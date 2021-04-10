Sports

PGA-MASTERS

Moving day at the Masters, but which direction?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It’s moving day at the Masters. The question going into Saturday is which way the traffic flows.

Justin Rose had a one-shot lead over Brian Harman and Will Zalatoris (sal-ah-TOHR’-ihs), the last two players to get into the field. Jordan Spieth (speeth) was two shots behind. In all, 16 players were separated by five shots going into the third round.

The chance of rain is moderate but greater than it has been all week. Of greater interest is whether the forecast holds of gusts upward of 20 mph about the time the leader tees off. If that’s the case, the idea might be to not go backward.

Rose is a former U.S. Open champion and this is the seventh time he has been in front after any round at the Masters, but never when it’s the final round. More telling is that he has gone more than two years without winning anywhere. The last time someone ended a drought that long by winning the Masters was Zach Johnson in 2007.

Another historical nugget to consider: No one from outside the top 10 through 36 holes has won the Masters since Charl Schwartzel 10 years ago.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson is scheduled to be in Butler Cabin Sunday evening, draping the green jacket over the shoulders of the next Masters champion. That will be his only official appearance at Augusta National this weekend. Johnson — the world No. 1 player and reigning Masters champion — bogeyed three of his final four holes yesterday and missed the cut by two shots. He’s the 11th defending champion to miss the 36-hole cut. Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) and Lee Westwood also dropped out.

MLB-NEWS

Royals-White Sox postponed because of rain

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox will have to wait at least another day to resume their series after Saturday’s game was called off because of rain. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader May 14.

The White Sox beat the Royals 6-0 in Chicago’s home opener on Thursday. Lance Lynn struck out 11 in a five-hitter in a game delayed for more than two hours because of the weather.

The teams were off Friday. It was not raining at the time the Saturday afternoon game was postponed. The series finale is Sunday, but it also could be affected by rain.

There was no word on the pitching matchups. Kansas City left-hander Mike Minor and Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease were to pitch on Saturday. Royals right-hander Brady Singer and White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón were the announced Sunday starters.

If Minor goes on Sunday, the White Sox will try to win their 18th straight game against a left-handed starter and tie a major league record set by Atlanta from 2004-05. Chicago’s streak dates to a loss to Detroit on Sept. 28, 2019, when lefty Tyler Alexander started for the Tigers but did not figure in the decision.

In other baseball lnews:

— Aaron Judge’s health is again a concern for the New York Yankees. The star slugger has missed two games with soreness in his left side, and it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year was off to a hot start, and New York is hoping that won’t be interrupted by a trip to the injured list. Judge missed 142 games spanning 2018-20 for various injuries. New York third baseman Gio Urshela also missed Friday’s game due to his reaction to a coronavirus vaccine.

— Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar (tay-AHS’-kur) Hernández is on the COVID-19 list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said the team was conducting contact tracing and testing in accordance with Major League Baseball’s guidelines after Hernández’s close contact. Left-hander Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue. He was sent home after arriving at the ballpark for Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.