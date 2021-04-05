Sports

MEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP

Gonzaga plays Baylor in men’s NCAA Championship

UNDATED (AP) — No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, plays second-seeded Baylor tonight for the NCAA men’s title.

The Bulldogs are the first team to bring an undefeated record into the championship game since Larry Bird and Indiana State in 1979. Bird lost that game to Magic Johnson and Michigan State. It means Gonzaga could become the first team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers to go undefeated.

Both Gonzaga and Baylor have been 1-2 in The Associated Press Top 25 most of the season.

NCAA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

1st NCAA Champion in 29 years for Stanford

SAN ANTONIO — Haley Jones scored 17 points and Stanford beat Arizona 54-53, giving the Cardinal and coach Tara VanDerveer their first national championship in 29 years.

It was Stanford’s first trip to the title game since 2010, which was also in San Antonio. Back then, the Cardinal lost to UConn, 53-47.

Sunday’s game wasn’t a masterpiece by any stretch with both teams struggling to score and missing easy layups and shots. But Stanford did just enough to pull off the win surviving a miss by Aari McDonald that bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

CONCUSSION SUBSTITUTES

US Soccer, MLS and NWSL to test concussion substitutes

UNDATED (AP) — U.S. Soccer, Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League are joining a trial program to address concussions.

Teams will be allowed two additional substitutes for head injuries in each match.

The International Football Association Board, which sets the rules for the game, approved the trial for concussion substitutes last December. It is expected to run through August 2022. FIFA is considering whether the concussion rule will be used at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

MASTERS-MACINTYRE

In shinty or in golf, Robert MacIntyre shows plenty of fight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Robert MacIntyre of Scotland makes his debut in the Masters this week.

He began to make a name for himself in these parts for the gritty match he halved with Dustin Johnson and his clutch drive of 371 yards to 3 feet in the Match Play.

MacIntyre attributes his fighting spirit to the Scottish sport of shinty. He jokingly described it as a mix of field hockey and legalized violence. MacIntyre went back to shinty two years ago during his rookie season on the European Tour and it renewed his purpose in golf. His next destination is Augusta National.