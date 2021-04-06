UTEP head hoops coach Rodney Terry leaving for Texas assistant role, ABC-7 sources confirm

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- After days hours of speculation, UTEP will now be looking for their 21st head basketball coach in school history.

Sources confirmed to ABC-7's Nate Ryan on Tuesday morning that Rodney Terry will leave the Miners to join new University of Texas coach Chris Beard's staff in Austin.

The sports website Horns 24/7 was first to report the deal, citing Longhorns insiders.

Terry, who coached as an assistant at Texas from 2002-2011, leaves the Miners after three seasons in which he compiled a record of 37-48.

The University of Texas will have to pay UTEP a buyout of $500,000 per his contract.

After it was reported that former UT-Arlington head coach Chris Ogden would be joining Beard's staff at Texas, speculation immediately began that Beard would also look to add Terry to the bench.

Ogden and Terry are good friends dating back to their overlap as Texas assistants under Rick Barnes.

As ABC-7 reported in February, Terry had been awarded a one-year contract extension at UTEP, but it came with a $200,000 salary cut.

As far as potential candidates to replace Terry, names to watch out for could be Abilene Christian head coach Joe Golding, Indiana Pacers assistant Greg Foster (UTEP alum), Baylor assistant Jerome Tang, or current UTEP assistants Kenton Paulino or Nick Matson.

Legendary UTEP point guard Tim Hardaway previously expressed an interest in coaching at UTEP during an interview on ESPN 600 El Paso, but he has no prior coaching experience.