UNDATED (AP) — First-year Tigers manager A.J. Hinch returns to Houston for the first time since being suspended by Major League Baseball for his role in the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the sport.

With Hinch as their manager, the Astros were found to have used cameras and banged on trash cans to get an unfair advantage en route to winning the World Series in 2017.

Also:

— The Mets’ meteorological abilities will again be a focus a day after an embarrassing snafu Sunday that drew criticism from New York right-hander Marcus Stroman. The club pushed ahead with a 1:10 p.m. start against Miami despite wet conditions in Queens, and umpires delayed and then postponed the game after Stroman threw just nine pitches. Home teams decide whether to start games, but once it has begun, umpires decide whether to stop play because of bad weather. Stroman called the decision to start “not smart at all.” Rain remains in New York’s forecast for today, when the Mets are set to host Philadelphia. Lefty David Peterson is set to face Phillies righty Chase Anderson.

— Nationals manager Dave Martinez hopes left-hander Jon Lester, first baseman Josh Bell, second baseman Josh Harrison and outfielder Kyle Schwarber can be reinstated from the injured list today. They’ve been out all season under COVID-19 protocols, an outbreak that delayed the start of Washington’s season and left the Nats short-handed. Martinez said their returns to the field likely won’t happen simultaneously as they ramp up their preparation, however.

— Toronto hopes to get a home series against the Yankees off without more weather woes. The Blue Jays are playing home games at their spring training park in Dunedin, Florida, due to Canada’s COVID-19 policies, and the state’s April showers are wreaking some havoc. Their game Saturday against the Angels was delayed 2 hours, 38 minutes, by rain and wind gusts up to 45 mph, and they postponed Sunday’s finale against Los Angeles because of more rain. Today’s forecast looks clear. Robbie Ray is set for his season debut against New York ace Gerrit Cole (1-0, 1.46).

— Shane Bieber’s Cy Young Award defense is off to a strong start for Cleveland. The right-hander has 24 strikeouts through two starts and hopes to pile up some more in a start against the White Sox. Bieber (0-1, 3.65 ERA) easily led the majors in strikeouts last year with 122 in 12 starts. He’ll face Chicago left-hander Carlos Rodón (1-0, 0.00).

SABRES-BRUINS TRADE

Bruins bolster playoff push, acquire Taylor Hall from Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The banged-up Boston Bruins are getting a boost for their late-season playoff push by acquiring forward Taylor Hall in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres.

The Bruins are also adding checking line forward Curtis Lazar despite missing the past six games with an upper body injury. Buffalo acquired fourth-year forward Anders Bjork and a second-round pick in a deal completed in advance of the NHL’s trade deadline.

The Sabres agreed to retain half of the remainder of Hall’s one-year, $8 million salary as part of the deal. The NHL’s 2018 MVP was deemed expendable by last-place Buffalo while it re-tools for the future beyond this season.

KINGS-PENGUINS TRADE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings traded forward Jeff Carter to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a pair of conditional draft picks.

Kings vice president and general manager Rob Blake says the franchise will have a conditional third-round selection in the 2022 NHL draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2023 draft.

Pittsburgh GM Ron Hextall spent seven seasons with the Kings as assistant general manager. That includes when they won their first Stanley Cup in 2012.Kings trade Jeff Carter to Penguins for pair of draft picks.

ARKANSAS DERBY

Super Stock earns Ky Derby spot

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) —Super Stock won the $1 million Arkansas Derby by 2 1/2 lengths in an upset to earn a berth in next month’s Kentucky Derby. Ridden by Ricardo Santana Jr., Super Stock covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.92 in front of 17,000 fans at Oaklawn Park.

The 3-year-old colt is trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, who won his fifth Arkansas Derby, and co-owned by Asmussen’s father, Keith. Super Stock paid $26.40 to win. Caddo River returned $4.20 and $2.40. Favorite Concert Tour, trained by Bob Baffert, returned $2.10 to show.