PGA-MASTERS

Thunderstorms delay play in third round

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The third round of the Masters has resumed after a weather delay of 1 hour, 18 minutes.

Justin Rose was at 7-under par and had a one-shot lead over Will Zalatoris (sal-ah-TOHR’-ihs) when officials approached them on the seventh green to let them know they were about to blow the horn to suspend play.

The leaderboard has tightened up considerably. Justin Rose managed only a par on the par-5 8th hole, and remained at 7 under. Hideki Matsuyama made back-to-back birdies on the par-4 11th and par-3 12th to pull into a tie with Rose for the lead.

Justin Thomas was having an up-and-down day: three birdies, three bogeys through 12 holes, all leaving him three back of the lead at that point. And then he went to the par-5 13th. He made a triple-bogey 8, the worst score at that hole all week at the Masters, and went from three shots back to six.

MLB-SCHEDULE

DeGrom Ks 14, but Chisholm’s HR, Rogers’ gem lift Marlins

UNDATED (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a stunning homer off an otherwise dominant Jacob deGrom, Trevor Rogers beat the two-time Cy Young Award winner for the second time and the Miami Marlins three-hit the New York Mets 3-0.

DeGrom matched a career best with 14 over eight innings.

The 23-year-old Rogers fanned 10 in six, and outpitched deGrom for the second time in nine major league starts.

Chisholm said the 100.4 mph fastball he hammered out to right field was “on the lighter side” for 100, adding he was worried about being ahead of the pitch.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Austin Meadows and Randy Arozarena (ah-roh-zah-RAY’-nuh) homered off Domingo Germán (hehr-MAHN’), helping the Tampa Bay Rays extend their mastery over the New York Yankees with a 4-0 victory. Meadows hit his third homer of the season in the first inning. Arozarena, the rookie who led Tampa Bay’s run to last year’s World Series, went deep in the third. Six Rays pitchers combined to limit the Yankees to five hits. After the game, Germán was optioned to the Yankees’ alternate training site.

— Mitch Haniger homered and hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Taylor Trammell scored the winning run after starting the extra inning on second base. Taylor Rogers took the loss for the Twins. He gave up a bunt single to Braden Bishop that allowed Trammell to advance. Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for the victory, and Keynan Middleton pitched a perfect 10th for the save for the Mariners.

MLB-NEWS

Royals-White Sox postponed because of rain

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox will have to wait at least another day to resume their series. Saturday’s game was called off because of rain. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader May 14.

Kansas City left-hander Mike Minor and Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease were pushed back a day to start the series finale Sunday. With Minor pitching for the Royals, the White Sox will try to win their 18th straight game against a left-handed starter and tie a major league record set by Atlanta from 2004-05. Chicago’s streak dates to a loss to Detroit on Sept. 28, 2019, when lefty Tyler Alexander started for the Tigers but did not figure in the decision.

In other baseball news:

— Victor Caratini was behind the plate when Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres history. Cartini is the first catcher in MLB history to work consecutive no-hitters for different teams.

— The Atlanta Braves have placed right-hander Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation retroactive to Wednesday. During Friday’s workout, he complained of numbness in his fingers and was forced to leave a relief appearance last Sunday at Philadelphia. The Braves recalled right-hander Jacob Webb from the team’s alternate training site.

— The New York Mets have placed third baseman J.D. Davis on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left hand. Davis was hit in the hand by a 91 mph fastball Tuesday and hasn’t played since. Davis took grounders before Saturday’s game against Miami. The Mets announced he was headed to the IL shortly before first pitch.

— Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar (tay-AHS’-kur) Hernández is on the COVID-19 list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team. Left-hander Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue. He was sent home after arriving at the ballpark for Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

— Chicago Cubs first base coach Craig Driver has tested positive for COVID-19. Driver wasn’t feeling well so he stayed in Chicago when the team traveled to Pittsburgh for the start of a six-game trip. The club says contact tracing determined no one in the traveling party was a close contact. Testing came back negative on the traveling party on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

— — Detroit Tigers starter Julio Teheran has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. Detroit announced the move Saturday, a day after Teheran was scratched from the series opener against Cleveland when he felt tightness in his triceps while warming up. The 30-year-old had beaten the Indians last week in his debut for the Tigers.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Sean Couturier’s goal gives Flyers 3-2 home win over Bruins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored near the midway point of the third period to break a tie and the Philadelphia Flyers picked up a critical 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins.

Brian Elliott stopped 29 shots to pick up the victory as Philadelphia moved within four points of Boston for the final playoff spot in the NHL’s East Division.

The Bruins have two games in hand on the Flyers with Philadelphia having 16 games remaining. The two teams have completed their regular-season series.

Travis Konecny and Shayne Gostisbehere (GAHS’-tihs-behr) added goals for Philadelphia. Patrice Bergeron and Jack DeBrusk scored for the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman stopped 20 shots in the Boston net.

In other ice action:

— Rookie Jason Robertson scored twice for his first multigoal NHL game and Jamie Benn scored his third power-play goal in the last six games, leading the Dallas Stars past the Florida Panthers 4-1. Joel L’Esperance also scored for the Stars. Aleksander Barkov scored a power-play goal with 1.5 seconds to play in the second period for the Panthers.

NHL-NEWS

Contenders make moves, get head start on NHL trade deadline

UNDATED (AP) — Some of the NHL’s top teams got a head start on the trade deadline by making moves. Defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay got arguably the most sought player available by acquiring defenseman David Savard from Columbus in a three-team trade Saturday. It cost the Lightning three draft picks to make it happen.

NHL-leading Colorado paid a smaller price for backup goaltender Devan Dubnyk in the form of a depth defenseman and a fifth-round pick going to San Jose.

Florida sent a third-round pick to Buffalo for defenseman Brandon Montour in a move that fills the void left by Aaron Ekblad’s season-ending injury.

NBA-NEWS

Hawks’ Tony Snell to miss at least 2 games with ankle injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Tony Snell is expected to miss at least two games, including Sunday’s game at Charlotte, with a right ankle sprain. Snell left Friday night’s win over Chicago in the third quarter with the injury and did not return.

Snell is averaging 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in a reserve role.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-VANDERBILT-PIPPEN

Vandy’s Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for draft with no agent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has declared for the NBA draft without signing with an agent to keep his options open.

Pippen announced his intentions Saturday morning with a social media post.

The son of six-time NBA champ Scottie Pippen ranked second in the Southeastern Conference both in scoring at 20.8 points and with 4.8 assists a game. He ranked 16th nationally in scoring per game.

Coach Jerry Stackhouse said Pippen earned the right to check out his draft status and has Vanderbilt’s full support.

HORSE RACING-GRAND NATIONAL

Blackmore becomes 1st female jockey to win Grand National

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rachael Blackmore has broken down one of the biggest gender barriers in sports by becoming the first female jockey to win the grueling Grand National horse race.

Blackmore is a 31-year-old Irishwoman. She rode Minella Times to victory at odds of 11-1 at Aintree on Saturday in the 173rd running of the famous race in Liverpool, England.

Female jockeys have only been allowed to enter and race in the National since 1975 when the Sex Discrimination Act was passed.