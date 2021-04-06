Sports

MLB-ALL STAR GAME

Major League Baseball confirms that All-Star Game will be played in Denver

DENVER (AP) — The All-Star Game will be played at hitter-friendly Coors Field this year.

Major League Baseball officially announced the new venue Tuesday after pulling the Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws. Coors Field last hosted the All-Star Game in 1998.

MLB decided to move the July 13 game from Atlanta in response to Georgia voting rules that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law March 25. Critics have condemned the changes as being too restrictive. Colorado has a Democratic governor in Jared Polis and a Democratic-controlled legislature.

MLB-NATIONALS-MOVES

Nats sideline many players before first game

WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting pitchers Jon Lester and Patrick Corbin, closer Brad Hand and four position players expected in the lineup have been put on the 10-day injured list by the Washington Nationals.

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber, first baseman Josh Bell, second baseman Josh Harrison and catcher Yan Gomes are on the IL, as are backups Alex Avila and Jordy Mercer.

The moves all came Tuesday before Washington’s first game of the season at home against the Atlanta Braves. The Nationals’ first four games on the schedule were postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak within the team.

MLB-RANGERS-YANKEES TRADE

Infielder Rougned Odor traded from Rangers to Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Rougned Odor (ROOG’-nehd oh-DOHR’) was traded from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees for minor league outfielders Antonio Cabello and Josh Stowers.

The 27-year-old Odor did not make the Rangers’ opening day roster and was designated for assignment on April 1. He is a left-handed hitter, and the Yankees have a mostly right-handed lineup.

Odor is a second baseman but also played third at spring training. He has two guaranteed seasons at $12 million each remaining as part of a $49.5 million, six-year contract.

MLB-BRAVES-BREWERS TRADE

Braves acquire infielder Arcia from Brewers for 2 pitchers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired infielder Orlando Arcia from the Milwaukee Brewers for right-handed pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.

Arcia had been the Brewers’ starting shortstop from 2018-20, but was expected to split time between shortstop and third base this year in more of a utility role. This move clears the way for Luis Urías to take over as the Brewers’ everyday shortstop.

Sobotka and Weigel will report to the Brewers’ alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

MLB-RAYS-KIERMAIER

Rays CF Kiermaier placed on 10-day IL with left quad strain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain.

The team announced the move prior to Tuesday night’s game at Boston. The defensive whiz experienced tightness in his leg Monday night before being removed from the lineup during the third inning of an 11-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Infielder Kevin Padlo was recalled from the taxi squad to replace Kiermaier.

The Rays also claimed catcher Deivy Grullón on waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

OLYMPICS-BASEBALL-SCIOSCIA

Mike Scioscia managing US baseball team

UNDATED (AP) — Mike Scioscia is taking over as the third manager of the U.S. baseball team in this Olympic qualifying cycle and will try to get the Americans to the tournament in Japan this summer.

USA Baseball hired the former Los Angeles Angels manager. He will lead a team of minor leaguers into the second-chance qualifying event, the Baseball Americas Qualifier, to be played in June in Florida.

Joe Girardi quit as U.S. manager in October 2019 to pursue a major league managing job, and Scott Brosius took over.

NFL-LIONS-DUNBAR

Lions sign cornerback Dunbar

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Detroit made the move Tuesday, adding desperately needed help in its secondary.

Dunbar had armed robbery charges dropped against him last year in a case that also involved New York Giants defensive back DeAndre Baker, who also was cleared.

Dunbar has at least one interception in each of his six NFL seasons. He has 10 career interceptions and 171 tackles over five seasons with Washington and one year in Seattle.

Dunbar started six games for the Seahawks last season and had one interception and 30 tackles before having season-ending knee surgery.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL-UCONN-MAKURAT

UConn guard Anna Makurat to transfer from Huskies

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn guard Anna Makurat has decided to transfer.

The sophomore from Poland played 48 games during her two seasons with the Huskies, averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and three assists per game. She was a member of the 2020 American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team but played in only 16 games as a sophomore. She missed 13 games after being diagnosed in January with a stress fracture in her right leg.

UConn finished the season 28-2, losing to Arizona in the Final Four. The Huskies have no seniors in the program and have another highly ranked recruiting class coming to Storrs.