UTEP head hoops coach Rodney Terry said to be leaving for Texas assistant role

EL PASO, Texas -- After days hours of speculation, UTEP will now apparently be looking for their 21st head basketball coach in school history.

The sports website Horns 24/7 reported Tuesday morning that Rodney Terry will leave the Miners to join new University of Texas coach Chris Beard's staff in Austin.

Horns 24/7's Chip Brown, who often gets reputable inside scoops about the Longhorns, cited sources close to the situation who confirmed the deal is done.

Terry, who coached as an assistant at Texas from 2002-2011, leaves the Miners after three seasons in which he compiled a record of 37-48.

After it was reported that former UT-Arlington head coach Chris Ogden would be joining Beard's staff at Texas, speculation immediately began that Beard would also look to add Terry to the bench.

Ogden and Terry are good friends dating back to their overlap as Texas assistants under Rick Barnes.

As ABC-7 reported in February, Terry had been awarded a one-year contract extension at UTEP, but it came with a $200,000 salary cut.