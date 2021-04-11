Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

UNDATED (AP) — JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 7-1. Brubaker allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk. His two-run single down the right-field line capped a three-run second inning and gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead. Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds had the third four-hit game of his career. Trevor Williams was hit hard in his return to Pittsburgh, where he spent the first five seasons of his career before being released in November.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Logan Allen recovered from a bumpy first inning to get his first win with Cleveland and the Indians completed a three-game sweep with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers played without slugger Miguel Cabrera and he could be out for a while. Allen found his rhythm after hitting a batter on his second pitch and walking two in the first. He hung around and allowed just one run and two hits in five innings. Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injury list before the game with a biceps strain that had been affecting his swing. Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit.

— Marcus Stroman was unhappy that the New York Mets began their game against the Miami Marlins in a steady rain, and he lasted just nine pitches before play was stopped. The game began at 1:10 p.m. and was halted by plate umpire D.J. Reyburn after seven minutes. It was suspended after a wait of 2 hours, 10 minutes and will be continued as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 31. Stroman tweeted that the game “should never have been started.” Home teams decide whether to start games.

— Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto at the Blue Jays’ temporary home in Florida has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 10 at Anaheim, California. The game never started and was called after a two-hour wait.

MLB-NEWS

Angels’ Fowler needs season-ending surgery for torn ACL

UNDATED (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Dexter Fowler has a torn ACL in his left knee that requires season-ending surgery.

Fowler was hurt when took an awkward step on second base in Friday night’s game against Toronto. The Angels initially thought Fowler had avoided a serious injury but an MRI exam on Saturday found the tear. A date for the surgery hasn’t been set. Recovery time is expected to be six to nine months.

In other MLB news:

— San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon left a start at Texas with an elbow-forearm strain after facing only three batters in the first inning. Morejon threw 16 pitches, leaving after a four-pitch, two-out walk to Joey Gallo. He’ll be re-evaluated Monday.

— Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps strain. The two-time AL MVP played first base in Saturday’s 11-3 loss to the Indians and went 0 for 3 at the plate before he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. Manager A.J. Hinch said Cabrera has been bothered by soreness in his biceps for a while and felt it “grab” on a swing in the seventh inning. Hinch said Cabrera was to undergo tests Sunday in Cleveland.

— More than 90% of the traveling party for the Chicago White Sox got the COVID-19 vaccine after their home opener. That moves the team closer to meeting Major League Baseball’s threshold for relaxing some of the protocols put in place for the pandemic. The White Sox announced the step before their series finale against Kansas City. The team says in a release that “virtually the entire” traveling party had received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and general manager Rick Hahn put the number at “well in excess of 90%.”

NBA-SCHEDULE

Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic (BOY’-ahn bahg-DAH’-noh-vich) scored 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers and the Atlanta Hawks battled back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-101 without Trae Young.

Atlanta moved into sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Clint Capela added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the surging Hawks, who have won six of seven. Brandon Goodwin added 17 points for Atlanta in his third career start.

The short-handed Hawks won despite Young and reserve Danilo Gallinari (dah-NIH’-loh gah-lih-NAHR’-ee) sitting out with injuries. Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 23 points, while Terry Rozier had 18 points.

NBA-NETS MOVE

Nets sign Alize Johnson to multiyear contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets signed Alize Johnson to a multiyear contract Sunday after the forward’s solid play during his two 10-day contracts.

Johnson has appeared in six games, averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in about 13 minutes per game and shooting 65.7% from the field.

He signed his first 10-day deal on March 22 and two nights later had team highs of 23 points and 15 rebounds off the bench in a loss at Utah.

Johnson played for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League this season before joining the Nets, averaging 16.6 points and 13.3 rebounds in 15 games.

NHL-NEWS

Reopening of Vancouver facilities delayed

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL says the Vancouver Canucks’ team facilities that were scheduled to open Sunday will remain closed at least until Monday after an additional player entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

The league says the player hasn’t been around the team since March 31, but the decision was still made to push back the reopening of the facilities. The league says it doesn’t believe this will endanger Vancouver resuming the season Friday.

The Canucks haven’t played since March 24 after a COVID-19 outbreak caused 21 players and four staff members to test positive. They had 19 roster players on the protocol list Saturrday.

In other NHL news:

— Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay’s Yanni Gourde. McCarron had a hearing Sunday with the NHL’s department of player safety, which called the head contact avoidable. He was given a match penalty and thrown out of the game Saturday night after striking Gourde in the head with his left shoulder with 26 seconds to go and the Lightning leading 3-0. McCarron will forfeit $12,069 as part of the suspension.

— Henrik Lundqvist says a checkup last week showed inflammation around his heart, a setback that will prevent the 39-year-old goaltender from playing for the Washington Capitals this season. Lundqvist tweeted Sunday that he had been aiming to join the team before the end of the season but that the inflammation would require him to rest and recover for “a few months.” Lundqvist had open-heart surgery in January. He was back on the ice less than two months later but said in late February he was a long time away from deciding on his future. The Capitals signed Lundqvist in October to have a veteran in net.

— The New Jersey Devils acquired defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler from the Washington Capitals on Sunday for a 2021 third-round pick. Washington clears $800,000 in salary-cap space before the trade deadline Monday by dealing one of the eight defensemen on its active roster. New Jersey gets a 23-year-old left shot on the blue line for its rebuilding efforts. Siegenthaler is a restricted free agent after this season. The 2015 second-round pick from Switzerland has 13 points in 97 regular-season NHL games, all with the Capitals.

— The Montreal Canadiens have bolstered their blue line depth ahead of the NHL trade deadline. The club acquired veteran defenseman Jon Merrill from the Detroit Red Wings for a fifth-round draft pick in 2021 and minor-league forward Hayden Verbeek.

GOLF-MASTERS

Schauffele drops 4 shots in 3 holes at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee maht-soo-YAH’-mah) remains comfortably ahead without much pressure from those chasing him. Xander Schauffele (ZAN’-dur SHAWF’-lee) is an example of that.

Schauffele was within three shots of the lead until dropping four shots over the next three holes. His pitch didn’t get up the slope to the third green. He hit into a bunker on No. 4. And then he made a mess of the fifth hole. Schauffele went from the edge of the bushes to the rough to the bunker. It took him two shots to get out of the sand and he made double bogey to fall seven behind.