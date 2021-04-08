Sports

SOUTH CAROLINA-SHOOTING

Authorities: Former NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, then himself

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say former NFL player Phillip Adams fatally shot five people including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren before killing himself.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson told a news conference Thursday that investigators had not yet determined a motive.

Tolson said evidence at the scene of Wednesday’s shootings led authorities to Adams at his parents’ nearby home. He was later found dead in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victims were identified as Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife Barbara, their grandchildren Adah Lesslie, ages 9 and 5, and a man who had been working at the Lesslie home, James Lewis of Gaston. A sixth person, who was not identified, was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Adams played in 78 NFL games over five seasons for six teams. He joined the 49ers in 2010 as a seventh-round draft pick out of South Carolina State.

PGA-MASTERS

Defending champion Dustin Johnson finishes first round 2-over 74.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson has finished his first round as defending Masters champion with a double bogey for a 2-over 74, ending a record streak he owned at Augusta National. Johnson had 11 consecutive rounds under par at the Masters.

Even in tough conditions, he was in position to keep the streak going. He was 1 under until a bogey on the par-3 16th hole. And on the 18th, he went right into the trees, left of the green, chipped some 25 feet long and three-putted for a double bogey.

The last player to open with a 74 and win the Masters was Tiger Woods in 2005.

Johnson was only five shots out of the lead when he finished.

MLB-NEWS

Mets put Betances on injured list

UNDATED (AP) — New York Mets reliever Dellin Betances (DEH’-lihn beh-TAN’-sehs) has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. The team announced the move a little less than 90 minutes before the first pitch of its home opener against Miami. New York selected right-hander Trevor Hildenberger to the major league roster and added him to a bullpen that struggled during the first three games of the season in Philadelphia. The oft-injured Betances made his season debut yesterday in an 8-2 loss to the Phillies.

In other MLB news:

— Infielder Ketel Marte (keh-TEHL’ mahr-TAY’) was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Arizona Diamondbacks, a day after hurting his right hamstring against the Colorado Rockies. Arizona recalled Andrew Young, who had been with its taxi squad. Marte was injured in the sixth inning of the Diamondbacks’ 8-0 loss. He grabbed the back of his right hamstring while running to first base after hitting a grounder to third and had to be helped off the field. Manager Torey Lovullo says Marte likely will get an MRI when the team returns home.

— Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was not in the starting lineup against Milwaukee because of lower back tightness. St. Louis said the move was made for precautionary reasons. The 33-year-old, starting his third season with the Cardinals, is batting .308 with no homers and two RBIs in 26 at-bats through the first six games. Goldschmidt was a six-time All-Star with Arizona before he was acquired by the Cardinals.

NBA-NEWS

Van Vleet, Bembry, Horton-Tucker suspended for fighting

UNDATED (AP) — Toronto Raptors guards DeAndre’ Bembry and Fred Van Vleet and Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker have been suspended one game without pay following their fight in Tuesday night’s game. The suspensions were the result of the three players leaving their bench areas during the scuffle in the Lakers’ 110-101 win.

Also, Toronto’s OG Anunoby (an-oo-NOH’-bee) and Montrezl Harrell of Los Angeles were fined for their roles, leading to their ejections.

The altercation came in the first quarter after Dennis Schroder fouled Anunoby’s layup attempt. Schroder and Anunoby squared off and other players became involved.

In other NBA news:

— Golden State Warriors President and chief operating officer Rick Welts will leave his job after this season but stay with the organization as an adviser. The Warriors said Thursday they expect to name a successor within a week. The 68-year-old Welts has spent more than four decades in the NBA, including a stint at the league office in New York. He led the project plan at second-year Chase Center, where the Warriors will welcome back fans for their April 23 home game against the Denver Nuggets.

NFL-LIONS MOVES

Lions sign ex-Bills S Dean Marlowe

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed safety Dean Marlowe, hoping he can help a defense that was one of the worst in NFL history last season.

Marlowe played in 15 games last year in his third season with the Buffalo Bills. He had a career-high two interceptions along with 16 tackles and a fumble recovery last season. Marlowe started four games last year and has started seven in his 31-game career.

The former James Madison player earned a spot in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers in 2015 and spent his first two years in the league with them.

Detroit gave up 519 points and 6,716 yards last season, breaking team records set by its winless team in 2008 and ranking among the league’s all-time worst in both categories.

MAC-TRANSFER RULES

MAC eliminates intraconference transfer restrictions

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Mid-American Conference is eliminating its policies regarding intraconference transfers and no longer requiring athletes to sit out a season of competition after switching from one MAC school to another.

The announcement comes about a week before the NCAA Division I Council is expected to move toward allowing all college athletes to transfer one time as an undergraduate and be immediately eligible to play.

Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher says going forward the MAC will be governed solely by NCAA transfer regulations.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN-DELAY

French Open postponed by 1 week because of pandemic

PARIS (AP) — For the second year in a row, the traditional French Open schedule is being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The clay-court Grand Slam tennis tournament said Thursday it will push back the start of this season’s event by one week because of surging virus cases in France. It was scheduled to start on May 23, but first-round matches will now get underway on May 30.

Last year’s tournament was pushed back to September because of the pandemic, with crowds limited to 1,000 per day. The move to delay this year’s French Open came as hospitals in the country approach saturation from virus cases. To slow down the pace of infections, new nationwide restrictions have been enforced, including a three-week school closure, a month-long domestic travel ban and the closing of non-essential shops.

This year’s Australian Open was delayed by three weeks because of the virus, and quarantine restrictions affected the preparations of several players.