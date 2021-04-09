Sports

PGA-MASTERS

Rose salvages 72 to stay in front at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) —Justin Rose continues to lead the Masters, but his lead has shrunk from four to one shot over Brian Harman and Will Zalatoris (sal-ah-TOHR’-ihs).

Rose is 7 under following his even-par 72 that included three birdies on the back nine.

Zalatoris climbed the leaderboard with a 4-under 68, while Harman signed off on a 69.

Jordan Spieth (speeth) and Marc Leishman (LEESH’-man) are two strokes back and one ahead of six others, including Justin Thomas.

Defending champ Justin Thomas missed the cut, as did Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh).

MLB-SCHEDULE

Dodgers, Rays celebrate after celebrations

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers received their World Series rings today and hoisted their World Series banner, about an hour after the Tampa Bay Rays unveiled their American League East and AL pennant banners. Both teams also celebrated victories.

Justin Turner’s sixth-inning homer accounted for the only run as the Dodgers blanked Washington, 1-0. Walker Buehler (BYOO’-lur) pitched six strong innings as the Dodgers won without injured star outfielders Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger.

Joe Ross threw five scoreless innings of two-hit ball for the Nationals, who lost their third straight since their pandemic-delayed, season-opening win on Tuesday.

The Rays roughed up Corey Kluber while winning their home opener, 10-5 over the New York Yankees. The Rays tagged Kluber for five runs and five hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Brandon Lowe (low) delivered a three-run double and Austin Meadows had three of the Rays’ 13 hits.

Also around major league diamonds:

— Brandon Crawford broke up a scoreless tie with a bases-loaded, two-run double in the seventh inning before the Giants completed a 3-1 win over the Rockies. Johnny Cueto (KWAY’-toh) came within one out of a complete game, scattering four hits and blanking Colorado until pinch-hitter Chris Owings tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

MLB-NEWS

Free agent pitcher banned 1 year for drug violation

UNDATED (AP) — Free agent pitcher David Carpenter has been suspended for one year for violating the minor league joint drug prevention and treatment program.

The 35-year-old Carpenter has pitched in six big league seasons and last appeared in the majors in 2019 for the Texas Rangers. The right-handed reliever has a 3.69 career ERA but hasn’t held down a full-time bullpen job since 2015, when he made 30 appearances with the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees. T

In other baseball news:

— The Dodgers have placed former NL MVP Cody Bellinger on injured reserve with a bruised left calf. Bellinger was accidentally spiked by Athletics reliever Reymin Guduan on Monday while beating out an infield single in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 10-3 win in Oakland.

— Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was held out of New York’s lineup for the second straight game with soreness in his left side. Judge had a homer, three hits and four RBIs in a 7-2 win over Baltimore on Tuesday night but didn’t play in the Yankees’ 4-3, 11-inning loss a day later.

— The possibility of the Blue Jays playing games this season in Buffalo, New York, has prompted the Triple-A affiliate to temporarily relocate to Trenton, New Jersey. The Buffalo Bisons say they will open their season in New Jersey next month while their home field is renovated in anticipation of the Blue Jays’ arrival. The Blue Jays have opened this season at their spring training home in Dunedin (duhn-EE’-dihn), Florida. The team plans to shift to Buffalo as early as late May unless it receives approval to resume playing in Toronto.

— An usher who spent more than 80 years guiding Pirates fans to their seats through varying stages of success and failure by the team has died. Phil Coyne was 102. Coyne began working for the Pirates in 1936 and served as a fixture in the stands as the franchise moved from Forbes Field to Three Rivers Stadium to PNC Park.

NBA-BUCKS-INJURIES

Bucks missing entire starting lineup vs. Hornets

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are without their five usual starters for tonight’s game against the Hornets, a night after losing at Dallas.

Reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) sat out his fourth straight game with a sore left knee. He has missed six of Milwaukee’s last 11 games.

Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton and reserve forward P.J. Tucker also were declared out. Middleton and Lopez were listed as doubtful on this afternoon’s injury report, but Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said at his pregame availability that neither will play.

NHL-NEWS

Virus-battered Canucks aim to complete condensed season

UNDATED (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks are recovering from the NHL’s worst COVID-19 outbreak but believe they can complete the pandemic-condensed season.

The team has not played since March 24. An outbreak has ripped through the team over the past week and a half. Four coaches and 21 players have tested positive, and one additional player being deemed a close contact.

In other NHL developments:

— Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is scheduled to undergo sports hernia surgery next week and will miss the rest of the season. It’s the latest injury blow to the team after forward Boone Jenner’s season-ending broken finger.

— The Predators have placed forward Filip Forsberg on injured reserve, Also Nashville right wing Mathieu Olivier will miss four to six weeks with a lower body injury after being hurt in the second period of Thursday night’s 7-1 win over Detroit.

NFL-TEXANS-WATSON-LAWSUITS

Names of 13 accusers to be made public

HOUSTON (AP) — The names of 13 of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment will be made public following court hearings. The 13 women have sued under the name Jane Doe.

During two court hearings Friday, Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, asked that their names be publicly identified so his client can “have a chance at properly defending himself.”

The women’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, argued against releasing their names. He said doing so could put their lives in danger. He said one woman who spoke publicly at a Tuesday news conference has already received death threats.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-GONZAGA-AYAYI

Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi declares for NBA draft

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (ah-YAH’-ee) has declared for the NBA draft and will skip his senior season. The school says Ayayi will hire an agent and pursue a professional career. Ayayi was a finalist for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award this season. He averaged 12 points per game while shooting 57.5% from the field. The French native’s 6.8 rebounds per game were second on the team as Gonzaga advanced to the NCAA title game, where the Bulldogs lost to Baylor. Ayayi recorded the first triple-double in program history in a win at Portland on Jan. 9.

TRANSGENDER ATHLETES-NCAA

Advocates call on NCAA to act in response to anti-trans laws

UNDATED (AP) — Athletes, coaches and advocates are calling on the NCAA to act in response to state laws banning transgender athletes from competing in organized sports.

The NCAA has had a transgender inclusion policy since 2011 and requires states that host championships to provide an environment that is “safe, healthy and free of discrimination.” The organization has said it is monitoring the wave of proposed bills and laws enacted that impact transgender student-athletes.

Conservative lawmakers in at least 28 states have introduced legislation to ban or limit transgender athletes from competing on teams or sports that align with their gender identity.