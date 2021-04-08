Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Braves get 1st win; top Nats 7-6 to open doubleheader

UNDATED (AP) — Atlanta pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval drove a two-run homer to the deepest part of the ballpark off a Washington reliever who took over after Stephen Strasburg’s six scoreless innings to lift the Braves to a 2-0 victory over the Nationals and a doubleheader sweep.

In the opener, Ronald Acuña Jr. led the way with a double and a pair of singles to help Atlanta snap a season-starting four-game losing streak by edging Washington 7-6.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Tyler Naquin hit another leadoff home run and the high-scoring Cincinnati Reds kept rolling, backing Luis Castillo to rout the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-4 for their fifth straight win. The Reds have started a season 5-1 for the first time since 2016. Their 56 runs are the most in Reds franchise history through the first six games of a season.

— Christian Vázquez homered, Xander Bogaerts (ZAN’-dur BOH’-gahrtz) had three hits and J.D. Martinez went for extra bases for the seventh game in a row to help the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2. Nathan Eovaldi (ee-VAHL’-dee) scattered three hits over seven innings, striking out seven. They’ve beaten the defending AL champion Rays in three straight by a combined score of 26-9.

— Mitch Moreland hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 for their first win of the season. The A’s were in danger of falling to 0-7 for the first time in franchise history before tying it in the ninth off Kenley Jansen when Matt Chapman scored on Elvis Andrus’ sacrifice fly. Oakland then won it in the 10th when Moreland’s line-drive single to center off Jimmy Nelson scored Mark Canha from third. Trevor Bauer struck out 10 but got a no-decision for the Dodgers.

— Kyle Seager slapped an opposite-field, bases clearing double for the big blow in Seattle’s seven-run sixth inning, and the Mariners avoided a sweep with an 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox. Seager had three hits and his two-out liner down the left field line cleared the bases as the Mariners posted their highest scoring inning of the young season.

– Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander threw out Gio Urshela trying to score on a fly ball in the 11th, moments after pinch-hitter Chance Sisco’s go-ahead single in the top of the inning, and Baltimore beat the New York Yankees 4-3. Brett Gardner bunted Urshela, the automatic runner, to third to open the inning. DJ LeMahieu then ripped a liner to right. Santander set his feet, caught it and delivered a perfect throw home, a couple steps ahead of Urshela, who slid face first into catcher Pedro Severino’s tag.

— Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a three-run homer, Rhys (rees) Hoskins had a solo shot and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 8-2. Phillies ace Aaron Nola allowed one run and six hits, striking out five in four innings. Connor Brogdon got five outs to earn his third win in six games. Three relievers pitched the final 3 1/3 innings.

— José Ramírez’s second two-run homer of the game snapped a tie in the eighth inning and sent the Cleveland Indians to a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals after Cy Young winner Shane Bieber struck out 12. Bieber allowed just three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Salvador Perez homered for the Royals.

— Jorge Polanco hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins held off Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers 3-2. Baddoo hit an RBI triple and threw a runner out from left field. Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit.

— Antonio Senzatela pitched eight electric innings on a cool evening, Chris Owings had three extra-base hits before leaving with right leg soreness, and the Colorado Rockies snapped a four-game skid by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-0. Senzatela scattered four hits by mixing in a sizzling slider with a fastball that was moving all over. He walked two and struck out three. Senzatela was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the eight after throwing 96 pitches.

— Kyle Gibson struck out eight over six scoreless innings as the Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 in the rubber game of a three-game series. Nick Solak homered for Texas off left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (hyoon-jihn YOO). Marcus Semien hit his third homer of the season for Toronto.

— Lorenzo Cain hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2. Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff had a no-hit bid going until Ian Happ led off the seventh with a clean single.

– Alex Dickerson scored on Donovan Solano’s sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 to take two of three. Dickerson started the 10th on second base and advanced when Mike Yastrzemski (yah-STREM’-skee) beat out a nubber down the first base line for an infield single. Reliever Tim Hill let the ball roll, thinking it would go foul. Solano followed with a flyball to right to bring in Dickerson.

—Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Dylan Carlson added a grand slam, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over Miami 7-0 for a three-game sweep that dropped the Marlins to 1-5 for the first time since 2015.

MLB-NEWS

Blue Jays GM Atkins gets 5-year contract extension

UNDATED (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays and general manager Ross Atkins have agreed on a five-year contract extension. The extension goes through the 2026 season.

The Blue Jays hired Atkins in December 2015 after 15 seasons in the front office with the Cleveland Indians. That was two months after former Indians executive Mark Shapiro (shuh-PY’-roh) became president and CEO of the Blue Jays. Toronto made the expanded playoffs last season.

In other MLB news:

— Arizona reliever Chris Devenski was placed on the restricted list. No reason was given. Right-hander Anthony Swarzak from the team’s alternate training site. The move came about 20 minutes before the first pitch between the Diamondbacks and Colorado at Coors Field.

— George Springer is dealing with another issue while waiting to make his debut with the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was on track to play Thursday before feeling tightness in his right quad when running the bases.

— The Milwaukee Brewers say tailgating will be permitted again starting with Monday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Durant’s perfect return fuels Nets’ 139-111 rout of Pelicans

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant returned from a 23-game absence to spark Brooklyn’s most explosive half of the season, finishing with 17 points and perfect shooting in the Nets’ 139-111 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Durant came off the bench with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter. By the time the period ended the Nets had 79 points and a 20-point halftime lead. Brooklyn was a sizzling 14 for 18 in its 43-point quarter.

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 in the Nets’ ninth straight home win.

Also in NBA action:

— Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul added 29 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Utah Jazz 117-113 in overtime Wednesday night in an entertaining matchup between the top two teams in the NBA. Booker had a couple of clutch mid-range jumpers to keep the Jazz behind and Paul made a 3-pointer with a minute left that pushed Phoenix ahead 114-108. Utah pulled to 114-112 on Mike Conley’s layup with 21 seconds left, but could never tie it. Paul hit two free throws with 7.8 seconds left to finally seal it and wrap up the season series with a game left. Phoenix has won seven in a row. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 41 points.

— Bradley Beal returned from a five-game absence and scored 26 points, Russell Westbrook had his 20th triple-double of the season and the Washington Wizards beat the Orlando Magic 131-116. The Wizards made a season-best 19 3-pointers. Washington snapped a four-game losing streak, but not before it blew most of a 21-point third-quarter lead.

— Aaron Holiday scored 22 points, brother Justin Holiday had 21 and the short-handed Indiana Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 141-137 on Wednesday night. The Pacers were without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis and three other injured starters, and had lost nine of 10 home games. Karl Anthony-Towns led NBA-worst Minnesota with 32 points. Anthony Edwards had 27.

— Grayson Allen scored 17 of his season-high 30 points in a dominant third quarter, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 131-113 win over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks. Ja Morant added 14 of his 19 points in the Grizzlies’ decisive quarter as Memphis outscored Atlanta 43-23 in the third to break open a close game ending Atlanta’s four-game winning streak ended.

— Jaylen Brown had 32 points and 10 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the New York Knicks 101-99. Jayson Tatum committed eight turnovers but finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Smart added 17 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, and nine assists. The Celtics have won three of four.

— Jalen McDaniels had a career-high 21 points in his second career start with six rebounds and three assists to help the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-102. Terry Rozier scored 17 points, Miles Bridges had 16 and Devonte’ Garaham and Cody Zeller added 15 each. Aleksej Pokusevski led the Thunder with a career-high 25 points behind a franchise rookie-record seven 3-pointers. Theo Maledon also had 25 points.

— John Wall had 31 points in his return from injury as the Houston Rockets snapped a five-game skid with a 102-93 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Christian Wood added 22 points and 10 rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks, and Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) also scored 23 but had a cold shooting night.

— Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to help the surging Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-96. Michael Porter Jr. added 18 points and 10 rebounds in the opener of the two-game set in Denver. Denver has won seven in a row and has yet to lose in six games since Aaron Gordon and JaVale McGee came over in trade-deadline deals.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

—The Detroit Pistons signed forward Tyler Cook to a multi-year contract after two consecutive 10-day deals. Terms of the multi-year deal were not disclosed. The 6-foot-8 Cook has appeared in 11 games with the Pistons, averaging 4.0 points in 13.8 minutes per game. The 23-year-old Cook has played in 28 career games with Detroit, Cleveland, Denver and Brooklyn.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Oilers remain perfect this season

UNDATED (AP) — Connor McDavid set up three goals by Leon Draisaitl (DRY’-sy-tul) and scored a spectacular game-winner with 6:06 to play as the Edmonton Oilers remained perfect this season against the Ottawa Senators with a 4-2 win on Wednesday.

Draisaitl and McDavid, the NHL’s top two scorers, were reunited on the same line for the game and each finished with four points.

Edmonton has won eight straight against Ottawa. Mikko Koskinen (KAHS’-kihn-ihn) made 28 saves. Josh Norris and Connor Brown scored for Ottawa. Marcus Hogberg made 31 saves in his first start since Feb. 18.

In other ice action:

— Carl Grundstrom tipped home the tiebreaking goal with 6:05 to play and the Los Angeles Kings overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Wednesday night. Adrian Kempe and Jeff Carter scored early in the third period to even it for the Kings, who snapped their three-game skid with the impressive comeback. Grundstrom and Trevor Moore both redirected Drew Doughty’s heavy shot through traffic, with Grundstrom getting credit for his fifth goal of the season. Ilya Lyubushkin scored his first NHL goal and Lawson Crouse scored as the Coyotes lost for only the second time in eight games.

— Jordan Binnington made 45 saves to help the St. Louis Blues snap a seven-game skid with a 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Vladimir Tarasenko, Sammy Blais, and Jake Walman scored to give St. Louis its first home victory since an overtime win Feb. 18 against San Jose. The Blues’ last home win in regulation came on Feb. 2 against Arizona. The 45 saves were a season high for Binnington, bettering the 42 he had at Vegas on Jan. 24 in a 5-4 overtime win.

— Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his franchise-record 10th straight victory, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 28th goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2. Campbell broke the record he shared with Felix Potvin, Jacques Plante and John Ross Roach. The Maple Leafs are 27-10-3, winning five straight and going 8-0-1 in their last nine to open a seven-point lead over Winnipeg in the all-Canadian North Division.

— Kevin Fiala notched his first career hat trick, Kirill Kaprizov had two of Minnesota’s three power-play goals, and the Wild beat Colorado 8-3. They handed the Avalanche their first regulation loss in 16 games. Luke Johnson, Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored, as the Wild caught NHL wins leader Philipp Grubauer on a rare off night in the net. Grubauer was pulled midway through the third period. Jonas Johansson gave up the eighth goal that matched the all-time Wild record.

NHL-NEWS

NHL’s Canucks say 21 players tested positive

UNDATED (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks say 25 players and coaches have tested positive in a COVID-19 outbreak involving a variant of the virus.

All players and staff are in quarantine, and 19 of the 22 players on Vancouver’s active roster were listed on the NHL’s COVID protocol list Wednesday.

The Canucks say the team has confirmed that a variant is involved in the outbreak, and full genome sequencing is being conducted by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control to determine which specific variant.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner had surgery for a broken finger and is expected to miss the rest of the season. The 27-year-old veteran was hit in the hand with a hard shot from teammate Patrik Laine in the third period of Tuesday night’s win over Tampa Bay.

— The New York Islanders have acquired veteran forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the New Jersey Devils in a trading deadline move to improve their Stanley Cup chances. The Devils get the Islanders’ first-round pick this year, a conditional fourth-round choice next year and forwards A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst. New Jersey will pay half of Zajac and Palmieri’s salaries. Palmieri, who has not played since last weekend and will be a free agent after this season.

NFL-NEWS

Bengals show another veteran the door, release RB Bernard

UNDATED (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have released running back Giovani Bernard.

Bernard, a free agent, played his entire eight-year NFL career in Cincinnati and established himself as a reliable blocking back and receiver. The 29-year-old Bernard became a starter for the last 10 games of 2020 after Joe Mixon suffered a foot injury.

Receiver A.J. Green, who had spent his entire 10-year career with the team, signed with Arizona as a free agent.

In other NFL news:

— Nike has suspended its endorsement contract with Deshaun Watson amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women against the Houston Texans quarterback. Watson’s attorney has called the allegations “meritless”.

— The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign guard Forrest Lamp to a one-year contract. Lamp spent the past four seasons with the Chargers and was one of two Los Angeles linemen to play every offensive snap last season.

— The Tennessee Titans have hired veteran defensive coordinator and former Lions head coach Jim Schwartz as a senior defensive assistant. Schwartz has been a defensive coordinator for 14 NFL seasons, the last five with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent 10 years with the Titans.

— Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Alabama is scheduled to appear in person in Cleveland at the NFL draft later this month. Quarterback Mac Jones, defensive lineman Christian Barmore and cornerback Patrick Surtain II will be there as well from the national champion Crimson Tide. Also attending will be LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, and Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Arizona parts ways with Sean Miller amid NCAA investigation

UNDATED (AP) — Arizona has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Sean Miller as the program awaits its fate in an NCAA infractions investigation. Miller and the Wildcats have been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since being ensnared in a 2017 FBI investigation into shady recruiting practices.

Associate head coach Jack Murphy will serve as interim head coach.

In other college basketball news:

— Tennessee freshman guard Keon Johnson says he’s declaring for the NBA draft and will sign with an agent.

— Michigan State has added high-scoring guard Tyson Walker, a transfer from Northeastern. Walker averaged 18.6 points last season as a sophomore and led the Huskies to an 8-2 record in the Colonial Athletic Association.

— Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj is not returning to the Orange for a final season and will seek to play professionally. 6-foot-10 native of Slovakia made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

— Graduate transfer center Nysier Brooks has signed to play with Mississippi. Brooks started 25 games last season as a senior and was the Hurricanes’ leading rebounder and shot blocker.

TENNIS-CHARLESTON

Top-ranked Barty cruises in 1st clay event since 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty easily won her first clay-court match in two years, cruising past Japan’s Misaki Doi 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday in the WTA’s Volvo Car Open.

Second-seeded American Sofia Kenin fell to Lauren Davis of the United States in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.