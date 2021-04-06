Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Nationals open delayed season

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals will finally begin their 2021 season this afternoon at home against the Braves.

The Nationals’ scheduled season-opening series against the Mets was postponed, as was a Monday game against Atlanta, after four players on the Nationals tested positive for COVID-19. Seven more were placed under quarantine.

Max Scherzer will be on the mound for the Nationals. Drew Smyly is set to start for the Braves, who were swept in three games by the Phillies to open 2021.

Also on the baseball schedule:

— As the San Diego Padres await word on shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., they take on the Giants again tonight. Tatis will have his shoulder looked at today, and will likely have an MRI. He partially dislocated the left shoulder while taking a hard swing for strike three in the third inning last night against the Giants.

— The Philadelphia Phillies, off to a 4-and-0 start, host the Mets, after using a five-run eighth-inning last night to beat New York 5-3. Jacob deGrom had earlier shut them down through six innings.

— Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw is on the mound against Oakland, hoping to rebound from a miserable opening day. He allowed six runs — five earned — over 5 1/3 innings at Colorado. The A’s started their season by being swept in four games by the Astros. Right-hander Chris Bassitt gets the start for Oakland.

— Houston Astros right-hander Zack Greinke makes his second start of the season after allowing three hits over six innings in a win against Oakland in the team’s season opener. Dylan Bundy is on the mound for the Angels.

— Gerrit Cole, coming off a no-decision on opening day against Toronto, starts for the Yankees against Dean Kremer of the Orioles.

— Detroit Tigers right-hander Casey Mize makes his season debut against the Twins, trying again for that elusive first career win in the majors. Left-hander J.A. Happ makes his Minnesota debut.

— James Paxton is back with the Mariners and will make his first start in Seattle since being traded ahead of the 2019 season. The big left-hander will face White Sox ace Lucas Giolito.

— Cincinnati Reds left-hander Wade Miley makes his season debut against the Pirates, who are starting Trevor Cahill.

— After being swept by Baltimore in their season-opening series, the Boston Red Sox will be looking for a second-straight win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway.

— The Texas Rangers will be using their second set of tandem starters when they host the Toronto Blue Jays. Tanner Roark makes his season debut for Toronto.

— The Cubs host the Brewers in the second game of a three-game series. The Colorado Rockies open up a series at home against Arizona. Miami hosts the Cardinals in the second of three.

NHL-SCHEDULE

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In the NHL, the surging Florida Panthers, winners of six in a row, visit the Carolina Hurricanes for the first of two games this week. The win streak has left the Panthers in sole possession of first place in the Central Division.

In other action:

The New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals continue their battle for first place in the East Division. The Islanders have been tough to beat at home — they are 15-1-and-2 this season at Nassau Coliseum.

The San Jose Sharks, who’ve won four in a row and six of their last eight to climb back into playoff contention, host Anaheim.

The Nashville Predators, making a push for a playoff spot, travel to Detroit to face the Red Wings.

The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Rangers, the first of consecutive meetings between the clubs at Madison Square Garden.

The Philadelphia Flyers, who’ve moved within three points of Boston for the final playoff spot in the East division, play the second of two in Boston after being the Bruins Monday night.

The Buffalo Sabres are in New Jersey, Columbus hosts Tampa Bay, and the Detroit Red Wings visit the Chicago Blackhawks.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Nuggets host Detroit

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets — winners of 14 of their last 17 — host the Detroit Pistons and former teammates Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee tonight.

In other NBA action:

— After playing back-to-back home games over the weekend following a six-game road trip, the Philadelphia 76ers head back out on the road to play the Celtics; the Sixers are a half-game behind Brooklyn atop the Eastern Conference standings.

— The Indiana Pacers host the Bulls. The Lakers are at Toronto. The Atlanta Hawks host New Orleans. It’s Memphis at Miami, Milwaukee at Golden State, and Portland in Los Angeles to play the Clippers.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL-UCONN-MAKURAT

UConn guard Anna Makurat to transfer from Huskies

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn guard Anna Makurat has decided to transfer.

The sophomore from Poland played 48 games during her two seasons with the Huskies, averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and three assists per game. She was a member of the 2020 American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team but played in only 16 games as a sophomore. She missed 13 games after being diagnosed in January with a stress fracture in her right leg.

UConn finished the season 28-2, losing to Arizona in the Final Four. The Huskies have no seniors in the program and have another highly ranked recruiting class coming to Storrs.