went 3-for-5 with three runs scored.

In Friday’s other major league games:

— The White Sox outscored the Angels, 12-8 as Yermín Mercedes got his first five major league hits and drove in four runs. Mercedes joined Washington Senators star Cecil Travis as the only players wince 1900 to collect five hits in his first career star. José Abreu hit a grand slam to help Chicago withstand home runs by Albert Pujols (POO’-hohlz) and Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee).

— Blake Snell struck out eight before being pulled after 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his Padres debut, a 4-2 victory over the Diamondbacks. Snell was impressive in holding the Diamondbacks to four hits and two walks. Eric Hosmer homered for the second straight game and drove in three runs.

— Evan Longoria and Buster Posey both homered for the second straight game and the Giants took advantage of the Mariners’ suspect bullpen for a 6-3 win. Posey went deep leading off the third inning and Longoria added a two-run shot off starter Yusei Kikuchi in the sixth to tie it at 3. But San Francisco didn’t go ahead for good until a three-run seventh that was highlighted by Donovan Solano’s two-out, two-run double.

— The Astros were 9-5 winners at Oakland as Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) was 3-for-3 with two walks and four runs scored. Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer for his second longball in two games. Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) also connected and Michael Brantley added a run-scoring double as Houston jumped out to a big lead again.

— Joey Wendle belted a three-run homer to highlight a four-run ninth that sent the Rays over the Marlins, 6-4. Wendle’s one-out shot off closer Anthony Bass landed in the upper deck in right field and erased a 4-2 deficit. Manuel Margot (mahn-WEHL’ mahr-GOH’) also homered and Austin Meadows went deep for the second consecutive game, helping Tampa Bay win its seventh straight in Miami dating to 2019.

— John Means surrendered just one hit over seven innings of the Orioles’ 3-0 shutout of the Red Sox. Means gave up a leadoff single and retired the last 18 batters he faced. The game was scoreless until Ryan Mountcastle doubled in two runs in the sixth.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Mavs top Knicks with Carlisle out

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks won a game while their head coach dealt with COVID-19.

Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) scored 26 points and the Mavericks earned their third straight win by downing the Knicks, 99-86.

Jalen Brunson had 15 points for the Mavs, one more than Kristaps Porzingis (KRIHS’-tahps pohr-ZIHN’-gihs) and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored against their former team.

Alec Burks scored 20 points to lead the Knicks, who have lost three in a row.

The Mavericks were without head coach Rick Carlisle for the game after testing positive for the coronavirus. The 61-year-old Carlisle says he has been fully vaccinated since January and was hoping it was a false positive, allowing him to coach.

Checking out Friday’s other NBA action:

— The Jazz earned their team-record 21st consecutive home win as Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points in a defeat of the Bulls, 113-106. Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’) had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Utah won its eighth in a row overall despite getting outscored 68-40 in the paint. Jordan Clarkson scored 19 off the bench to help the Jazz improve to a league-best 37-11.

— The Suns built a 30-point lead by the end of the first quarter en route to a 140-103 clobbering of the Thunder. Devin Booker scored 32 points on 11 of 20 shooting, including three 3-pointers. Chris Paul had 17 points and 12 assists in the Suns’ sixth consecutive win.

— Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) poured in 47 points and grabbed 12 boards as the Bucks slammed the Trail Blazers, 127-109, ending Portland’s four-game winning streak. Jrue Holiday added 22 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who led by 24 points during the third quarter. Damian Lillard finished with 32 points in the Blazers’ sixth consecutive loss to Milwaukee.

— Kyle Kuzma provided 10 of his season-high 30 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lakers secure a 115-94 win at Sacramento. Dennis Schroder (SHROO’-dur) had 17 points and eight assists as the Lakers bounced back from a 15-point loss to Milwaukee two nights earlier. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles, and Markieff Morris furnished 14 points and eight rebounds.

— Robert Williams had a career-high 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Celtics in a 118-102 downing of the Rockets. Jayson Tatum scored 26 points and Williams shot 9-for-9 from the field as Boston stopped a two-game skid. Trade deadline acquisition Evan Fournier hit a career-best seven 3-pointers to finish with 23 points for the Celts, while Jaylen Brown provided 22.

— The Grizzlies used a second-half burst for a 120-108 victory over the Timberwolves. Eight Memphis players scored in double-figures, led by 19 points and 11 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas (YOH’-nuyhs val-an-CHOO’-nihs). The Grizzlies went on a 35-9 run in the second half to take a 25-point lead.

— Reserve guard Miles Bridges scored a season-high 23 points and the Hornets overcame an injury to Gordon Hayward in beating the Pacers, 114-97. Bridges scored 16 of his points in the second quarter, and a 3-pointer in the final seconds gave the Hornets a 60-49 lead at halftime. Cody Zeller scored 17 points and Terry Rozier 15 for Charlotte, which has won five of seven.

— Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 26 points, Kevin Huerter added 24 and five other Hawks scored in double figures in a 126-103 romp over the Pelicans. The Hawks led just 55-54 at halftime before scoring 37 points in the third quarter – their highest total in that period this season. The Pelicans played without four starters, including Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

— Toronto posted the most lopsided victory of the season as Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) scored 36 points in three quarters of the Raptors’ 130-77 dismantling of the Warriors. Toronto shot 53.4% in the game and won for just the second time in 15 games. The Raptors pushed their lead to 61 points when Malachi Flynn hit a short jump shot with 6:29 remaining.

NBA-NEWS

Durant fined for tweet

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Nets forward Kevin Durant $50,000 for his offensive and derogatory language in social media messages to actor Michael Rapaport. Rapaport released images of the private messages Tuesday on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the All-Star. Durant has since apologized for the language he used, saying it wasn’t what he wants people to see and hear from him.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Sooners taking Moser from Loyola Chicago

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma has an agreement in place with Loyola Chicago’s Porter Moser to become the Sooners’ next head basketball coach.

That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke with The Associated Press because the move has not been announced.

Moser will replace Lon Kruger, who retired last month after 10 years coaching the Sooners.

Moser led Loyola to two deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. The Ramblers reached the Final Four in 2018 and the Sweet 16 this year.

In other college basketball news:

— Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the Jayhawks until he retires. The five-year contract guarantees him just over $5.4 million per season and automatically adds one additional year after the conclusion of each campaign. The deal was struck even as the school awaits the decision from an independent panel investigating five serious infractions charges alleged by the NCAA.

— Auburn freshman point guard Sharife Cooper says he plans to enter the NBA draft and give up his remaining eligibility after playing just 12 games. Cooper averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds after being declared eligible by the NCAA. Cooper is one of just seven players nationally to average 20 points and eight assists per game in the last 25 years.

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Arizona, Stanford advance to title game

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The NCAA women’s basketball championship game will not include top-ranked Connecticut.

Aari McDonald poured in 26 points and third seed Arizona reached the title game for the first time by stifling the Huskies, 69-59. The Wildcats held UConn to 36% shooting overall and allowed just 22 first-half points.

Arizona held UConn to a season low in points, but still had to hold after leading by 14 late in the third quarter

Sam Thomas finished with 12 points and Cate Reese had 11 for Arizona.

UConn was led by Christyn Williams with 20 points, while Paige Bueckers (BEH’-kurz) had 18.

Arizona will Stanford on Sunday in an all-Pac-12 matchup.

Haley Jones scored 24 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 32 seconds left to lead the Cardinal to a 66-65 win over South Carolina at the Alamodome. The win puts Stanford in the title game for the first time since 2010, which also was in San Antonio.

Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer will be looking for her third national championship at the school and first since 1992.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Caps top Devils in OT

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals have regained sole possession of first place in the NHL’s East Division, but it took overtime before beating New Jersey for the seventh straight time this season.

The Capitals pulled out a 2-1 win over the Devils as Dmitry Orlov scored on a length-of-the-ice rush with 21 seconds left in OT. Vitek Vanecek (VEE’-tehk VAN’-eh-chehk) made three outstanding saves in the extra period, including a close-in redirection attempt by Travis Zajac (ZAY’-jak) seconds before Orlov ripped a shot over Mackenzie Blackwood.

John Carlson scored for the third time in two days as the Capitals bounced back from Thursday’s embarrassing 8-4 loss to the Islanders.

Washington is two points ahead of the Isles and Penguins with 19 games remaining.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and Brandon Saad added a third as the Avalanche knocked off the Blues, 3-2. Jonas Johansson had 25 saves for his first win for Colorado in his second start since coming over from Buffalo in a trade on March 20. Gabriel Landeskog (LAN’-dehs-kahg) assisted on both of MacKinnon’s goals for the Avalanche, who have gone 11-0-2 in their last 13 games to take over first place in the West Division.

— Arizona’s Phil Kessel scored the game-winning goal 12 minutes into the third period of a 4-2 verdict over the Ducks. Lane Pederson found the net in his NHL debut and Adin (AY’-dihn) Hill made 27 saves for Arizona. Johan Larsson and Nick Schmaltz also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four of their last five games to move back into the final playoff spot in the West Division.

— Martin Jones made 30 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Sharks earned a 3-0 decision over the Kings. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist to back Jones’ 25th career shutout and first since February 2020 against Pittsburgh. Timo Meier and Rudolfs Balcers (BAL’-surz) also scored for the Sharks, who have won three straight and five of seven.

— Jason Spezza (SPEHT’-suh) scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the Jets on. Kyle Connor, Pierre-Luc Dubois (look doo-BWAH’) and Mark Scheifele (SHY’-flee) were unable to beat Jack Campbell in the tiebreaker as the Toronto netmniider improved to 8-0-0 on the season. Travis Dermott scored in regulation for the North Division-leading Leafs, and Campbell finished with 31 saves.

— The Oilers came away with a 3-2 win over the Flames on Connor McDavid’s tiebreaking goal in the third period. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Dominik Kahun (kah-HOON’) also scored for the Oilers, who have won five of their seven meetings with their archrivals this season. Michael Stone and Matthew Tkachuk (kah-CHUHK’) tallied in Calgary’s fifth straight loss.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

NHL alters Jets schedule

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL has moved Winnipeg’s home game against Ottawa that was originally scheduled for the first week in May to Monday. The league says the change is the result of recently postponed games affecting the Jets and Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks have had their games postponed through Tuesday after two players and a member of the coaching staff entered the league’s COVID protocol.

In other pandemic-related news:

— The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee says no decision has been made about rerouting the torch relay later this month around the city of Osaka. The mayor of Osaka and the governor of the prefecture want relay legs on April 14 through the city of Osaka to be canceled because of rising cases of COVID-19.

— The World University Games that were due to open in China in just over four months have been postponed until next year. The Switzerland-based FISU governing body said COVID-19 and travel restrictions prompted the postponement. A new date wasn’t announced.

NCAA-DRUG TESTS

AP Sources: NCAA has not tested for drugs at championships

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has not tested players for performance-enhancing drugs at March Madness and other recent college championships, The Associated Press has learned. Three people with direct knowledge of NCAA testing protocols said full-scale testing has not resumed since the coronavirus pandemic shut down college sports a year ago.

Although athletes may have been tested on campus, either through the NCAA program or those run by schools, the NCAA has not ramped up its usual testing program at national championships such as the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

PGA-TEXAS OPEN

Tringale halfway to first win

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cameron Tringale (trihn-GAH’-lee) made a move for his first PGA Tour victory with a 3-under-par 69 and a two-shot lead after two rounds of the Valero Texas Open.

The 12-year veteran was at 9-under 135 after a round that included five-straight birdies.

Jordan Spieth (speeth) and Englishman Matt Wallace share second, two ahead of Kyle Stanley also shot 68 and was at 5-under with Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Stadler and Erik van Rooyen.

First-round leader Camilo Villegas (vee-JAY’-gas) shot a 76 to fall five shots back in a group that includes Matt Kuchar (KOO’-chur), who shot his second 70.

LPGA-ANA INSPIRATION

Tavatanakit leads at midway mark

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Patty Tavatanakit remains the leader through two rounds of the LPGA’s ANA Inspiration.

The long-hitting Tavatanakit took the lead with an opening 66 and shot a 69 in 97-degree afternoon heat to reach 9 under, a stroke ahead of Shanshan Feng.

Michelle Wie West tumbled out of the tournament. Playing for the second straight week after a 21-month break, Wie West followed an opening 2-under 70 with a birdie-less 79 to miss the cut in the first major championship of the year.

NFL-JAGUARS-WILSON

Damien Wilson signs with Jaguars

UNDATED (AP) — Veteran linebacker Damien Wilson has signed with Jacksonville and gives the Jaguars an experienced option as they transition to a 3-4 defensive scheme. Wilson spent the last two years with Kansas City and started 13 games in 2020, missing three contests late in the season because of a knee injury. He returned in the postseason and started all three games, including the Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay.