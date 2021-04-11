Sports

MLB-NEWS

Angels’ Fowler needs season-ending surgery for torn ACL

UNDATED (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Dexter Fowler has a torn ACL in his left knee that requires season-ending surgery.

A date for the procedure has not been set. Recovery time is expected to be six to nine months.

Fowler was hurt when took an awkward step on second base in Friday night’s game against Toronto. The Angels initially thought Fowler had avoided a serious injury but an MRI exam on Saturday found the tear. Los Angeles manager Joe Maddon said José Rojas and Juan Lagares will play in right field in the near future. It’s possible that Jared Walsh could see some playing time there as well.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon (ren-DOHN’) was not in Sunday’s lineup against the Blue Jays. Maddon said Rendon felt something in his groin while making a throw Saturday night.

In other MLB news:

— Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps strain. The two-time AL MVP played first base in Saturday’s 11-3 loss to the Indians and went 0 for 3 at the plate before he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. Manager A.J. Hinch said Cabrera has been bothered by soreness in his biceps for a while and felt it “grab” on a swing in the seventh inning. Hinch said Cabrera was to undergo tests Sunday in Cleveland.

— More than 90% of the traveling party for the Chicago White Sox got the COVID-19 vaccine after their home opener. That moves the team closer to meeting Major League Baseball’s threshold for relaxing some of the protocols put in place for the pandemic. The White Sox announced the step before their series finale against Kansas City. The team says in a release that “virtually the entire” traveling party had received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and general manager Rick Hahn put the number at “well in excess of 90%.”

NHL-CAPITALS-DEVILS TRADE

Capitals trade Siegenthaler to Devils for 3rd-round pick

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils acquired defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler from the Washington Capitals on Sunday for a 2021 third-round pick.

Washington clears $800,000 in salary-cap space before the trade deadline Monday by dealing one of the eight defensemen on its active roster. New Jersey gets a 23-year-old left shot on the blue line for its rebuilding efforts.

Siegenthaler is a restricted free agent after this season. The 2015 second-round pick from Switzerland has 13 points in 97 regular-season NHL games, all with the Capitals.

The third-round pick the Devils sent to the Capitals is Arizona’s that they acquired by trading 2018 MVP Taylor Hall to the Coyotes last year.

New Jersey put veteran defenseman Sami Vatanen (SAM’-ee VAH’-tuh-nehn) on waivers Sunday and could also trade Dmitry Kulikov and Ryan Murray before the deadline.

NBA-NETS MOVE

Nets sign Alize Johnson to multiyear contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets signed Alize Johnson to a multiyear contract Sunday after the forward’s solid play during his two 10-day contracts.

Johnson has appeared in six games, averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in about 13 minutes per game and shooting 65.7% from the field.

He signed his first 10-day deal on March 22 and two nights later had team highs of 23 points and 15 rebounds off the bench in a loss at Utah.

Johnson played for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League this season before joining the Nets, averaging 16.6 points and 13.3 rebounds in 15 games.