Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Correa’s blast lifts Astros

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Astros have shown they don’t mind playing in hostile environments.

The Astros have completed a 5-1 road trip with a 4-2 win over the Angels, one day after fans threw an inflatable garbage can and a real one onto the warning track. Houston played amid constant booing in protest over the team’s sign-stealing scandal. It’s the first time AL West fans have been allowed to enter ballparks since the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme was made public.

The jeers didn’t bother Carlos Correa, who belted a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning. Kyle Tucker and Aledmys (ah-LEHD’-mees) Díaz hit back-to-back homers in the second inning for the Astros.

Mike Trout hit a 464-foot homer in the first inning and Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) had two hits, but the Angels dropped to 4-2 and failed to match the best six-game start in franchise history.

Also around the majors:

— The Nationals finally opened their season by beating the Braves, 6-5 on Juan Soto’s walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth. Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two of Atlanta’s four solo shots off Max Scherzer during the first three innings, but Washington rallied on Jonathan Lucroy’s two-run double in the second and Trea Turner’s two-run homer an inning later.

— Rule 5 pickup Akil Baddoo added another big hit in a charmed start to his big league career, lining an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Tigers a 4-3 win over Minnesota. Baddoo made his debut Sunday and homered on the first pitch thrown to him before hitting a grand slam in Monday’s 15-6 loss to Minnesota.

MLB-ALL STAR GAME

Major League Baseball confirms that All-Star Game will be played in Denver

DENVER (AP) — The All-Star Game will be played at hitter-friendly Coors Field this year.

Major League Baseball officially announced the new venue Tuesday after pulling the Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws. Coors Field last hosted the All-Star Game in 1998.

MLB-NEWS

Nats sideline many players before first game

UNDATED (AP) — Starting pitchers Jon Lester and Patrick Corbin, closer Brad Hand and four position players expected in the lineup have been put on the 10-day injured list by the Washington Nationals.

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber, first baseman Josh Bell, second baseman Josh Harrison and catcher Yan Gomes are on the IL, as are backups Alex Avila and Jordy Mercer. The Nationals’ first four games on the schedule were postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak within the team.

Elsewhere in the major leagues:

— The Rangers have found a destination for infielder Rougned Odor (ROOG’-nehd oh-DOHR’), sending him to the Yankees for minor league outfielders Antonio Cabello and Josh Stowers. The 27-year-old Odor did not make the Rangers’ opening day roster and was designated for assignment on April 1.

— The Braves have acquired infielder Orlando Arcia from the Brewers for right-handed pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel. Arcia had been the Brewers’ starting shortstop from 2018-20 but was expected to split time between shortstop and third base this year in more of a utility role.

— The Rays have placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain. The defensive whiz experienced tightness in his leg Monday night before being removed from the lineup during the third inning of an 11-2 loss to the Red Sox.

NBA-NETS-INJURIES

Durant returning, Harden sitting

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets say one of their superstars is about to return, while another will be on the shelf for a few days.

The team has announced that Kevin Durant probably will play after missing 23 straight games with a strained left hamstring. Durant has averaged 29 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 19 games this season.

News of Durant’s return comes as the Nets said an MRI on James Harden’s right hamstring has revealed a strain. Harden will be re-evaluated in about 10 days.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Dosunmu leaving Illini early

UNDATED (AP) — The list of players leaving college early for the NBA now includes junior Ayo Dosunmu (EYE’-oh dah-SOO’-moo).

The Illinois standout has announced on ESPN that he is giving up the remainder of his eligibility to enter this year’s NBA Draft. Dosunmu was a first-team All-American, averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in helping the Illini win the Big Ten tournament and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney.

Dosunmu also won the Bob Cousy award as the nation’s top point guard.

Also in college basketball:

— Iowa center Luka Garza of Iowa has won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player. Garza led the nation with 747 total points, eight 30-point games and 281 field goals made.

— Iowa State leading scorer Rasir Bolton has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be looking to play at his third school in four years.

— UConn senior Isaiah Whaley is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility being offered to athletes by the NCAA and will return for a fifth year with the Huskies.

— Villanova forward Cole Swider has signed a financial aid agreement with Syracuse and will join the men’s basketball program after three seasons with the Wildcats.

— Texas Tech graduate Mark Adams has been introduced as the Red Raiders’ head coach. Adams replaces Chris Beard, who left last Thursday to become the new coach at Texas.

— San Jose State has hired former Nebraska coach Tim Miles to take over the Spartans’ struggling program.

— DePaul has hired longtime Oregon assistant Tony Stubblefield as head coach to rebuild a basketball program that has struggled for decades.

COLLEGE SPORTS-WISCONSIN-ALVAREZ

Alvarez stepping down as Wisconsin AD

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is retiring on June 30 after a three-decade run in which he transformed the university’s football team and later guided the Badgers to their greatest all-around sports success in school history.

Alvarez arrived at Wisconsin in 1990 as football coach and turned one of the Big Ten’s weakest programs into one of its strongest. He became athletic director in 2004 and briefly served in a dual role before stepping down as football coach after the 2005 season.

UNITED STATES-OLYMPICS

US weighs Beijing Olympics boycott with partners, allies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says the Biden administration is considering a possible boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics to protest China’s human rights record.

Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday the U.S. is discussing China strategy, including participation in the Olympics, with a number of partners and allies in order to present a united front.

Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the Games, which are set to start in February 2022. They have urged a diplomatic or straight-up boycott of the event to call attention to alleged Chinese abuses against Uyghurs, Tibetans and residents of Hong Kong.

NFL-TEXANS-WATSON-LAWSUITS

Woman alleges she was terrorized by assault from Texans QB

HOUSTON (AP) — The first woman to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit has spoken publicly on Tuesday.

Ashley Solis alleges she was terrorized by her encounter with the NFL player and that he needs to be held accountable for his actions. Solis said in a news conference that she was assaulted and traumatized when she tried to give Watson a massage in March 2020. She says she’s seeking justice for herself and other victims.

Watson has been accused of sexual assault or harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women. Watson’s attorney has called the allegations “meritless.”

NFL-NEWS

Lions sign Dunbar

UNDATED (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Quinton Dunbar as they add desperately needed help in its secondary.

Dunbar had armed robbery charges dropped against him last year in a case that also involved New York Giants defensive back DeAndre Baker, who also was cleared. Dunbar has at least one interception in each of his six NFL seasons.