Orioles beat Boston 4-2 for 2nd straight win

UNDATED (AP) — Maikel Franco drove in two runs after another Boston error, Pedro Severino had his second two-hit game in a row and Matt Harvey made his Orioles debut in Baltimore’s 4-2 victory over the Red Sox.

Franco’s single came after Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers made a diving stop on Austin Hays’ grounder but sailed the throw to second. The Orioles also took advantage of a Boston error for a two-run inning in Friday’s opener, a 3-0 win.

Red Sox rookie Tanner Houck struck out eight in five innings, allowing three runs — two earned — on six hits and a walk.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Julio Teheran pitched through trouble in his Detroit debut, and the Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 5-2. For a second straight game, Detroit scored two runs in the first and led the rest of the way. Willi Castro hit an RBI triple off Zach Plesac (PLEE’-sak) and came home on Miguel Cabrera’s groundout. The Tigers added three runs in the seventh. Teheran allowed a run and four hits in five innings. Eddie Rosario drove in both Cleveland runs with a home run in the second and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia’s governor says Major League Baseball “caved to fear and lies from liberal activists” when it yanked the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park over Georgia’s new voting law.

At a news conference Saturday Gov. Brian Kemp vowed to defend the law he signed in the face of any threats, boycotts or lawsuits. He said, “We shouldn’t apologize for making it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

The Republican governor has said opponents have mischaracterized the law, which tightens restrictions on voting by mail and imposes more legislative control over how elections are run. Critics see it as an attempt to suppress Democratic votes.

In other baseball news:

— Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes left a game against the Chicago Cubs with discomfort in his left wrist. Hayes walked and scored on Kevin Newman’s two-out single in the first inning, but he jammed his left hand diving back to first on a pickoff attempt. Erik González batted for Hayes in the third and remained at third base. The 24-year-old Hayes is an NL Rookie of the Year favorite after a brief, stellar debut in 2020. He batted .376 in 24 games, hitting five homers with 11 RBIs. He hit a two-run homer off Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks in Thursday’s opener.

Vasilevskiy 12-0 against Detroit, Lightning beat Wings 2-1

UNDATED (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) made 25 stops to move to 12-0 lifetime against Detroit and lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 2-1 victory.

Tampa Bay has won 17 consecutive home games against the Red Wings and improved to 20-1-1 in the last 22 meetings overall. The teams meet again Sunday. Ross Colton and Brayden Point scored Tampa Bay’s goals.

Adam Erne scored for Detroit. Thomas Greiss finished with 27 saves.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Brad Marchand had two of his three goals and set up another in Boston’s five-goal second period. Patrice Bergeron moved into the fourth on the club’s all-time scoring list and the Boston Bruins rebounded from a lackluster effort with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. David Pastrnak scored twice, David Krejci and Bergeron each had a goal for Boston. Bergeron added an assist, giving him 899 career points to move past Rick Middleton (898). Playing two days after coach Bruce Cassidy called out some of his top veterans saying he was “disappointed” in their play, the Bruins’ core group struck in big numbers in the second period.

Hornets’ Hayward out at least 4 weeks with right foot sprain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Gordon Hayward will miss at least a month after spraining his right foot during the Charlotte Hornets’ win Friday night over the Indiana Pacers.

The team said in a statement Saturday that Hayward will be reevaluated in roughly four weeks. He was injured when he stepped on Myles Turner’s foot while driving to the basket in the second quarter and immediately crumpled.

The 31-year-old forward is averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in his first season with the Hornets on a $128 million, four-year deal.

Charlotte is already without rookie guard LaMelo Ball, out indefinitely with a broken right wrist.

This injury is on the opposite side of the gruesome broken left ankle Hayward suffered in his first game with the Boston Celtics in 2017. He was an All-Star in 2016-17 with the Utah Jazz.

Oklahoma hires Loyola Chicago’s Moser as basketball coach

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma has hired Loyola Chicago’s Porter Moser as its basketball coach following Lon Kruger’s retirement. Moser led Loyola to two deep runs in the NCAA Tournament and takes over a program accustomed to success.

Kruger led the Sooners for 10 years and reached seven of the past eight NCAA Tournaments. Oklahoma reached the Final Four in 2016 with Buddy Hield (heeld) leading the way. In Kruger’s final season, the Sooners went 16-11 and finished with a loss to top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round.

Moser lauded the “standards that the programs at Oklahoma have set” and the opportunity to coach in the Big 12.

In other college basketball news:

— Michigan senior Isaiah Livers has had surgery on his right foot. The school says the operation was performed Friday by Dr. David Porter at Methodist Sports Medicine Center in Carmel, Indiana. Recovery time is expected to be a minimum of six months. Michigan announced during the Big Ten Tournament that Livers had a stress injury in his foot, and he did not play in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines made it to the Elite Eight before losing to UCLA. Livers averaged 13.1 points a game this season.

USA Basketball picks Grant Hill as Colangelo’s replacement

UNDATED (AP) — USA Basketball has announced that Grant Hill will take over as managing director of the men’s national team following the Tokyo Olympics. He will succeed the retiring Jerry Colangelo, replacing one Basketball Hall of Famer with another in the critical role of assembling teams that will compete for gold.

Hill helped the U.S. win Olympic gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games and was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

The managing director role was created for Colangelo in 2005, after the Americans won bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Colangelo has led a program that has won three Olympic gold medals and gone 97-4 in major competitions since.

No. 1 Barty repeats as Miami champ when Andreescu retires

MIAMI (AP) — No. 1-ranked Ash Barty has won her second successive Miami Open championship when No. 8-seeded Bianca Andreescu (an-dree-EHS’-koo) retired after hurting her foot in a fall. The 20-year-old Canadian has been plagued by injuries, and the tournament was her first in the United States since she won the 2019 U.S. Open.

Barty, a 24-year-old from Australia, was also the 2019 Miami champion.

On Sunday, 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner will try to become the youngest men’s champion in tournament history when he plays Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.