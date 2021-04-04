Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Guerrero helps Jays finish series win over Yanks

UNDATED (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero (guh-REHR’-oh) Jr. and Randal Grichuk homered off Domingo Germán (hehr-MAHN’) in the Yankee right-hander’s return from a domestic violence ban, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat New York 3-1 to win a season-opening series against their AL East rival.

A slimmed-down Guerrero had a hit in all three games in the series, including an opposite-field shot leading off the second inning against Germán. It was Guerrero’s first homer of the season after he underwhelmed in 2020, hitting .262 with nine homers in 60 games. He says he lost 42 pounds in the offseason.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning, and the Cleveland Indians overcame a home run by Akil Baddoo on the first pitch of his major league career to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3. Cleveland avoided a season-opening sweep in Detroit after falling behind 3-1 in the third inning. Yu Chang put the Indians up 4-3 with a two-run single off Daniel Norris (0-1) in the seventh, and Luplow added his home run one out later. Franmil Reyes and Austin Hedges also homered for Cleveland.

— Alec Bohm hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, Zach Eflin gave Philadelphia another strong start and the Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the defending NL East champion Atlanta Braves with a 2-1 win Sunday. Philadelphia’s pitching staff was the story of the season-opening series as the starting trio of Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Eflin surrendered only three runs, 11 hits and one walk in 20 2/3 innings against an Atlanta lineup that led the majors in 2020 with 556 hits. The Phillies bullpen, which posted a 7.06 ERA in 2020, didn’t yield a run in 7 1/3 innings in the set.

MLB-NEWS

Pirates place Hayes on IL with strained left wrist

CHICAGO (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist.

Hayes, one of the preseason favorites for NL Rookie of the Year, got hurt on a swing during Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He also used his left hand diving back to first on a pickoff attempt.

Manager Derek Shelton said X-rays were negative, but an MRI showed some inflammation.

The 24-year-old Hayes, the son of former big league infielder Charlie Hayes, made his big league debut last summer. He batted .376 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 24 games. He hit a two-run drive off Kyle Hendricks during the Pirates’ 5-3 opening day victory over the Cubs on Thursday.

In other baseball news:

— The Los Angeles Dodgers have put right-hander Tony Gonsolin on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, a move retroactive to Thursday. Righty Dennis Santana was recalled from the alternate training site at Glendale, Arizona. Gonsolin made the opening-day roster for the first time in his career but has not pitched yet this season. He was 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in eight starts last year for the World Series champions. Santana is 2-2 with a 6.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts in parts of four seasons with Los Angeles.

— Milwaukee Brewers assistant athletic trainer Dave Yeager spent the night in a hospital after he appeared to collapse on the field Saturday during a game with the Minnesota Twins. It happened in the bottom of the ninth inning when he was treating home plate umpire CB Bucknor, who was hit in the throat area by a foul ball. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Yeager had been feeling “extremely dehydrated” after the game.

NBA-BUCKS-HOLIDAY EXTENSION

Bucks, Holiday ink 4-year extension worth at least $134M

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue (droo) Holiday has agreed to a four-year contract extension that will be worth at least $134 million and possibly much more with incentives.

The move represents the latest step in the Bucks’ heavy investment in their trio of Holiday, two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) and two-time All-Star Khris Middleton as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.

The 30-year-old Holiday is averaging 17 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals this year in his first season with the Bucks. Milwaukee acquired him from New Orleans as part of a four-team trade.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Reds Wings score 3 in 2nd, end losing streak in Tampa, 5-1

UNDATED (AP) — Thomas Greiss (grys) made 27 stops to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 victory over Tampa Bay for their first road win against the Lightning in nearly six years.

Mark Staal, Valterri Filppula (val-TEHR’-ee fihl-POO’-luh), Michael Rasmussen, Darren Helm and Dylan Larkin all scored for the Red Wings. Luke Glendening and Anthony Mantha each finished with two assists for Detroit, which had lost 17 consecutive games in Tampa.

Victor Hedman scored his seventh goal for the Lightning. Christopher Gibson stopped 12 shots in the loss, his undoing coming when he allowed three goals in a span of 2:53 in the second period.

PGA-MASTERS-RAHM BABY

Rahm heads to Masters as a first-time father

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jon Rahm can play the Masters with a clear head and a happy heart. His wife has given birth to their first child.

Kelley Rahm’s due date was the weekend of the Masters, and Rahm had said he would leave at a moment’s notice to be with her during the delivery, even if that meant pulling out at Augusta National.

He shared the news of the baby’s birth on Instagram. Kepa Cahill Rahm was born early Friday.

Rahm is the No. 3 player in the world and considered one of the favorites for a green jacket.

COLLEGE SPORTS SURVEY-NIL

AP survey: ADs concerned NIL will skew competitive balance

UNDATED (AP) — An Associated Press survey of Division I athletic directors found that nearly 73% believe allowing athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image or likeness will decrease the number of schools that have a chance to be competitive in college sports. Nearly 28% said many fewer schools would be competitive.

Most of those surveyed were from smaller schools and not in the Power Five conferences. One participant says NIL rights are a game changer for college athletics. Others say the concerns are overblown.

The NCAA is trying to change its rules regarding NIL and compensation for athletes, but the process has bogged down under scrutiny from the Justice Department.

The clock is ticking on the NCAA. Dozens of states are forcing the issue with bills that will grant college athletes NIL rights as early as July. Efforts to put a federal law in place and avoid that situation seem on the slow track in Congress.