Sports

PGA-MASTERS

Thunderstorms delay play in third round

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The third round of the Masters has been delayed by thunderstorms.

Justin Rose was at 7-under par and had a one-shot lead over Will Zalatoris (sal-ah-TOHR’-ihs) when officials approached them on the seventh green to let them know they were about to blow the horn to suspend play.

It’s the first time this week that weather has halted play at Augusta National.

Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Marc Leishman were at 5 under. Jordan Spieth made a double bogey on No. 7, only to bounce back with a blind shot off pine straw and over trees from 95 yards to 4 feet for birdie. He was three shots back.

MLB-SCHEDULE

DeGrom Ks 14, but Chisholm’s HR, Rogers’ gem lift Marlins

UNDATED (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a stunning homer off an otherwise dominant Jacob deGrom and Trevor Rogers beat the two-time Cy Young Award winner for the second time as the Miami Marlins blanked the New York Mets 3-0.

DeGrom matched a career best with 14 strikeouts over eight innings, Rogers fanned 10 in six and the teams combined for 28 overall.

The 23-year-old Rogers outpitched deGrom for the second time in nine major league starts. The left-hander got his first big league win against him in a 5-3 victory last Aug. 31. A 2017 first-round draft pick, Rogers cruised in his third career outing against New York. He scattered three hits and two walks, retiring 11 straight in one stretch.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Austin Meadows and Randy Arozarena (ah-roh-zah-RAY’-nuh) homered off Domingo Germán (hehr-MAHN’), helping the Tampa Bay Rays extend their mastery over the New York Yankees with a 4-0 victory. The AL champions have won 10 of 12 regular-season games between the division rivals since the start of 2020 and also eliminated the Yankees from last year’s playoffs in a five-game series that went the distance. Meadows hit his third homer of the season in the first inning. Arozarena, the rookie who led Tampa Bay’s run to last year’s World Series, went deep in the third. Six Rays pitchers combined to limit the Yankees to five hits.

MLB-NEWS

Royals-White Sox postponed because of rain

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox will have to wait at least another day to resume their series. Saturday’s game was called off because of rain. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader May 14.

The White Sox beat the Royals 6-0 in Chicago’s home opener on Thursday. The teams were off Friday. Kansas City left-hander Mike Minor and Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease were pushed back a day to start the series finale Sunday. With Minor pitching for the Royals, the White Sox will try to win their 18th straight game against a left-handed starter and tie a major league record set by Atlanta from 2004-05. Chicago’s streak dates to a loss to Detroit on Sept. 28, 2019, when lefty Tyler Alexander started for the Tigers but did not figure in the decision.

In other baseball news:

— Detroit Tigers starter Julio Teheran has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. Detroit announced the move Saturday, a day after Teheran was scratched from the series opener against Cleveland when he felt tightness in his triceps while warming up. The 30-year-old had beaten the Indians last week in his debut for the Tigers.

— The Atlanta Braves have placed right-hander Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. The move is retroactive to Wednesday. Martin’s workout on Friday showed ongoing problems. He complained of numbness in his fingers and was forced to leave a relief appearance last Sunday at Philadelphia. Martin had been expected to join left-hander Will Smith at the back of Atlanta’s bullpen. The Braves recalled right-hander Jacob Webb from the team’s alternate training site.

— The New York Mets have placed third baseman J.D. Davis on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left hand. Davis was hit in the hand by a 91 mph fastball Tuesday and hasn’t played since. Two sets of X-rays have come back negative, but he’s been limited by swelling. Davis took grounders before Saturday’s game against Miami. The Mets announced he was headed to the IL shortly before first pitch.

— Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar (tay-AHS’-kur) Hernández is on the COVID-19 list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said the team was conducting contact tracing and testing in accordance with Major League Baseball’s guidelines after Hernández’s close contact. Left-hander Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue. He was sent home after arriving at the ballpark for Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

— Chicago Cubs first base coach Craig Driver has tested positive for COVID-19. Driver wasn’t feeling well so he stayed in Chicago when the team traveled to Pittsburgh for the start of a six-game trip. The club says contact tracing determined no one in the traveling party was a close contact. It also says testing came back negative on the traveling party on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

NHL-NEWS

Colorado acquires goaltender Devan Dubnyk from Sharks

UNDATED (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have acquired goaltender Devan Dubynk from the San Jose Sharks for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

Dubnyk gives NHL-leading Colorado some insurance in net behind starter Philipp Grubauer. Dubnyk has 26 games of Stanley Cup playoff experience during his career. This season he has a 3.18 goals-against average and .898 save percentage for struggling San Jose. He and Pateryn are set to become free agents after this season.

The Avalanche have made two trades in two days, acquiring defenseman Patrik Nemeth from Detroit for a fourth-round pick.

In other NHL news:

— The Florida Panthers have addressed losing Aaron Ekblad to a season-ending injury by acquiring defenseman Brandon Montour in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres. The last-place Sabres continued selling off assets by acquiring a third-round draft pick in what is not expected to be their final move before the NHL’s trade deadline on Monday. The Sabres traded veteran Eric Staal to Montreal last month, and are in negotiations to trade forward Taylor Hall, who is completing a one-year, $8 million contract.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-VANDERBILT-PIPPEN

Vandy’s Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for draft with no agent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has declared for the NBA draft without signing with an agent to keep his options open.

Pippen announced his intentions Saturday morning with a social media post.

The son of six-time NBA champ Scottie Pippen ranked second in the Southeastern Conference both in scoring at 20.8 points and with 4.8 assists a game. He ranked 16th nationally in scoring per game.

Coach Jerry Stackhouse said Pippen earned the right to check out his draft status and has Vanderbilt’s full support.

HORSE RACING-GRAND NATIONAL

Blackmore becomes 1st female jockey to win Grand National

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rachael Blackmore has broken down one of the biggest gender barriers in sports by becoming the first female jockey to win the grueling Grand National horse race.

Blackmore is a 31-year-old Irishwoman. She rode Minella Times to victory at odds of 11-1 at Aintree on Saturday in the 173rd running of the famous race in Liverpool, England.

Female jockeys have only been allowed to enter and race in the National since 1975 when the Sex Discrimination Act was passed.