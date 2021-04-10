Sports

PGA-MASTERS

Moving day at the Masters, but which direction?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It’s moving day at the Masters. The question is which way the traffic flows.

Justin Rose began the day with a one-shot lead over Brian Harman and Will Zalatoris (sal-ah-TOHR’-ihs), the last two players to get into the field. Jordan Spieth (speeth) was two shots behind. In all, 16 players were separated by five shots going into the third round.

Rose is a former U.S. Open champion and this is the seventh time he has been in front after any round at the Masters, but never when it’s the final round. More telling is that he has gone more than two years without winning anywhere. The last time someone ended a drought that long by winning the Masters was Zach Johnson in 2007.

Another historical nugget to consider: No one from outside the top 10 through 36 holes has won the Masters since Charl Schwartzel 10 years ago.

Dustin Johnson is scheduled to be in Butler Cabin Sunday evening, draping the green jacket over the shoulders of the next Masters champion. That will be his only official appearance at Augusta National this weekend. Johnson — the world No. 1 player and reigning Masters champion — bogeyed three of his final four holes yesterday and missed the cut by two shots. He’s the 11th defending champion to miss the 36-hole cut. Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) and Lee Westwood are also out.

MLB-NEWS

Royals-White Sox postponed because of rain

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox will have to wait at least another day to resume their series after Saturday’s game was called off because of rain. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader May 14.

The White Sox beat the Royals 6-0 in Chicago’s home opener on Thursday. Lance Lynn struck out 11 in a five-hitter in a game delayed for more than two hours because of the weather.

The teams were off Friday. It was not raining at the time the Saturday afternoon game was postponed. The series finale is Sunday, but it also could be affected by rain.

There was no word on the pitching matchups. Kansas City left-hander Mike Minor and Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease were to pitch on Saturday. Royals right-hander Brady Singer and White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón were the announced Sunday starters.

If Minor goes on Sunday, the White Sox will try to win their 18th straight game against a left-handed starter and tie a major league record set by Atlanta from 2004-05. Chicago’s streak dates to a loss to Detroit on Sept. 28, 2019, when lefty Tyler Alexander started for the Tigers but did not figure in the decision.

In other baseball news:

— The New York Mets have placed third baseman J.D. Davis on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left hand. Davis was hit in the hand by a 91 mph fastball Tuesday and hasn’t played since. Two sets of X-rays have come back negative, but he’s been limited by swelling. Davis took grounders before Saturday’s game against Miami and was supposed to take batting practice indoors before being evaluated further. The Mets announced he was headed to the IL shortly before first pitch. The move is retroactive to Wednesday. Davis hit .288 with 28 homers and an .853 OPS in 196 games over the previous two seasons.

— Aaron Judge’s health is again a concern for the New York Yankees. The star slugger has missed two games with soreness in his left side, and his status was unclear for Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year was off to a hot start, and New York is hoping that won’t be interrupted by a trip to the injured list. Judge missed 142 games spanning 2018-20 for various injuries. New York third baseman Gio Urshela also missed Friday’s game due to his reaction to a coronavirus vaccine.

— Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar (tay-AHS’-kur) Hernández is on the COVID-19 list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said the team was conducting contact tracing and testing in accordance with Major League Baseball’s guidelines after Hernández’s close contact. Left-hander Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue. He was sent home after arriving at the ballpark for Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

— Chicago Cubs first base coach Craig Driver has tested positive for COVID-19. Driver wasn’t feeling well so he stayed in Chicago when the team traveled to Pittsburgh for the start of a six-game trip. The club says contact tracing determined no one in the traveling party was a close contact. It also says testing came back negative on the traveling party on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

HORSE RACING-GRAND NATIONAL

Blackmore becomes 1st female jockey to win Grand National

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rachael Blackmore has broken down one of the biggest gender barriers in sports by becoming the first female jockey to win the grueling Grand National horse race.

Blackmore is a 31-year-old Irishwoman. She rode Minella Times to victory at odds of 11-1 at Aintree on Saturday in the 173rd running of the famous race.

Female jockeys have only been allowed to enter and race in the National since 1975 when the Sex Discrimination Act was passed.

Blackmore has become the new face of British and Irish horse racing. Three weeks ago she became the first woman to finish as the leading jockey at the prestigious Cheltenham Festival.