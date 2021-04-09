Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Dodgers to raise World Series flag in front of fans

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will raise the World Series flag for the first time since 1988 and hand out championship rings before their home opener Friday against Washington.

Fans will be allowed into Dodger Stadium for the first time since the Game 5 loss in the 2019 NL Division Series. Players will wear special jerseys for the weekend series, with “Dodgers” trimmed in gold, and caps with the interlocking “LA” trimmed in gold.

Ace Walker Buehler starts for Los Angeles and Joe Ross for the Nationals. The weekend series will include a pregame tribute Saturday to late manager Tommy Lasorda and a celebration Sunday of the 40th anniversary of Fernando Valenzuela’s rookie season.

Elsewhere in the majors Friday:

— The Tampa Bay Rays will raise their second American League pennant when they host the New York Yankees before a crowd limited to about 9,000 at Tropicana Field. Rich Hill starts for the AL champions and Corey Kluber (KLOO’-bur) goes for the Yankees, who are starting their first road trip of the season.

— In other home openers today, Philadelphia is at Atlanta. Charlie Morton starts for the Braves against Zach Wheeler. Colorado at San Francisco. Johnny Cueto (KWAY’-toh) starts for the Giants against Austin Gomber.

BASEBALL-BISONS

Bisons to open season in New Jersey to make way for Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The possibility of the Toronto Blue Jays playing games this season in Buffalo, New York, has prompted the Triple-A affiliate to temporarily relocate to Trenton, New Jersey.

The Buffalo Bisons say they will open their season in New Jersey next month while their home field is renovated in anticipation of the Blue Jays’ arrival.

The Blue Jays have opened this season at their spring training home in Dunedin, Florida. Though no date has yet been set, the team plans to shift to Buffalo as early as late May unless it receives approval to resume playing in Toronto.

The upgrades to Buffalo’s Sahlen Field include moving the bullpens off the field to behind the outfield walls, building new batting cages and renovating clubhouse and weight room facilities to meet Major League Baseball standards.

The Blue Jays played a majority of home games in Buffalo last year after Canadian health officials denied the team’s request to play in Toronto because of cross-border travel restrictions stemming from the pandemic.

TEXANS-WATSON-LAWSUITS

Judge orders one accuser of Texans QB Watson to be identified

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge on Friday ordered that the name of one of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment must be made public.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has asked that all the women, who have sued under the name Jane Doe, be publicly identified so his client can “have a chance at properly defending himself.” Hardin has called the claims against Watson “meritless” and that the NFL player “did not force, coerce or intimidate anyone to do anything against their will.”

Tony Buzbee, the women’s attorney, argues that keeping their names private is common in cases dealing with sexual assault allegations.

State District Judge Dedra Davis granted Hardin’s request in one of the lawsuits during a Zoom court hearing Friday. A different judge was set later Friday to review similar requests by Hardin to reveal the names of Watson’s accusers in 12 of the other lawsuits.