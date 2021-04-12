Sports

SPORTS-POLICE SHOOTING-MINNESOTA

Twins, Wolves, Wild postpone games following police shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Timberwolves have postponed their games scheduled for Monday because of safety concerns following the fatal police shooting of a Black man in a nearby suburb.

The Red Sox and Twins were scheduled for a four-game series beginning Monday afternoon at Target Field. There was no word yet about rescheduling or the status of games set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Wild’s game against the St. Louis Blues that was scheduled for Monday night was rescheduled for May 12. The Timberwolves’ game against the Brooklyn Nets also was postponed.

Daunte Wright was killed Sunday when a police officer in Brooklyn Center fired a handgun instead of a stun gun after a traffic stop.

NHL-TRADE DEADLINE

Caps, Red Wings trade

UNDATED— The Washington Capitals have made a blockbuster deal to acquire Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL’s trade deadline.

Washington gave up two players and a first- and second-round draft pick. The Capitals kept pace with moves made by their East Division rivals. The Boston Bruins acquired 2018 NHL MVP Taylor Hall in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres.

In other activity at the trade deadline

—The NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche keep loading up for what they hope is a deep playoff run. The Avalanche have reacquired forward Carl Soderberg, sending unsigned prospect Ryder Rolston and 23-year-old Josh Dickinson to the Chicago Blackhawks. The 35-year-old played four seasons for Colorado from 2015-19 before stints with Arizona and Chicago.

— The Blackhawks have acquired Adam Gaudette from the Vancouver Canucks for Matthew Highmore in an exchange of forwards. Each player had fallen out of favor in his previous organization. Gaudette was the first Canucks player on the league’s COVID protocol list when the team had a virus breakout. They’re expected to resume the season Friday, though Highmore will have to serve a seven-day quarantine before playing for Vancouver.

— The Tampa Bay Lightning have added some more defensive depth as they try to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. Tampa Bay acquired Frederik Claesson from the San Jose Sharks for goaltending prospect Magnus Chrona. The Lightning made their big splash Saturday when they got top-four, right-shooting defenseman David Savard from Columbus.

— The banged-up Boston Bruins are getting a boost for their late-season playoff push by acquiring forward Taylor Hall in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres. The Bruins are also adding checking line forward Curtis Lazar despite missing the past six games with an upper body injury. Buffalo acquired fourth-year forward Anders Bjork and a second-round pick in a deal completed in advance of the NHL’s trade deadline.

— The Los Angeles Kings traded forward Jeff Carter to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a pair of conditional draft picks.

— The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring center Mattias Janmark from the Chicago Blackhawks, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. A third team could be involved to help salary cap-strapped Vegas make the money work.

— The New Jersey Devils traded defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to the Edmonton Oilers for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The pick becomes a third-rounder if Edmonton advances to the second round of the playoffs.

— Some players rumored to be involved in trades are instead staying with their current team. The Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Scott Laughton to a $15 million, five-year extension. The Los Angeles Kings re-upped forward Alex Iafallo for $16 million over four years and the Buffalo Sabres are hanging on to goaltender Linus Ullmark in the hopes the two sides can agree on a new contract.

MLB-SCHEDULE-PHILLIES-METS PPD

Mets-Phillies postponed after rainout miscue on Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — A game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader for Tuesday. The decision was announced about two hours before the 7:10 p.m. scheduled first pitch. The single-admission doubleheader will start at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, and the second game will start about 30 minutes after the first game ends. The rainout follows a miscue by the Mets ballpark operations staff, which pushed ahead with a game against Miami on Sunday afternoon, only to have umpires waive the teams off the field seven minutes later.

METS-LINDOR

Lindor’s new Mets deal includes $21M signing bonus

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor gets a $21 million signing bonus as part of his $341 million, 10-year contract with the New York Mets that starts next year. The All-Star shortstop was acquired from Cleveland in a Jan. 7 trade and agreed Jan. 15 to a $22.3 million, one-year contract. His new deal, announced April 5, calls for the signing bonus to be paid upon the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office. He gets salaries of $32 million annually starting in 2021, of which $5 million each year is deferred without interest.

Elsewhere in the majors:

—Texas Rangers right-hander Jonathan Hernandez has had ligament reconstruction surgery on his right elbow. Rangers president Jon Daniels said the surgery performed Monday by team physician Dr. Keith Meister went as expected. It comes just less than two weeks after fellow reliever José Leclerc had the same procedure. The bullpen will also be without hard-throwing Matt Bush until at least July. Bush has a flexor strain in his right arm. He will get an injection Tuesday, then wait six weeks before a follow-up MRI to determine if he is ready to start throwing again.

—Right-hander Zac Gallen is set to return for the Arizona Diamondbacks after missing the season’s first few weeks with a hairline fracture in his right forearm. Manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Gallen is scheduled to start on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics. The 25-year-old was the Diamondbacks’ best pitcher last season. He finished ninth in the National League Cy Young voting after finishing the abbreviated 2020 season with a 2.75 ERA and 82 strikeouts over 72 innings.

NBA-KINGS-FOX FINED

De’Aaron Fox fined $20,000 for criticizing officiating

NEW YORK (AP) — Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox has been fined $20,000 for criticizing the officiating following the Kings’ 128-112 loss to the Utah Jazz over the weekend.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell kept Fox from going after the officials after the game in Salt Lake City. The Kings guard had been bothered throughout the second half and Mitchell wanted to save him from a potential fine. Fox scored 30 points during the loss. He’s averaging 24.7 points and 7.2 assists for the season.

NFL-CHIEFS-BRITT REID CHARGES

Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged with DUI after crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash that critically injured a 5-year-old girl.

Jackson County prosecutors announced the charges Monday against Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Prosecutors allege Reid was driving about 84 mph, and he had a blood alcohol level of .113 about a half hour after the crash near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4.

Police say his truck slammed into two cars stopped along an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near the Chiefs’ training facility. Five-year-old Ariel Young, who was in one of the cars, suffered a traumatic brain injury.