Sports

MLB-NEWS

Royals-White Sox postponed because of rain

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox will have to wait at least another day to resume their series. Saturday’s game was called off because of rain. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader May 14.

The White Sox beat the Royals 6-0 in Chicago’s home opener on Thursday. Lance Lynn struck out 11 in a five-hitter in a game delayed for more than two hours because of the weather. The teams were off Friday. The series finale is Sunday, but it also could be affected by rain.

Kansas City left-hander Mike Minor and Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease were pushed back a day to start on Sunday. With Minor pitching for the Royals, the White Sox will try to win their 18th straight game against a left-handed starter and tie a major league record set by Atlanta from 2004-05. Chicago’s streak dates to a loss to Detroit on Sept. 28, 2019, when lefty Tyler Alexander started for the Tigers but did not figure in the decision.

In other baseball news:

— Detroit Tigers starter Julio Teheran has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. Detroit announced the move Saturday, a day after Teheran was scratched from the series opener against Cleveland when he felt tightness in his triceps while warming up. The 30-year-old had beaten the Indians last week in his debut for the Tigers.

— The New York Mets have placed third baseman J.D. Davis on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left hand. Davis was hit in the hand by a 91 mph fastball Tuesday and hasn’t played since. Two sets of X-rays have come back negative, but he’s been limited by swelling. Davis took grounders before Saturday’s game against Miami and was supposed to take batting practice indoors before being evaluated further. The Mets announced he was headed to the IL shortly before first pitch. The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

— Aaron Judge’s health is again a concern for the New York Yankees. The star slugger has missed two games with soreness in his left side, and his status was unclear for Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year was off to a hot start, and New York is hoping that won’t be interrupted by a trip to the injured list. Judge missed 142 games spanning 2018-20 for various injuries. New York third baseman Gio Urshela also missed Friday’s game due to his reaction to a coronavirus vaccine.

— Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar (tay-AHS’-kur) Hernández is on the COVID-19 list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said the team was conducting contact tracing and testing in accordance with Major League Baseball’s guidelines after Hernández’s close contact. Left-hander Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue. He was sent home after arriving at the ballpark for Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

— Chicago Cubs first base coach Craig Driver has tested positive for COVID-19. Driver wasn’t feeling well so he stayed in Chicago when the team traveled to Pittsburgh for the start of a six-game trip. The club says contact tracing determined no one in the traveling party was a close contact. It also says testing came back negative on the traveling party on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

— Georgia’s Republican governor has stepped up his attack on Major League Baseball’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from the state in response to a sweeping new voting law. Brian Kemp said today that the move politicized the sport and would hurt minority-owned businesses. Critics say it’s the voting law that will disproportionately affect communities of color. The measure — signed by Kemp last month — expands weekend early voting, but includes strict identification requirements for absentee ballots, limits the use of ballot drop boxes and makes it a crime to hand out food or water to voters waiting in line.

NHL-NEWS

Colorado acquires goaltender Devan Dubnyk from Sharks

UNDATED (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have acquired goaltender Devan Dubynk from the San Jose Sharks for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

Dubnyk gives NHL-leading Colorado some insurance in net behind starter Philipp Grubauer. Dubnyk has 26 games of Stanley Cup playoff experience during his career. This season he has a 3.18 goals-against average and .898 save percentage for struggling San Jose. He and Pateryn are set to become free agents after this season.

The Avalanche have made two trades in two days, acquiring defenseman Patrik Nemeth from Detroit for a fourth-round pick.

In other NHL news:

— The Buffalo Sabres’ sell-off continues with the team informing defenseman Brandon Montour he has been traded to the Florida Panthers. That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of discussions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal, which comes two days before the NHL’s trade deadline. SportsNet650 in Vancouver first reported the trade.

HORSE RACING-GRAND NATIONAL

Blackmore becomes 1st female jockey to win Grand National

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rachael Blackmore has broken down one of the biggest gender barriers in sports by becoming the first female jockey to win the grueling Grand National horse race.

Blackmore is a 31-year-old Irishwoman. She rode Minella Times to victory at odds of 11-1 at Aintree on Saturday in the 173rd running of the famous race in Liverpool, England.

Female jockeys have only been allowed to enter and race in the National since 1975 when the Sex Discrimination Act was passed.